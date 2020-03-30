Dublin, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market by Payload, Component (End Effectors, Controllers), Application (Handling, Assembling & Disassembling, Dispensing, Processing), Industry (Electronics, Furniture & Equipment), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global collaborative robot market is expected to grow from USD 981 million in 2020 to USD 7,972 million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 41.8% during the forecast period.



Collaborative robots are being increasingly adopted for various applications due to several advantages, such as increased productivity and better employee utilization. Collaborative robots (cobots) provide a reduction in the overall cost of manufacturing and enable a fast RoI. Hence, they are being adopted by both SMEs, as well as large manufacturers across all major industries. However, many of the cobot manufacturers have not invested in developing an intuitive programming interface for their cobots, thereby limiting its adoption.



The market for collaborative robots with a payload capacity of more than 10 Kg to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period



The market for cobots with a payload capacity of more than 10 kg is expected to grow at the fastest rate. Advances in robotic hardware is enabling cobot manufacturers to manufacture high payload cobots, with long reach without sacrificing speed, accuracy, or repeatability when compared to low payload cobots. For instance, Universal Robots (Denmark) recently introduced the 16 kg payload UR16e cobot, which maintains the same accuracy, repeatability, and safety compared to the lower payload cobots. However, due to the increase in the number of sensors and complex drive sand motor required, these cobots are much more expensive.



Hardware to hold a larger share of the market in 2020



The hardware component accounts for the majority cost of a collaborative robot. Improvements in hardware components such as robot arms, end effectors, controller, drives, sensors, motors, and power supply will also lead to improved speed, accuracy, and payload capacity of the collaborative robot. However, due to the standardization of various hardware components in the robot, the overall cost of a collaborative robot is expected to decrease over time.



Europe to hold the largest share of collaborative robot market in 2020



The European manufacturing industry was one of the early adopters of collaborative robots. With the introduction of Industry 4.0 manufacturing principles, both SMEs and large companies have adopted collaborative robots to modernize and improve their production capabilities. Europe also houses several key collaborative robot companies, such as Universal Robots (Denmark) and KUKA (Germany). KUKA, for instance, was one of the first manufacturers to offer cobots to the market. Universal Robots has been the market leader for cobots for several years now. Although Europe is expected to hold the largest market in 2020, APAC is expected to hold the largest share of the market from 2021 onwards. This is to the large scale of manufacturing facilities in APAC who are now adopting collaborative robots in their automation process.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities In Collaborative Robot Market

4.2 Collaborative Robot Market, By Payload

4.3 Collaborative Robot Market, By Application

4.4 Collaborative Robot Market In APAC, By Industry Vs. By Country/Region

4.5 Collaborative Robot Market, By Industry

4.6 Collaborative Robot Market, By Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Market Dynamics

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Collaborative Robots To Benefit Businesses Of All Sizes

5.1.1.2 Affordability And Increased Ease Of Programming Of Collaborative Robots

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 Collaborative Robots Have A Different Business Model Than That Of Traditional Industrial Robots

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Software Packages To Provide An Important Value Addition To The Collaborative Robot Ecosystem

5.1.3.2 Collaborative Robots Paired With AMRS And AGVS To Provide A Significant Market Opportunity

5.1.3.3 Robots-As-A-Service Model To Accelerate Adoption Of Collaborative Robots

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Payload And Speed Limitations Of Collaborative Robots Owing To Their Inherent Design

5.1.4.2 Adapting To New Collaborative Robot Standards And Rising Cybersecurity Challenges In Connected Robots

5.2 Value Chain Analysis

5.3 Case Studies

5.3.1 Automotive

5.3.1.1 Ford Deploys Three Ur10 Collaborative Robots From Universal Robots For Automated Engine Oil Filling

5.3.1.2 Bmw Used Kuka Lbr Iiwa For Insertion Of Components In Car Body Construction

5.3.1.3 Nissan Motor Company Deployed Ur10 Robots From Universal Robots At Its Yokohama Production Plant

5.3.1.4 koda Auto, Matador Group, And Kuka Collaborated For Automation Of Automobile Factory In Czech Republic

5.3.1.5 Benteler Automated Manufacturing Of Automotive Components With The Cr-35Ia From Fanuc

5.3.1.6 Ford Motor Company Automated Its Vehicle Production Line With The Kuka Lbr Iiwa

5.3.1.7 Alpla Corporation Automated Its Production Line Using The Ur3 And Ur5 Robots From Universal Robots

5.3.1.8 Robert Bosch Used Two Apas Assistant Robots In Its Utility Vehicle Production Facility For Diesel Injection Systems

5.3.1.9 Bajaj Auto Limited Used Robots From Universal Robots To Automate The Assembly Line At Its Motorcycle Manufacturing Facility

5.3.2 Electronics

5.3.3 Metals And Machinery

5.3.4 Furniture And Equipment

5.3.5 Plastics And Polymers

5.3.6 Personal Assist

5.3.7 Food And Beverage

5.3.8 Pharma And Chemistry

5.3.9 Education

5.3.10 Scientific Research

5.3.11 Others



6 Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market, By Payload

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Up To 5 Kg

6.2.1 Cobots With Payload Capacity Below 5 Kg Are Inherently Safe

6.3 Between 5 And 10 Kg

6.3.1 Cobots With 5-10 Kg Payload Capacity Are Equipped With In-Built Force Sensors

6.4 More Than 10 Kg

6.4.1 Advances In Robotic Hardware Enabling Manufacturers To Develop Collaborative Robots With A Payload Above 10 Kg



7 Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market, By Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hardware

7.2.1 Robotic Arm

7.2.1.1 Robotic Arm Design Is Defined By Iso/Ts 15066 Standard

7.2.2 End Effector Or End Of Arm Tool (Eoat)

7.2.2.1 Welding Guns

7.2.2.1.1 Hand Guidance Feature Of Collaborative Robots Makes Welding Tasks Easier

7.2.2.2 Grippers

7.2.2.2.1 Pneumatic

7.2.2.2.1.1 Pneumatic Grippers Require An External Air Supply To Operate

7.2.2.2.2 Electric

7.2.2.2.2.1 Electric Grippers Are The Easiest To Program And Operate Compared To Other Grippers

7.2.2.2.3 Vacuum

7.2.2.2.3.1 Vacuum Grippers Can Easily Handle Uneven And Large Area Workpieces

7.2.2.2.4 Magnetic

7.2.2.2.4.1 Magnetic Grippers Are Not As Popular As Other Types Of Grippers

7.2.2.3 Robotic Screwdrivers

7.2.2.3.1 Robotic Screwdriver Apply Consistent Torque During Screwdriving

7.2.2.4 Sanding And Deburring Tools

7.2.2.4.1 Sanding And Deburring Tools Are Used For Material Removal

7.2.2.5 Others

7.2.2.5.1 Other Include Specialty And Hybrid End Effectors

7.2.3 Drives

7.2.3.1 Drives Convert Electrical Energy Into Mechanical Energy

7.2.4 Controllers

7.2.4.1 Controllers Carry Out Necessary Instructions Required To Operate Cobot

7.2.5 Sensors

7.2.5.1 Sensors Help In Measurement And Translation Of Information Into Meaningful Data

7.2.6 Power Supply

7.2.6.1 Most Cobots Operate At 24 V Or 48 V

7.2.7 Motors

7.2.7.1 Cobots Are Fitted With Light But Powerful Motors

7.2.8 Others

7.3 Software

7.3.1 Cobot Manufacturers Invest Substantial Efforts To Develop Intuitive Programming Software



8 Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Handling

8.2.1 Pick And Place

8.2.1.1 Pick And Place Task Is The Easiest To Program For First-Time Users

8.2.2 Material Handling

8.2.2.1 Material Handling Consist Of Order Fulfilment Using Mobile Units

8.2.3 Packaging And Palletizing

8.2.3.1 Packing And Palletizing Often Require Medium Payload Cobots

8.2.4 Machine Tending

8.2.4.1 Cobots Are Used Alongside Cnc, Injection, And Blow Molding Machines

8.3 Assembling And Disassembling

8.3.1 Screwdriving

8.3.1.1 Cobots Can Handle Torque Forces Required For Screwdriving Applications

8.3.2 Nut Fastening

8.3.2.1 Cobots Suitable For Nut Fastening On Medium And Large Workpieces

8.4 Welding And Soldering

8.4.1 Welding And Soldering Is Niche Application For Cobots

8.5 Dispensing

8.5.1 Gluing

8.5.1.1 Robotic Gluing Ensures Quality And Consistency Of Application

8.5.2 Painting

8.5.2.1 Cobot Painting Is Suitable For Low Volume Production

8.6 Processing

8.6.1 Grinding

8.6.1.1 For Grinding Tasks, A Force/Torque Sensor Is Often Used Along With End Effector

8.6.2 Milling

8.6.2.1 Milling Tasks Consist Of Deburring, Chamfering, And Scraping Operations

8.6.3 Cutting

8.6.3.1 Cobots Are Being Used For Cutting Applications On A Very Small Scale

8.7 Others

8.7.1 Inspection And Quality Testing

8.7.1.1 Cobots Can Inspect Complex Shaped Objects Alongside Human Workers

8.7.2 Die-Casting And Molding

8.7.2.1 Cobots Are Ideal For Automating Injection Molding Tasks



9 Collaborative Robot Market, By Industry

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Automotive

9.2.1 Collaborative Robots Are Being Used To Perform Light And Repetitive Tasks

9.3 Electronics

9.3.1 Cobots Can Handle Small And Fragile Components In Electronics Industry

9.4 Metals And Machining

9.4.1 Cobots Are Being Used Alongside Cnc And Other Heavy Machinery To Automate Various Tasks

9.5 Plastics And Polymers

9.5.1 Cobots Are Being Deployed Alongside Injection And Blow Molding Machines

9.6 Food & Beverages

9.6.1 Cobots Are Used In Food Industry For Both Primary And Secondary Handling Applications

9.7 Furniture And Equipment

9.7.1 Cobots Are Used To Perform Various Pick And Place And Machine Tending Applications

9.8 Healthcare

9.8.1 Cobots Are Being Deployed For Non-Surgical Applications In Healthcare Industry

9.9 Others



10 Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market, Geographic Analysis

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 APAC

10.5 Row



11 Human-Robot Collaborative Operational Environment (Qualitative)

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Safety-Rated Monitored Stop

11.3 Hand Guiding

11.4 Speed Reduction And Separation Monitoring

11.5 Power And Force Limiting



12 Integration Of Cobots And Iot (Qualitative)

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Connectivity Technology

12.2.1 Ethernet

12.2.2 Wi-Fi

12.2.3 Bluetooth

12.2.4 Cellular

12.3 Interoperatibility Software



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Market Share Analysis

13.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

13.3.1 Visionary Leaders

13.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

13.3.3 Innovators

13.3.4 Emerging Companies

13.4 Strength Of Product Portfolio (25 Players)

13.5 Business Strategy Excellence (25 Players)

13.6 Competitive Situations And Trends

13.6.1 Product Launches

13.6.2 Partnerships And Collaborations

13.6.3 Expansions

13.6.4 Contracts And Agreements

13.6.5 Acquisitions



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Key Players

14.1.1 Universal Robots

14.1.2 Techman Robot

14.1.3 Fanuc

14.1.4 Kuka

14.1.5 Doosan Robotics

14.1.6 Aubo Robotics

14.1.7 ABB

14.1.8 Yaskawa

14.1.9 Precise Automation

14.1.10 Rethink Robotics

14.2 Other Key Players

14.2.1 Mabi Robotic

14.2.2 Franka Emika

14.2.3 Comau

14.2.4 F&P Robotics

14.2.5 Stubli

14.2.6 Robert Bosch

14.2.7 Productive Robotics



