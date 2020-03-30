Dublin, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cold Plasma Equipment Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Regime; By Application, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cold plasma equipment market is expected to reach US$ 308.14 million in 2027 from US$ 96.67 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 15.7% from 2020-2027.



The growth of the cold plasma equipment market is primarily attributed to the factors such as increasing use of cold plasma in medical treatment, increasing hospital acquired infections (HAIs) and increasing adoption of new therapies for cancer treatment. However, lack of reimbursement for cold plasma procedures and adverse events exhibited by cold plasma techniques are likely to pose a negative impact on the market growth. On the other hand, growth opportunities in emerging regions and improving healthcare sector is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the global cold plasma equipment market during the forecast period.



According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), in 2017, number of people with diabetes in North America was approximately 46 million which is expected to grow at 62 million in 2045. The increase in the disease prevalence is around 35% during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of cold plasma in various medical applications is thus expected to account for the market growth.



The cold plasma equipment market is bifurcated on basis of regime into low-pressure cold plasma, atmospheric cold plasma. Cold plasma (or non-equilibrium plasma) is the plasma in which the temperature of the constituents varies from one another. Cold plasma equipment therapy provides a new way to keep hospital patients safe from infections. In 2019, the atmospheric cold plasma equipment dominated the market by regime type contributing a significant share in the market. This attributes to the advantages offered by atmospheric plasma as it is a dry process, requires little energy and economic advantages offered over traditional processing techniques.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Cold Plasma Equipment Market - By Regime

1.3.2 Global Cold Plasma Equipment Market - By Application

1.3.3 Global Cold Plasma Equipment Market - By Geography



2. Cold Plasma Equipment Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Cold Plasma Equipment - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America: PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe: PEST Analysis

4.2.3 APAC: PEST Analysis

4.2.4 MEA: PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South & Central America: PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Cold Plasma Equipment - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Use of Cold Plasma in Medical Treatment

5.1.2 Increasing Hospital Acquired Infections (HAI)

5.1.3 Rising Application of Cold Plasma in Cancer Treatment

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Adverse Effects of Cold Plasma

5.2.2 Lack of Reimbursement

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growth in the Global Healthcare Market

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Research Activities and Product Innovations

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Cold Plasma Equipment Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Cold Plasma Equipment Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.2 Global Cold Plasma Equipment Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. Cold Plasma Equipment Market Analysis - By Regime

7.1 Overview

7.2 Cold Plasma Equipment Market, By Regime (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Low-Pressure Cold Plasma Equipment

7.4 Atmospheric Cold Plasma Equipment



8. Cold Plasma Equipment Market Analysis - By Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Cold Plasma Equipment Market, By Application (2018 and 2027)

8.3 Wound Healing

8.4 Blood Coagulation

8.5 Cancer Treatment

8.6 Dentistry

8.7 Other Applications



9. Cold Plasma Equipment Market - Geographic Analysis

9.1 North America: Cold Plasma Equipment Market

9.2 Europe: Cold Plasma Equipment Market

9.3 Asia-Pacific: Cold Plasma Equipment Market

9.4 Middle East & Africa: Cold Plasma Equipment Market

9.5 South & Central America: Cold Plasma Equipment Market



10. Industry Landscape



11. Cold Plasma Equipment Market - Key Company Profiles

11.1 Neoplas Tools GmbH

11.2 Nordson Corporation

11.3 Plasmatreat GmbH

11.4 Adtec Healthcare

11.5 Apyx Medical

11.6 Henniker Plasma

11.7 Terraplasma medical GmbH

11.8 TheraDep Technologies Inc.

11.9 Tantec A/S

11.10 Europlasma N.V.



