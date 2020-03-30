Company Announcement no. 13/2020

On February 5, 2020 SimCorp A/S announced a share buyback program in compliance with the provisions of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and delegated legislation under MAR.

In connection with the program SimCorp A/S will repurchase shares for an amount of up to EUR 10.0m, to be executed during the period from February 5, 2020 to July 31, 2020.

The following transactions have been executed under the program:

Date



Number of shares Average

purchase price

(DKK per share) Amount (DKK) Accumulated under the program as of last announcement: 39,987 655.22 26,200,298 March 23, 2020 1,000 476.85 476,848 March 24, 2020 1,000 495.94 495,939 March 25, 2020 1,000 506.21 506,211 March 26, 2020 587 511.07 299,997 March 27, 2020 1,000 540.99 540,987 Accumulated under the program following above purchases: 44,574 639.84 28,520,280

Following above purchases, SimCorp holds 794,713 treasury shares corresponding to 2.0% of the share capital.

Purchases for an amount of EUR 6.2m (approx. DKK 45.9m) remain to be executed under the program.

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Anders Hjort, Head of Investor Relations, SimCorp A/S (+45 3544 8822)

Attachment