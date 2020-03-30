Dublin, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ion Exchange Resins Market by Type (Cationic Resins, Anionic Resins), Application (Water, Non-Water), End-Use Industry (Power, Chemical & Petrochemical, Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global ion exchange resins market size is projected to grow from USD 1.8 billion in 2020 to USD 2.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.2%, between 2020 and 2025.



Urbanization in APAC, increasing demand for nuclear electricity generation in emerging economies, and stringent environmental regulations are the major growth drivers of the global ion exchange resins market. Pharmaceutical, food & beverage, and electrical & electronics industries are projected to register the highest growth in the next five years, thereby boosting the market growth. Increasing population, growing urbanization and evolving manufacturing sector, need for water conservation, and stringent regulations are the major factors that are projected to drive the ion exchange resins market during the forecast period. Furthermore, volatility in raw material prices and increasing competition from the reverse osmosis process are the factors restraining the market growth.



The other types segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of the overall ion exchange resins market during the forecast period.



Chelation resins and adsorbent resins are included in the others segment. Chelation resins are commonly used to remove metals, such as lead, copper, and zinc, in the metal processing industries. Adsorbent resins are mainly used in industrial applications to modify physio-chemical characteristics of liquids. These resins are suitable for adsorption of specific organic molecules from food and nonfood liquids. They have several applications in the food industry concerned with the removal of undesired organic substances and the recovery of valuable organic substances.



The ion exchange resins market in the power industry is projected to account for the largest share during the forecast period.



The power industry has witnessed significant growth over the past few years, which is attributed to the growing demand for electricity from various countries. The governments, worldwide, are encouraging various industries, including food & beverage, chemical, and primary metal to reduce their carbon footprints and switch to renewable and nuclear energy sources. Nuclear energy is the second-fastest-growing source of energy. Various nuclear-related projects are estimated to be executed in the next 10 years across the globe, thereby, directly boosting the ion exchange resins market in the power industry. In addition, China and India are also increasing their presence in the nuclear power generation segment with the installation of various nuclear energy-based power plants. These trends are expected to boost the demand for ion exchange resins in power end-use industry during the forecast period.



APAC ion exchange resins market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The APAC market is segmented into China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of APAC. China is the market leader in APAC for ion exchange resins. Major fuel sources in the country are fossils and renewables. High growth in electricity demand has given rise to power shortages, while the dependency on fossil fuels has led to increased air pollution. Hence, the government is planning to reduce its dependence on fossil fuels and hydro resources leading to the rise in the demand for nuclear energy, which, in turn, will boost the market of ion exchange resins in the country. Furthermore, with the growing nuclear industry, there has been a scarcity of freshwater, which is leading to high demand for ion exchange resins in the country.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Ion Exchange Resins Market

4.2 Ion Exchange Resins Market, By Type

4.3 Ion Exchange Resins Market, Developed vs Developing Countries

4.4 APAC Ion Exchange Resins Market, By Type and Application

4.5 Ion Exchange Resins Market, By Key Countries



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Urban Population in APAC

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Nuclear Electricity Generation in Emerging Economies

5.2.1.3 Stringent Environmental Regulations

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Volatility in Raw Material Prices

5.2.2.2 Increasing Competition From Reverse Osmosis Membrane Technology

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Industrialization in Emerging Economies

5.2.3.2 Increasing Importance of the Recycle and Reuse of Water

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Finding New Applications

5.2.4.2 Lack of Strict Regulations in Developing Regions

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



6 Ion Exchange Resins Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Cationic Resins

6.1.1.1 Growing Industrial Sector Driving the Demand for Cationic Ion Exchange Resins

6.1.2 Anionic Resins

6.1.2.1 Anionic Ion Exchange Resins have High Demand in Water Dealkalization, Demineralization, and Water Softening

6.1.3 Others



7 Ion Exchange Resins Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Water

7.1.1.1 Growth of Power, Electrical & Electronics, and Metal & Mining Industries Positively Impacting the Market

7.1.2 Non-Water

7.1.2.1 The Launch of Innovative Medicinal Products to Drive the Pharmaceutical Industry



8 Ion Exchange Resins Market, By End-Use Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Power

8.1.1.1 Stringent Regulations on the Treatment of Wastewater Discharged From Power Plants Propelling the Demand for Ion Exchange Resins

8.1.2 Chemical & Petrochemical

8.1.2.1 Domestic Policy Reforms, Improving Commodity Prices, and the Increasing Presence of Production Facilities of Various Companies Boosting the Market

8.1.3 Food & Beverage

8.1.3.1 Significant Rise in Preferences for Healthy Drinks Such as Juices, Bottled Water, and Ready-To-Drink Tea to Propel the Market

8.1.4 Pharmaceutical

8.1.4.1 Better Drug Retention and Prevention of Dose Dumping and Toxicity to Drive the Ion Exchange Resins Market

8.1.5 Electrical & Electronics

8.1.5.1 Price Erosion, Higher Per Capita Income, and Rising Consumer Demand for Electronics to Drive the Market in the Segment

8.1.6 Metal & Mining

8.1.6.1 Ion Exchange Resins Help in Cleaning and Obtaining Pure Metals

8.1.7 Others



9 Ion Exchange Resins Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 APAC

9.2.1 China

9.2.1.1 Modernization of the Chinese Economy, Coupled With Changing Lifestyle, Impacting Growth of End-Use Industries

9.2.2 India

9.2.2.1 Increasing Population, Rapid Urbanization, Growing Pressure on Quality Maintenance of Municipal Water Supplies, and Stringent Regulations to Drive the Market

9.2.3 Japan

9.2.3.1 Highly Developed and Efficient Water Treatment and Reuse Infrastructure Significantly Increasing the Demand for Ion Exchange Resins

9.2.4 South Korea

9.2.4.1 Increase in Domestic and Industrial Wastewater Generation to Boost the Market Growth

9.2.5 Australia

9.2.5.1 Consumption of A Considerable Amount of Ion Exchange Resins in Huge Mining Industry

9.2.6 Taiwan

9.2.6.1 Power is the Largest End-Use Industry of Ion Exchange Resins in the Country Owing to the Large Nuclear Industrial Base

9.2.7 Thailand

9.2.7.1 Increased Need for Pure and Safe Water to Drive the Market

9.2.8 Indonesia

9.2.8.1 Increased Infrastructure Funding and Policy Reforms to Encourage Private Investment

9.2.9 Rest of APAC

9.3 North America

9.3.1 US

9.3.1.1 Increasing Demand for Electricity to Benefit the Ion Exchange Resins Market

9.3.2 Canada

9.3.2.1 Growing Nuclear Industry and the Presence of A Vast Mining Sector in the Country Help Boost the Market Demand

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.3.1 Expansion of the Country's Nuclear Energy Capacity Will Help Increase the Demand for Ion Exchange Resins

9.4 Europe

9.4.1 Russia

9.4.1.1 Large Power Industry in Russia Boosting the Demand for Ion Exchange Resins

9.4.2 France

9.4.2.1 Economic Dynamism, High Level of Labor Productivity, and the Presence of Large International Companies Driving the Market

9.4.3 Germany

9.4.3.1 Strong Manufacturing Base, Skilled Labor, and Balanced Industrial Growth to Drive the Market

9.4.4 UK

9.4.4.1 New and Under-Construction Nuclear Power Plants are Likely to Boost the Market Demand

9.4.5 Italy

9.4.5.1 Accelerating Foreign Demand to Propel the Market Growth

9.4.6 Spain

9.4.6.1 Increasing Stringent Regulations for Water Treatment and Large Industrial Base of the Country Driving the Market

9.4.7 Netherlands

9.4.7.1 Pharmaceutical, Chemicals, and Electrical & Electronics Industries to Grow in the Country Owing to an Increase in Investments

9.4.8 Rest of Europe

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.1.1 Almost 90% of the Country's Electricity is Produced From Renewable Sources, Increasing the Scope of Ion Exchange Resins

9.5.2 Argentina

9.5.2.1 Economic Transformation in the Country Promoting Sustainable Economic Development to Benefit the Market

9.5.3 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.1.1 The Country's Demand for Electricity is Growing Rapidly

9.6.2 South Africa

9.6.2.1 The Country is Politically Stable and has Abundant Natural Resources, R&D Capabilities, and an Established Manufacturing Base

9.6.3 Turkey

9.6.3.1 Growing Electricity Demand in the Country Will Boost the Market for Ion Exchange Resins

9.6.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Ranking, 2019

10.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2019

10.3.1 Visionary Leaders

10.3.2 Innovators

10.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

10.3.4 Emerging Companies

10.4 Strength of Product Portfolio

10.5 Business Strategy Excellence

10.6 Competitive Scenario

10.6.1 Merger & Acquisition

10.6.2 Investment & Expansion

10.6.3 Partnership & Collaboration

10.6.4 New Product Development

10.7 Ion Exchange Resins: Patent Analysis

10.7.1 Methodology

10.7.2 Document Type

10.7.3 Insight

10.7.4 Top Applicants

10.7.4.1 Kurita Water Industries LTD.

10.7.4.2 Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., LTD.

10.7.4.3 Tris Pharma, Inc.

10.7.5 Disclaimer



11 Company Profiles

11.1 DuPont De Nemours, Inc.

11.2 Purolite Corporation

11.3 Lanxess AG

11.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

11.5 Thermax Limited

11.6 Ion Exchange (India) LTD.

11.7 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

11.8 Novasep Holding

11.9 Sunresin New Materials Co. LTD.

11.1 Suqing Group

11.11 Samyang Corporation

11.12 Resintech Inc.

11.13 Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

11.14 Other Key Companies

11.14.1 Anhui Sanxing Resin Technology Co. LTD.

11.14.2 Auchtel Products Limited

11.14.3 Aldex Chemical Company Limited

11.14.4 Bengbu Dongli Chemical Co., LTD.

11.14.5 Eichrom Technologies Inc.

11.14.6 Finex OY

11.14.7 Hebi Juxing Resin Co., LTD.

11.14.8 Jacobi Carbons Ab Group

11.14.9 Jiangsu Linhai Resin Science and Technology Co. LTD.

11.14.10 Ningbo Zhengguang Resin Co., LTD.

11.14.11 Ovivo

11.14.12 Tianjin Nankai Hecheng Science & Technology Co., LTD.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/266ghz

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900