Dublin, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Software as a service (SaaS) Global Market Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Rapid changes in business dynamics are expected to benefit the software as a service (SaaS) market in the forecast period as cloud-based solutions support business operations in changing conditions. Dynamic market conditions include economic uncertainty, competitive rivalry and the increasing adoption of mobile, changing regulations, internet usage and applications. These conditions along with the increasing number of infrastructures and established networks have forced organizations to pursue scalable and flexible solutions such as SaaS and other cloud enabled services to run and supervise their operations in a cost-effective and efficient way. These factors have also compelled companies to outsource applications and prefer cloud computing services like SaaS to reduce their cost burden on infrastructure. Companies that seek services from a third party vendor are more likely to get better performance, compliance and customer satisfaction at a low cost.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the software as a service? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Software as a Service Market Global Report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market

The Market Characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The Market Size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

Market Segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The Regional and Country section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

Competitive Landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies.



The Trends and Strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Software as a service (SaaS) Market Characteristics



3. Software as a service (SaaS) Market Size And Growth

3.1. Global Software as a service (SaaS) Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.2. Global Software as a service (SaaS) Forecast Market, 2019 - 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



4. Software as a service (SaaS) Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Software as a service (SaaS) Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

4.2. Global Software as a service (SaaS) Market, Segmentation By Deployment Model, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2022F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



5. Software as a service (SaaS) Market Regional And Country Analysis



6. Asia-Pacific Software as a service (SaaS) Market



7. China Software as a service (SaaS) Market



8. India Software as a service (SaaS) Market



9. Japan Software as a service (SaaS) Market



10. Australia Software as a service (SaaS) Market



11. Indonesia Software as a service (SaaS) Market



12. South Korea Software as a service (SaaS) Market



13. Western Europe Software as a service (SaaS) Market



14. UK Software as a service (SaaS) Market



15. Germany Software as a service (SaaS) Market



16. France Software as a service (SaaS) Market



17. Eastern Europe Software as a service (SaaS) Market



18. Russia Software as a service (SaaS) Market



19. North America Software as a service (SaaS) Market



20. USA Software as a service (SaaS) Market



21. South America Software as a service (SaaS) Market



22. Brazil Software as a service (SaaS) Market



23. Middle East Software as a service (SaaS) Market



24. Africa Software as a service (SaaS) Market



25. Software as a service (SaaS) Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Software as a service (SaaS) Market



27. Software as a service (SaaS) Market Trends And Strategies



28. Software as a service (SaaS) Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



Companies Mentioned



Salesforce

ServiceNow

Microsoft

Google

Cisco

Slack

Adobe

Oracle

Amazon AWS

DocuSign

Zendesk

Dropbox

ADP

Atlassian Confluence

Shopify

Workday

Hubspot

SAP

IBM

Box

Concur

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ecr4d2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900