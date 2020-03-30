UPM-Kymmene Corporation Stock Exchange Release (Notice to General Meeting) 30 March 2020 at 12:30 EET

UPM's Annual General Meeting will be held by special arrangements on 31 March 2020

UPM's Annual General Meeting will be arranged on 31 March 2020, according to the original schedule. The company has received a sufficient number of shareholders' proxies and cancellations of attendance, allowing the meeting to be held in accordance with the regulations set by authorities following the coronavirus pandemic. After the Board of Directors’ review of the Company’s financial standing and other relevant matters, proposals to the AGM, including the dividend proposal, have not changed. On 26 March 2020, UPM already confirmed that it had received a sufficient majority of votes supporting the resolution proposals on the agenda of the meeting on 31 March 2020. Consequently, decisions on the items on the meeting agenda can be made in accordance with the proposals.

UPM's Annual General Meeting will begin on 31 March 2020 at 14:00 EET at Finlandia Hall and distribution of voting tickets will commence at 13:00 EET. Due to coronavirus precautionary measures, there will be no serving or special program at the meeting this year. Only one member of the Board of Directors and the President and CEO will be present at the meeting. Participants in the meeting will be divided into separate rooms, with video access to the main meeting room with the opportunity to ask questions. Post-registrations will not be accepted at the meeting, and only participants who have duly preregistered in accordance with the instructions in the notice of the AGM and have not cancelled their preregistration will be admitted to the meeting venue.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, UPM continues to appeal to shareholders who have preregistered to the AGM not to attend the meeting in person, but to follow the meeting via live webcast. Shareholders preregistered for the meeting may also issue a proxy through the proxy service provided by the company. The company must receive the proxies given through the proxy service before the meeting begins.

Instructions and further information are available on the corporate website www.upm.com/agm2020 .

