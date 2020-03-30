MADISON HEIGHTS, MI, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeeva, Inc., a global provider of AI-powered savings and spend management solutions, has announced that it has been included on the “10 Best Tech Startups in Michigan” list from The Tech Tribune for the third year in a row.

The Tech Tribune delivers technology, news, articles, and insights on the best technology startups globally. To compile its list of the “10 Best Tech Startups in Michigan,” its staff considers the following factors: revenue potential, leadership team, brand, product traction, and competitive landscape. The publication also requires that each of the qualifying organizations be independent, privately owned, less than 10 years old, and have received at least one round of funding.

"Xeeva is once again performing near the top of their field in Michigan,” said Rafael Melvin, The Tech Tribune’s Editor-in-Chief. “They're showing all the right stuff that we are looking for in regards to our methodology, while also continuing to maintain an active and lively social media presence. We expect still greater things from them to come.”

“It’s an honor to be recognized by The Tech Tribune for the third consecutive year,” stated Nina Vellayan, President and CEO at Xeeva. “With the roots of our organization headquartered in metro Detroit, we’re dedicated to investing in the local community. Michigan is really growing as a technology hub, and we’re excited to be part of it. Having only joined Xeeva earlier this year, it’s gratifying to see this amazing team get the recognition they deserve. I’m proud of what we’ve done so far and I look forward to our continued investment in people and innovation as we scale our business.”

To see The Tech Tribune’s full 2020 list of the best tech startups in Michigan, click here.

If you want to learn more about Xeeva and its spend management solutions, visit our website here.

About The Tech Tribune

Founded in 2017, The Tech Tribune delivers the latest technology news, in-depth technology articles, and insights on the hottest technology startups all over the world. Their flagship journalistic endeavor is their Best Tech Startups series that they publish for every major city in the world.

About Xeeva

Founded in 2014, Xeeva is focused on accelerating the advancement and automation of indirect spend management solutions. Its full suite source-to-pay solution does more than just improve processes, it transforms your business – allowing you to truly see more, do more, and save more. Uniquely built with patented AI at its core, the power of its advanced technology is embedded throughout the entire suite and drives actual results across your organization. Xeeva reveals insights no other solution can see, eliminates tactical and tedious procurement tasks, and generates immediate bottom-line value in places you didn’t even know to look. For more information, visit www.xeeva.com.

