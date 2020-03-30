Transactions during 23-27 March
On 4 February 2020, Carlsberg A/S announced a share buy-back programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 5/2020. The programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations. According to the programme, Carlsberg A/S will repurchase B shares of up to DKK 2.5bn. The programme is taking place during the period from 4 February 2020 to 7 August 2020, during which a maximum of 10 million B shares will be bought.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme during 23-27 March:
|Number of
shares bought
|Average transaction price
|Amount
DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|811,516
|717,820,518
|23 March 2020
|17,972
|691.11
|12,420,690
|24 March 2020
|40,798
|694.71
|28,342,970
|25 March 2020
|18,967
|711.15
|13,488,302
|26 March 2020
|8,469
|720.26
|6,099,867
|27 March 2020
|20,000
|724.61
|14,492,202
|Total, 23-27 March 2020
|106,206
|74,844,031
|Bought from Carlsberg Foundation, 27 March 2020*
|46,236
|704.71
|32,582,972
|Accumulated under the programme
|963,958
|825,247,521
|* According to a separate agreement the Carlsberg Foundation participates on a 30.33% pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.
Transactions related to Carlsberg's incentive programmes have resulted in a net transfer of 18,002 B shares. These transactions were not part of the Safe Harbour programme.
With the transactions stated above, Carlsberg A/S holds a total of 5,522,112 own B shares, corresponding to 3.6% of the 152,556,806 issued A and B shares.
The details of each transaction made under the share buy-back programme are enclosed.
Contacts
Investor Relations:
Peter Kondrup +45 2219 1221
Iben Steiness +45 2088 1232
Media Relations:
Kasper Elbjørn +45 4179 1216
Anders Bering +45 4179 1217
For more news, sign up at www.carlsberggroup.com/subscribe or follow @CarlsbergGroup on Twitter.
Attachments
Carlsberg A/S
København V, DENMARK
17_30032020_Carlsberg share buy-back_Transactions 23-27 Mar. 2020FILE URL | Copy the link below
20200330- Carlsbergfondet 2nd Tranche - PDMR reportingFILE URL | Copy the link below
logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: