The monoclonal antibody segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

The biosimilars market by service is categorized into insulin, monoclonal antibodies, recombinant human growth hormone (rhGH), granulocyte colony-stimulating factor, interferon, erythropoietin, etanercept, follitropin, glucagon, calcitonin, and teriparatide and enoxaparin sodium.The monoclonal antibodies segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The growth of this segment is driven mainly by the increasing number of product launches/approvals, rising incidences of cancer diseases.



The contract manufacturing segment is estimated to grow at a rapid rate during the analysis period.



Based on the treatment site, the biosimilars market is segmented into in-house manufacturing and contract manufacturing.The contract manufacturing segment is expected to remain the fastest-growing segment of the global market during the biosimilars period.



Its benefits, particularly for small players in the market or those that do not have sufficient infrastructure and resources for efficient manufacturing, are driving growth.



Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the study period.



Geographically, the biosimilars market is dominated by Europe and followed by Asia Pacific in 2019.However, the Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during forecast to period.



The rising aging population, coupled with the massive demand for cost-effective alternative pharmaceuticals, will drive the market in the region over the forecast period.



Breakdown of Profiles of Primary Participants:

• By Company Type: Tier 1: 32%, Tier 2: 44%, and Tier 3: 24%

• By Designation: C-level: 30%, Director-level: 34%, and Others: 36%

• By Region: North America: 40%, Europe: 28%, Asia Pacific: 20%, and the Rest of the World: 12%



The key players in the biosimilars market include Pfizer (US), Sandoz (Germany), Biocon (India), Biogen (US), Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany), Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany), Merck KgaA, Mylan (US), Eli Lilly (US), Teva Pharmaceutical (Israel), Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (India), Amgen (US), Celltrion (South Korea), Samsung Biologics (South Korea), Amega Biotech (Argentina), mAbxience (Switzerland), Probiomed (Mexico), Apotex (Canada), Chong Kun Dang (South Korea), JCR Pharmaceuticals (Japan), Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals (China), Gedeon Richter (Hungary), Biocad (Russia), Coherus Bioscience (US), and Stada Arzneimittel AG (Germany).



The report analyzes the biosimilars market by product, type of manufacturing, indication, and region.Apart from comprehensive geographic product analysis and market sizing, the report also provides a competitive landscape that covers the growth strategies adopted by market players over the last three years.



In addition, the company profiles include the product portfolios, developments, and strategies adopted by prominent market players to maintain and increase their shares in the market. Market research data, current market size, and forecast of future trends will help key market players and new entrants to make the necessary decisions regarding product offerings, geographic focus, change in strategic approach, and levels of output to remain successful in the market.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the services of the top players in the biosimilars market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments, and product portfolios of the leading players in the biosimilars market

• Market Development: Detailed information about emerging markets.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the biosimilars market

