Company Announcement no. 13/2020

On February 5, 2020 SimCorp A/S announced a share buyback program in compliance with the provisions of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and delegated legislation under MAR.

In connection with the program SimCorp A/S will repurchase shares for an amount of up to EUR 10.0m, to be executed during the period from February 5, 2020 to July 31, 2020.

The following transactions have been executed under the program:         

Date 

  		Number of shares Average
purchase price
(DKK per share) 		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated under the program as of last announcement: 39,987 655.22 26,200,298
March 23, 2020  1,000 476.85 476,848
March 24, 2020  1,000 495.94 495,939
March 25, 2020  1,000 506.21 506,211
March 26, 2020  587 511.07 299,997
March 27, 2020  1,000 540.99 540,987
Accumulated under the program following above purchases: 44,574 639.84 28,520,280

Following above purchases, SimCorp holds 794,713 treasury shares corresponding to 2.0% of the share capital.

Purchases for an amount of EUR 6.2m (approx. DKK 45.9m) remain to be executed under the program.

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:
Anders Hjort, Head of Investor Relations, SimCorp A/S (+45 3544 8822)

