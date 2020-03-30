Dublin, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Team Collaboration Software Market Research and Forecast, 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market of team collaboration software can be segmented on the basis of application, deployment model, end-user. On the basis of the application, it is divided into communications collaboration software & conferencing software. The conferencing software has changed conventional workplace into an advanced workplace by enabling online communication within an organization. On the basis of end-user, it is divided into Manufacturing, Healthcare, Corporate, Retail, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Logistics & Transportation and Other. Healthcare sector is adopting team collaboration software more rapidly. This software allows hospitals and clinics to get data from different areas to improve operational performance. Further, in the retail sector, it enables the organization to communicate from top-level management to lower level management allowing a smoothen flow of information from one department to another, which is important for the retail sector.



Geographically, the market is segmented into major regions which include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, rest of the world (RoW). North America has a significant share attributed to increasing Ai integration in team communication tools in order to improve team communication. There are various companies providing team collaboration software and application such as Slack, Cisco System, Inc., Facebook, Microsoft Corp., RingCentral, Inc., SAP SE, TeamViewer GmbH and 8x8, Inc. Integrating software, hardware and network capabilities together is encouraging companies to adopt various strategies such as merger & acquisition, partnership & collaboration, product launch and geographical expansion.



The report is intended for software providers, technology investors, companies, research, government organizations for overall market analysis and competitive analysis. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly integrating different models delivering insights into the market for better business decisions.



The Report Covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of the global team collaboration software market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global team collaboration software market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecast revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography

1.2.3. By Stakeholders



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Competitive Dashboard

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. Citrix Systems, Inc.

3.3.2. Asana, Inc

3.3.3. Microsoft Corp.

3.3.4. Facebook, Inc.

3.3.5. Slack Technologies



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Team Collaboration Software Market by Type

5.2. Global Team Collaboration Software Market by Deployment Model

5.3. Global Team Collaboration Software Market by End-User



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.2. Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. 8x8, Inc.

7.2. Adobe Systems Inc.

7.3. Asana, Inc.

7.4. Bitrix, Inc.

7.5. Cisco System, Inc.

7.6. Citrix Systems, Inc.

7.7. Facebook, Inc.

7.8. Jive Software, Inc.

7.9. LogMeln, Inc.

7.10. Microsoft Corp.

7.11. Morneau Shepell, Ltd.

7.12. Reward Gateway UK, Ltd.

7.13. RingCentral, Inc.

7.14. Ryver, Inc.

7.15. SAP SE

7.16. Slack Technologies

7.17. SnapComms, Inc.

7.18. SocialChorus, Inc.

7.19. StreamWIDE S.A.

7.20. Synervoz Communitcations, Inc.

7.21. TeamViewer GmbH

7.22. Teleon Health, Inc.

7.23. Tervene, Inc.

7.24. Trello, Inc.

7.25. Vistair Systems, Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mbh1u1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900