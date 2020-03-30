Dublin, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2020 Italy Respiratory Disease Testing Market: Shares and Segment Forecasts - Adenovirus, Coronavirus, Influenza, Legionella, Mononucleosis, Mycoplasma, Pneumonia, RSV, Tuberculosis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This 281-page report presents detailed analysis of the Italian Respiratory Diseases market, including sales forecasts and supplier shares for Adenovirus, Coronavirus, Influenza, Legionella, Mononucleosis, Mycoplasma, Pneumonia, RSV and Tuberculosis. The report provides test volume and sales projections for Hospitals and Commercial/Private Labs.
In addition to market share and sales forecasts, the report:
Methodology
The report is based on a combination of primary and secondary information sources, including interviews with laboratory directors, and executives of leading diagnostics companies and start-up firms developing innovative products.
In addition to primary sources of information, a comprehensive review of the most recent technical and business publications, manufacturer product and financial literature, as well as proprietary data files was conducted.
