Transactions during 23-27 March



On 4 February 2020, Carlsberg A/S announced a share buy-back programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 5/2020. The programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations. According to the programme, Carlsberg A/S will repurchase B shares of up to DKK 2.5bn. The programme is taking place during the period from 4 February 2020 to 7 August 2020, during which a maximum of 10 million B shares will be bought.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme during 23-27 March:

Number of

shares bought Average transaction price Amount

DKK Accumulated, last announcement 811,516 717,820,518 23 March 2020 17,972 691.11 12,420,690 24 March 2020 40,798 694.71 28,342,970 25 March 2020 18,967 711.15 13,488,302 26 March 2020 8,469 720.26 6,099,867 27 March 2020 20,000 724.61 14,492,202 Total, 23-27 March 2020 106,206 74,844,031 Bought from Carlsberg Foundation, 27 March 2020* 46,236 704.71 32,582,972 Accumulated under the programme 963,958 825,247,521 * According to a separate agreement the Carlsberg Foundation participates on a 30.33% pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

Transactions related to Carlsberg's incentive programmes have resulted in a net transfer of 18,002 B shares. These transactions were not part of the Safe Harbour programme.

With the transactions stated above, Carlsberg A/S holds a total of 5,522,112 own B shares, corresponding to 3.6% of the 152,556,806 issued A and B shares.

The details of each transaction made under the share buy-back programme are enclosed.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Peter Kondrup +45 2219 1221

Iben Steiness +45 2088 1232



Media Relations:

Kasper Elbjørn +45 4179 1216

Anders Bering +45 4179 1217



For more news, sign up at www.carlsberggroup.com/subscribe or follow @CarlsbergGroup on Twitter.

Attachments