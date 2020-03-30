Dublin, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "International ICT Market Report 2019/20" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Inside this, report you will find up-to-date information and insights on ICT market developments in Europe and beyond. The ICT Market Report 2019/20 provides the reader with a big picture of key market trends as well as detailed information at the country level. The report focuses on developments in Europe while also covering major international ICT markets such as the U.S., Japan and China.



The report is structured as follows:



Section A examines the European ICT market. It includes two major chapters, the first presenting an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics and trends in Western Europe and the second looking into developments in Central and Eastern Europe. Both chapters start with a comprehensive analysis of developments at the regional level and then go on to present country findings. The scope of the country analyses varies. More detailed data and narrative are available for the five biggest EU member states and countries that are formally affiliated with the analyst's project.



Section B includes ICT market data and forecasts for Brazil, China, India, Japan, Turkey, and the USA. Sections C presents data of the worldwide ICT market and Section D contains summary tables including all countries.

The report provides the reader with an intimate understanding of the dynamics and trends in European and worldwide ICT markets.

Country-level data for 29 European ICT markets

Country-level data for Brazil, China, India, Japan, Turkey, USA

Analysis of ICT market developments in 8 European countries

Analysis of key market and technology trends in Europe

Detailed market data and forecasts (2016-2020)

Included Countries



Western European countries:

Austria, Belgium/Luxembourg, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UK



Central and Eastern European countries:

Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia



Other countries:

Brazil, China, India, Japan, Turkey, USA



EU26:

Sum of EU member states (excl. Malta and Cyprus)



World:

Cumulated data of the world

Key Topics Covered



A The European ICT Market

1 The ICT Market of Western Europe

1.1 Western Europe: ICT Market Dynamics and key trends

1.1.1 Macroeconomic Developments Affecting the ICT Market

1.1.2 Key Business and Technology Trends Reshaping the ICT Environment and Industry

1.1.3 IT Market Developments by Segment

1.1.4 Telecommunications Market Development by Segment

1.2 Western Europe: Data Tables

1.3 Western Europe: Country Analyses

1.3.1 Belgium/Luxembourg

1.3.2 France

1.3.3 Germany

1.3.4 Italy

1.3.5 Greece

1.3.6 Spain

1.3.7 Switzerland

1.3.8 United Kingdom

1.4 Other Western European Countries: Data Tables

1.4.1 Austria

1.4.2 Denmark

1.4.3 Finland

1.4.4 Ireland

1.4.5 Netherlands

1.4.6 Norway

1.4.7 Portugal

1.4.8 Sweden

2 The ICT Market in Central and Eastern Europe

2.1 Central and Eastern Europe: ICT Market Dynamics and Key Trends

2.1.1 Macroeconomic Developments Affecting the ICT Market

2.1.2 Key Technology Trends Reshaping the ICT Environment and Industry

2.1.3 IT Market Developments by Segment

2.1.4 Telecommunications Market Development by Segment

2.2 Central and Eastern Europe: Data Tables

2.3 Other Central and Eastern European Countries: Data Tables

2.3.1 Bulgaria

2.3.2 Croatia

2.3.3 Czech Republic

2.3.4 Estonia

2.3.5 Hungary

2.3.6 Latvia

2.3.7 Lithuania

2.3.8 Poland

2.3.9 Romania

2.3.10 Russia

2.3.11 Slovakia

2.3.12 Slovenia

3 The ICT Market in the EU: Aggregate Data Tables

B The ICT Market in Non-European Countries

1 Brazil

2 China

3 India

4 Japan

5 Turkey

6 USA

C The Global ICT Market

D Summary Data Tables by Country

