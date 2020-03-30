Dublin, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IoT Authentication and Authorization by Technology, Solutions, and Industry Verticals 2020 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report assesses the market for IoT authentication and authorization by technology, solutions, and industry verticals with forecasts from 2020 to 2025. The report analyzes IoT authentication and authorization market drivers and opportunities. The report also assesses IoT authentication and authorization infrastructure requirements.



IoT authentication and authorization solutions are important in support of IoT data management including access and management with a Data as a Service (DaaS) model, which is defined as any service offered where in users can access vendor provided databases or host their own databases on vendor managed systems.



IoT Data as a Service (IoT DaaS) offers convenient and cost-effective solutions to enterprises of various sizes and domain. IoT DaaS constitutes retrieving, storing and analyzing information and provide customer either of the three or integrated service packages depending on the budget and the requirement. Acquiring (capturing and/or licensing), storing, processing, and distributing IoT data is anticipated to become a multi-billion-dollar business by 2025.



IoT authentication and authorization solutions are also important in support of the things involved in IoT, which vary from devices used to detect, actuate, signal, engage, and more. IoT things also involve everything from gateways, modules, and sensors to hardware and embedded software within products and equipment and other consumers, enterprise, and industrial assets. The IoT ecosystem could easily become highly cumbersome with so many different things to consider as part of IoT provisioning, activation, administration and other management functions.



More specifically, IoT authentication and authorization solutions are important in support of IoT device management in concert with the expanding scope of devices by volume, type, purpose, role and importance. Authentication ensures proper IoT device security, which goes beyond access (to device, network/system, etc.) and includes data security/privacy as well as securing proper decisions (e.g. ensuring that autonomous processes are carried forth in a manner that is not detrimental).



Report Benefits:

Identify market opportunities for IoT authentication solutions

Understand IoT authorization and authentication infrastructure

Understand the role and importance of AAA in IoT networks and systems

Recognize the relationship between AAA and IoT service level agreements

Understand the difference between authentication and authorization in IoT

Report Findings:

IoT authentication and authorization is crucial for IoT SLAs

Asia Pacific is the largest region followed by North America and Europe

Healthcare is the largest industry vertical for IoT authentication and authorization

Aerospace is the fastest-growing industry vertical for IoT authentication and authorization

IoT authentication and authorization in edge networks will be a $1.3B opportunity by 2025



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction



3 IoT Authentication and Authorization Market Drivers

3.1 Machine Transactions

3.2 Edge Computing

3.3 Device Management

3.4 Data Management

3.5 Service Level Agreements

3.5.1 IoT SLAs for Networks, Devices, and Data

3.5.2 IoT SLAs for Availability and Performance

3.5.3 SLA Support of IoT Orchestration and Mediation

3.5.4 SLA Support IoT Authentication, Authorization, and Accounting



4 IoT Authentication and Authorization Market Opportunities

4.1 Support of IoT Data as a Service

4.2 IoT Identity Management and AAA as a Service

4.3 IoT Mediation and Orchestration



5 IoT Authentication and Authorization Infrastructure

5.1 IoT Database Infrastructure

5.1.1 IoT Identity Management Database

5.1.2 IoT Permissions Database

5.1.3 IoT Discovery Database

5.2 DB Support of IoT Orchestration and Mediation

5.3 DB Support of IoT AAA Services

5.3.1 IoT Authentication

5.3.1.1 Methods and Procedures

5.3.1.2 Establishing and Maintaining Trust

5.3.2 IoT Authorization

5.3.3 IoT Accounting

5.4 IoT DB Support of IoT Identity Management

5.4.1 Identify Network Elements

5.4.2 Identify Consumer, Enterprise, and Industrial Devices

5.4.3 Identify Actors: Consumer, Producer, Service Provider

5.4.4 Identify Data, Data Users, and Data Uses

5.4.5 IoT Identity Management and AAA as a Service

5.5 IoT DB Support of IoT Data Management and Analytics

5.5.1 IoT Data Management Requirements

5.5.2 IoT Data Market

5.5.3 IoT Data as a Service

5.5.4 IoT Analytics as a Service

5.5.5 IoT Decisions as a Service

5.6 IoT DB Registry and Transaction Services

5.6.1 Identity Registry and IDoT as a Service

5.6.2 IoT Authentication DB Services

5.6.3 IoT Authorization DB Services

5.6.4 IoT Accounting DB Services

5.6.5 IoT Data and Analytics DB Services

5.6.6 IoT Device Registry and DB Services

5.6.7 IoT Device Registry and IoT Identity Registry Relationship

5.6.8 IoT DB Services in Support of IoT Platforms

5.6.9 Monitoring Activity and Reporting Performance against SLA

5.6.10 IoT Infrastructure Ecosystem as a Whole



6 IoT Authentication and Authorization Market Analysis and Forecasts 2020 - 2025

6.1 Global IoT Authentication and Authorization Market Forecast 2020 - 2025

6.1.1 Total IoT Authentication and Authorization Market

6.1.2 IoT Authentication and Authorization Market by Solution Type

6.1.2.1 IoT Authentication and Authorization Market by Authentication Solution Type

6.1.2.2 IoT Authentication and Authorization Market by Directory Solution Type

6.1.2.3 IoT Authentication and Authorization Market by Service Type

6.1.3 IoT Authentication and Authorization Market by Technology Platform Type

6.1.4 IoT Authentication and Authorization Market by Technology Framework Type

6.1.5 IoT Authentication and Authorization Market by End User Type

6.1.6 IoT Authentication and Authorization Market by Deployment Type

6.1.7 IoT Authentication and Authorization Market by Business Model

6.1.8 IoT Authentication and Authorization Market by Industry Vertical

6.2 Global AI Market Forecast in IoT Authentication and Authorization 2020 - 2025

6.2.1 Total AI Market in IoT Authentication and Authorization

6.2.2 AI Market in IoT Authentication and Authorization by Solution Type

6.2.3 AI Market in IoT Authentication and Authorization by Technology Platform Type

6.2.4 AI Market in IoT Authentication and Authorization by AI Technology Type

6.2.4.1 AI Market in IoT Authentication and Authorization by Machine Learning Technology Type

6.2.5 AI Market in IoT Authentication and Authorization by Industry Vertical

6.3 Global IoT Authentication and Authorization Market in 5G Network 2020 - 2025

6.3.1 Total IoT Authentication and Authorization Market in 5G Network

6.3.2 IoT Authentication and Authorization Market in 5G Network by Solution Type

6.3.3 IoT Authentication and Authorization Market in 5G Network by Technology Platform Type

6.3.4 IoT Authentication and Authorization Market in 5G Network by Industry Vertical

6.4 Global IoT Authentication and Authorization Market in Edge Network 2020 - 2025

6.4.1 Total IoT Authentication and Authorization Market in Edge Network

6.4.2 IoT Authentication and Authorization Market in Edge Network by Solution Type

6.4.3 IoT Authentication and Authorization Market in Edge Network by Technology Platform Type

6.4.4 IoT Authentication and Authorization Market in Edge Network by Industry Vertical

6.5 Regional IoT Authentication and Authorization Market Forecasts 2020 - 2025

6.5.1 IoT Authentication and Authorization Market by Region

6.5.2 North America IoT Authentication and Authorization Market by Solution, Technology, End User, Deployment, Business Model, Industry Vertical, AI Technology, 5G Network, Edge Network, and Country

6.5.3 Europe IoT Authentication and Authorization Market by Solution, Technology, End User, Deployment, Business Model, Industry Vertical, AI Technology, 5G Network, Edge Network, and Country

6.5.4 APAC IoT Authentication and Authorization Market by Solution, Technology, End User, Deployment, Business Model, Industry Vertical, AI Technology, 5G Network, Edge Network, and Country

6.5.5 Latin America IoT Authentication and Authorization Market by Solution, Technology, End User, Deployment, Business Model, Industry Vertical, AI Technology, 5G Network, Edge Network, and Country

6.5.6 Middle East and Africa IoT Authentication and Authorization Market by Solution, Technology, End User, Deployment, Business Model, Industry Vertical, AI Technology, 5G Network, Edge Network, and Country



7 Conclusions and Recommendations



