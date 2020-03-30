New York, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North American Biosolids Management Market, Forecast to 2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05878616/?utm_source=GNW

A societal push toward sustainable practices limits the expansion of landfills and sewage sludge incinerators.



As a result, options that reduce volumes and offer shifts away from these strained outlets will be in demand.Biosolids services offer utilities and municipalities a way of achieving reliable management strategies without having to invest capital to develop their own facilities and trained staff.



Furthermore, they provide municipalities the ability to get biosolids off-site, away from the communities they serve, thereby limiting their risk exposure.Beneficial reuse in Class A and Class B biosolids represents a strategic opportunity for municipalities and the market to realign management strategies toward a more sustainable solution.



Municipalities, however, often remain limited to cost-conscious solutions, and while there are advanced services and equipment available, the economics and business case do not always permit investment. Broader knowledge of biosolids continues to grow and marketable Class A fertilizer products mature, but there still is limited awareness among many municipalities along with reduced outlet availability; this hampers the market growth. Furthermore, concerns surrounding PFAS contamination through Class B land application create hesitancy around this outlet. As a result, some states have moved away or significantly restricted the land application of biosolids. This action puts focus back on conventional outlets in landfilling and incineration, as Class A processing is not able to absorb a realignment from the other three outlets entirely. Because of this, no outlet will collapse in future, concerning biosolids management. All four will continue to be in demand in the future, offering various opportunities to market participants. Managing this diversification and maximizing opportunity, however, will require localized strategies to benefit. This research service investigates the North American market for biosolids management. Biosolids are split into four segments: Class A, Class B, landfill, and incineration. Revenues from biosolids processing equipment sales are also included. Market and growth dynamics are evaluated, and the study outlines visioning scenarios and a growth pipeline, identifying opportunities in vision and strategy and also in brand and demand. Leading market stakeholders, including service providers, equipment manufacturers, and biosolids facility operators, have been included in this research. Data and primary input have been aggregated and analyzed to determine key market opportunities over the forecast period (2020–2024).

Author: Seth Cutler

