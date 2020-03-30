Dublin, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Controlled Release Fertilizer Market - Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Controlled Release Fertilizer Market is projected to register a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period (2020-2025).



The increasing usage of mineral fertilizers led to over accumulation of fertilizers in soil. Furthermore, currently, the rate of loss of fertile soil is valued at 24 billion metric ton per year, as revealed by a study launched at a meeting of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) in Ordos, China, in 2017. Empirical studies have proven that biodegradable polymer coatings are useful in the controlled release of nutrients into the soil, while reducing nutrient losses, such as ammonia volatilization, along with conservation of soil fertility in the long-run.



Optimization of nitrogen is eminent in turf grass production as nitrate deficiency may lead to yellowing of the grass and loss of vigor, thus, posing challenges in terms of the cost of maintenance and replacement. As a result, the demand for polymer-coated urea and NPK fertilizers for application in turf grass production is expected to boost the market during the forecast period.



Key Market Trends



High & Continuous Nutrient Requirement Driving the Turf & Ornamental Segment



Golf courses are well established across Europe and the region currently claims 22% of the global golf facilities and is home to 22% of all golf projects in construction covering an area of 9,938,000 square km (R&A Championships Limited). Regional companies, like Ekote Technology, based in the Netherlands, introduced a polymer coated biodegradable controlled release NPK fertilizer in 2015, whose product longevity is only affected by soil temperature and not by other environmental factors. The product is widely used across the golf courses, open fields, and ornamentals.



North America Dominates the Global Market



North America witnessed consistent growth and thus is expected to provide potential market opportunities. The North American controlled release fertilizer market accounts for major share in the revenue for the region. The first chemically-controlled release products were available as fertilizers, over 50 years ago. High cost, with respect to other nitrogen fertilizers presently, has constrained their utilization in large-scale production of commodity crops, such as, corn, sorghum, wheat, and canola. The application was restricted to special vegetables, orchards, nurseries, seed production, etc. Eliminating superfluous application of fertilizers saves a broadcasting expense of about USD 5 - USD 7 per acre, which acts as a driver for the market.



Competitive Landscape



The results of market share analysis indicate a consolidated global controlled release fertilizer market. There are six major players, who occupied 57.8% share. ICL Group, Haifa Group, Ekompany International BV, Nutrien Limited, and Florikan ESA LLC, are the major players in the global market. Greater market share of this companies is primarily due to wide presence and production capabilities in many developed countries, such as the Netherlands, Japan, and developing countries, such as China, Malaysia and their numerous products in different segments, such as turf, horticulture, agriculture, and nurseries. Product innovation and partnership are the prime strategies that are followed by the companies to increase the market share and improve their production capabilities using the innovative technology.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Condensation Products of Urea and Aldehydes

5.1.1.1 Urea Formaldehyde (UF)

5.1.1.2 Isobutylidenediurea

5.1.1.3 Crotonylidenediurea

5.1.2 Coated and Encapsulated Fertilizers

5.1.2.1 Sulfur-Coated Fertilizers

5.1.2.2 Polymer-Coated Fertilizers

5.1.2.2.1 Polymer-Coated Urea

5.1.2.2.2 Polymer-Coated NPK Fertilizers

5.1.2.3 Sulfur-Polymer Coated Fertilizers

5.1.2.4 Other Coated and Encapsulated Fertilizers

5.1.3 Other Controlled Release Fertilizers

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Grains & Cereals

5.2.2 Pulses & Oilseeds

5.2.3 Commercial Crops

5.2.4 Fruits & Vegetables

5.2.5 Turf & Ornamentals

5.2.6 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.5 Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Competitor Strategies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Nutrien Limited

6.3.2 Yara International ASA

6.3.3 Israel Chemicals Ltd

6.3.4 Haifa Group

6.3.5 Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA

6.3.6 Scotts Miracle Gro

6.3.7 Compo GmbH and Co. KG

6.3.8 ATS (Growth Products)

6.3.9 JNC Corporation (Chisso)

6.3.10 Kingenta International

6.3.11 Ekompany International BV

6.3.12 Koch Fertilizer, LLC

6.3.13 Florikan ESA LLC

6.3.14 Mivena BV



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



