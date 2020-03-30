Dublin, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "COVID-19 and Latin America's Healthcare Systems" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Healthcare systems in Latin America are highly heterogeneous, with different financial flows that create varying incentives for stakeholders across payer and provider networks. The analyst believes these unique dynamics along with political willingness to take bold and timely action will impact the systems' abilities to cope with the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In this report, we briefly analyze the likely short-, medium-, and long-term implications of the pandemic for local healthcare suppliers in Latin America, we then look back at some of the impacts derived from the H1N1 outbreak in Mexico in 2009, and conclude by comparing policy measures taken thus far by local health authorities to prepare systems to cope with increased demand.

This is a disaster of significant scale, and the human toll cannot be underemphasized. We believe firms operating in these markets must be adequately informed regarding current policies and key risk factors to react swiftly to local conditions and ensure supply continuity. This report will be periodically updated when conditions warrant.

Key Topics Covered



1. Top Likely Business Impacts



2. The 2009 H1N1 Crisis In Mexico



3. Key Healthcare System Preparedness Statistics



4. Enacted Healthcare Policies to Combat COVID-19 in LATAM Countries (as of March 23, 2020)

4.1 Financing/Supply Chain/Physical Infrastructure/Healthcare Personnel Strategies by Country



5. Actions to Take

