Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS (trading code TKM1T, ISIN code EE0000001105) will close the list of shareholders for dividend payment on 3 April 2020 at the end of the working day of the Nasdaq CSD Estonian Settlement System.

Proceeding from the above, the ex-date is 2 April 2020. From that date the new owner of the shares is not entitled to dividends for the year 2019.

Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS will pay dividend 0.73 euros per share on 6 April 2020.

Raul Puusepp

Chairman of the Executive Board

Phone +372 731 5000