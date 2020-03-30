New York, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "The Future of Privacy and Cybersecurity, Forecast to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05878610/?utm_source=GNW





Every connected device in a smart home or city will be a potential access point to our most sensitive and personal data.This constantly-evolving IoT landscape will expand beyond the traditional network in use today and will result in increasingly complex privacy and cybersecurity challenges.



Readers of the study will gain insight into these challenges in terms of understanding various new endpoints of privacy and cybersecurity, new types of threats looming in the industry, and efforts being made to fight them. The current global regulatory landscape around privacy and the increasing relevance of digital trust and enterprises’ ability to safeguard it are also discussed.



The study also focuses on evolving global threats such as nuclear hacks, dark web evolution and a state of cyber warfare. Investments and commitments to mitigate this and efforts made to close the gap in the cyber workforce are also outlined in the study. The analyst looks at numerous technology topics such as artificial intelligence (AI), data de-identification, advanced authentication and encryption, biometrics, blockchain, automation and quantum computing and its ability to transform privacy and cybersecurity. For each technology, its significance, impact on privacy and cybersecurity, as well as application potential are discussed. Over 20 innovation examples and emerging business models are provided throughout the study to serve as guideposts for readers. The study also discusses key scenarios in the future based on public interest and level of regulation to allow readers to derive an understanding of the intensity and implications of privacy and cyber threats on our daily lives. While the distinct scenarios are influenced by different positions taken by governments and individuals around the world, the future of privacy and cybersecurity will most likely be a combination of these scenarios. Our analysis of five key industries influenced by the changing landscape of privacy and cybersecurity includes automotive, energy, healthcare, smart cities, banking and financial services. When evaluating industries, we look at cybersecurity opportunity, challenges to implementation, key trends in the value chain, and emerging business models. Innovative companies at the forefront of cybersecurity pertaining to each industry are identified in order to provide strategic direction to readers. Governments, enterprises, and individuals can benefit from the strategic recommendations made in the study meant to provide guidance to mitigate future privacy and cybersecurity challenges through innovative partnerships, regulatory changes, workforce upgradation, technology leverage, and new business models. Finally, we identify three big outcomes and predictions for the future emerging from the evolution of privacy and cybersecurity.

