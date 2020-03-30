Transactions during 23-27 March

On 4 February 2020, Carlsberg A/S announced a share buy-back programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 5/2020. The programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations. According to the programme, Carlsberg A/S will repurchase B shares of up to DKK 2.5bn. The programme is taking place during the period from 4 February 2020 to 7 August 2020, during which a maximum of 10 million B shares will be bought.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme during 23-27 March:

  Number of
shares bought		Average transaction priceAmount
DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 811,516   717,820,518
23 March 2020 17,972 691.11 12,420,690
24 March 2020 40,798 694.71 28,342,970
25 March 2020 18,967 711.15 13,488,302
26 March 2020 8,469 720.26 6,099,867
27 March 2020 20,000 724.61 14,492,202
Total, 23-27 March 2020 106,206  74,844,031
Bought from Carlsberg Foundation, 27 March 2020*46,236704.7132,582,972
Accumulated under the programme963,958 825,247,521
* According to a separate agreement the Carlsberg Foundation participates on a 30.33% pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

Transactions related to Carlsberg's incentive programmes have resulted in a net transfer of 18,002 B shares. These transactions were not part of the Safe Harbour programme.

With the transactions stated above, Carlsberg A/S holds a total of 5,522,112 own B shares, corresponding to 3.6% of the 152,556,806 issued A and B shares.

The details of each transaction made under the share buy-back programme are enclosed.

