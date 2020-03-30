Dublin, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Disposable Endoscope Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Disposable Endoscope Market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.



Technological advancement in the field of disposable endoscope market is contributing to the market. For instance, a product name Scope4 launched by Ambu A/S in 2017 is a high-quality product with different sizes available. It also gives eminence in images with patient safety which further lead to drive the market.



Moreover, rising incidence of nonsocomial infections due to contaminated endoscopes will further drive the market to certain extent. A research study conducted by the American Journal of Infection Control concluded that 71.0% microbial growth was present in the endoscope samples collected from three U.S. hospitals in 2018.



Key Market Trends



By Application, Bronchoscopy is Expected to Hold a Major Market Share

Bronchoscopy segment is holding a major market share owing to factors such as increase in number of infection related to bronchoscopes and high availability of devices. Furthermore technological advancement in disposable bronchoscopes is boosting the market. For instance, ambu A/S launched a series of aScope and continously working on improving the product of disposable endoscopes. Also, a company name Neoscape, Inc. has single use Neoflex bronchoscope has micro LED light source and CMOS imaging sensor which depicts video images of targeted sites.

Hysteroscopy is a procedure used to examine the uterus and for diagnose the abnormality related to uterus. This segment is also forecast to grow at a good rate. For instance, according to organization for economic cooperation and development (OECD), the number of hysteroscopy procedures performed in Mexico was 112,602 in 2016 which has increased to 116,163 in 2017.

The uretroscopy segment is also projected to hold a significant market share owing to factors such as advancement in uretroscopes and growing prevalence of post ureteroscopy infections with resuable ureteroscopes. For instance, in 2016 the Association of Perioperative Registered Nurses (AORN) published a case study in which after ureteroscopy, five reusable ureteroscopes were contaminated by gram-positive bacteria.

North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Share in the Market



North America is expected to hold a major market share in the global disposable endoscope market due to the increasing incidences of infection in hospitals because of contaminated endoscope which is resulting in high demand of disposable endoscopes. Adoption of disposable endoscope is increasing due to rising prevalence of nosocomial infections in this region Furthermore, rise in the number of FDA approvals and launch of new products, technological advances, increasing healthcare expenditure and presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure is also fueling the growth of the overall region to a large extent.



Competitive Landscape



The disposable endoscope market is concentrated and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players are currently dominating the market. Some of the companies which are currently dominating the market are Ambu A/S, Boston Scientific Corporation, Hillrom Services, Inc, KARL STORZ Endoscopy-America, Inc. and ProSurg Inc.



