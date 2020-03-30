Dublin, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems Market: Focus on Product Type, Application, End User, 25 Countries' Data, Patent Scenario, and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems Market Report projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 6.51% during the forecast period, 2020-2030.



The report constitutes an in-depth study of the global minimally invasive surgical systems market, including a thorough analysis of the types of products, both conventional and robotic minimally invasive surgical systems. The study also presents a detailed analysis of the market dynamics and the estimation of the market size over the forecast period 2020-2030. The scope of this report is focused on the different types of product types in minimally invasive surgeries such as video and visualization systems, endoscopes and endoscopy systems, and others, along with different applications, end-users, and country-wise analysis.



The purpose of the study is to gain a holistic view of the global minimally invasive surgical systems market in terms of various factors influencing it, including regulations and technological advancements. The market has been segmented into product type, application, end-user, and region. The scope of this report is centered upon conducting a detailed study of the products allied with the global minimally invasive surgical systems market. In addition, the study also includes exhaustive information on the market opportunities, patent analysis, competitive landscape, market share of leading manufacturers, the growth potential of each product, end-user, application, and region, as well as other vital information with respect to the minimally invasive surgical systems market.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the key regulations governing the development, commercialization, and clinical use of minimally invasive surgical systems market, across the globe?

What are the key technological developments on which the current industry leaders are spending their major share of research and development (R&D) investment?

How is the role of minimally invasive surgery technologies expected to evolve in the future?

Who are the leading players which hold significant dominance on the global minimally invasive surgical systems market, currently?

How likely are current business models to persist in the future?

What are the key market drivers, challenges, growth opportunities, and trends?

How do minimally invasive procedures function as compared to each other?

How is the expiration of patents likely to disrupt market dynamics?

What are the key strategies incorporated by the leading players in the minimally invasive surgical systems landscape?

What is the likelihood of new players entering the market in near-term?

What is the current revenue contribution for different endoscopes and endoscopy systems, and how would it evolve in the forecast period?

What is the current revenue contribution for the different types of conventional minimally invasive surgical systems, and how would it evolve in the forecast period?

What is the current revenue contribution for the different types of surgical robotic systems, and how would it evolve in the forecast period?

Which countries contribute to the major share of current demand and which countries hold significant scope for business expansion activities, by the key players?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Product Definition



2 Scope of Research

3 Research Methodology

4 Industry Analysis

4.1 Industry Structure

4.1.1 Conventional Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems Manufacturers

4.1.2 Surgical Robotic Systems Vendors

4.1.3 Contract Manufacturers

4.1.4 Distributors

4.2 Industry Supply Chain Analysis

4.3 Regulatory Framework and Government Initiatives

4.3.1 Regulatory Pathway for Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems in the U.S.

4.3.2 Regulations in the European Union (EU)

4.3.2.1 Impact of the EU's Medical Device Regulations (MDR)

4.3.2.1.1 Expansion of Product Scope

4.3.2.1.2 Reclassification of Medical Devices as per Associated Risk, Contact Duration, and Invasiveness

4.3.2.1.3 More Supportive Clinical Investigations for Class III and Implantable Medical Devices

4.3.2.1.4 Dedicated Personnel for MDR Compliance

4.3.2.1.5 More Emphasis on Post-Market Surveillance

4.3.2.1.6 Requirement of Common Specifications

4.3.2.1.7 Implementation of a Unique Device Identification (UDI) Mechanism

4.3.3 Regulations in Other Countries

4.3.4 Consortiums and Regulatory Bodies

4.4 Patent Analysis

4.4.1 Awaited Technology Developments

4.4.1.1 The Advent of Miniature Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments

4.4.1.2 Advancement in Haptic Feedback

4.4.1.3 The Age of AI-Integration

4.4.2 Patent Filing Trend

4.4.2.1 Surgical Robotics

4.4.2.2 Conventional MISS

4.4.3 Patent Expiration Impact

4.5 Industry Opportunity Analysis



5 Competitive Landscape

5.1 Market Share Analysis

5.1.1 Surgical Robotics

5.1.2 Conventional MISS

5.2 Key Strategies and Developments

5.2.1 Conventional Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems

5.2.1.1 Funding Activities

5.2.1.2 M&A Activities

5.2.1.3 Partnerships, Alliances and Business Expansion

5.2.1.4 Regulatory and Legal

5.2.1.5 New Offerings

5.2.2 Surgical Robotics

5.2.2.1 Funding Activities

5.2.2.2 M&A Activities

5.2.2.3 Partnerships, Alliances, and Business Expansions

5.2.2.4 Regulatory and Legal

5.2.2.5 New Offerings

5.3 Business Model Analysis



6 Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems Market Scenario

6.1 Assumptions and Limitations

6.2 Key Findings and Opportunity Assessment

6.3 Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems Market Size and Forecast

6.4 Market Dynamics

6.4.1 Conventional Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems

6.4.1.1 Impact Analysis

6.4.1.2 Market Drivers

6.4.1.2.1 Rise in the Number of Chronic Diseases

6.4.1.2.2 Advantages Over Open Surgeries

6.4.1.2.3 Increase in Global Geriatric Population

6.4.1.2.4 Increasing Healthcare Costs

6.4.1.2.5 Technological Advances in Surgeries

6.4.1.2.6 Growth in Number of Surgical Procedures

6.4.1.3 Market Restraints

6.4.1.3.1 Availability of Resources Required for MIS Procedures

6.4.1.3.2 Shortage of Skilled Professionals

6.4.1.3.3 Restrictive Reimbursement Landscape

6.4.1.4 Market Opportunities

6.4.1.4.1 Engage in Mergers and Acquisitions to Diversify Endoscopic Portfolio

6.4.1.4.2 Invest in Regional Expansion

6.4.2 Surgical Robotics

6.4.2.1 Impact Analysis

6.4.2.2 Market Drivers

6.4.2.2.1 Rising Incidence of Chronic Disorders

6.4.2.2.2 Growth in Geriatric Population

6.4.2.2.3 Increase in Healthcare Spending

6.4.2.2.4 Technological Advancement in the Field of Medical Surgeries

6.4.2.3 Market Restraints

6.4.2.3.1 High Cost of Surgical Robotic Systems

6.4.2.3.2 Shortage of Skilled Professionals

6.4.2.3.3 Restrictive Reimbursement Landscape

6.4.2.4 Market Opportunities

6.4.2.4.1 Development of Low-Cost Surgical Robotic Systems

6.4.2.4.2 Development of Micro- and Nano-Robots for Surgeries

6.4.2.4.3 Implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics

6.4.2.4.4 Development of Surgical Simulators for the Training of Professionals

6.5 Market Estimation Method

6.6 Key Vendors



7 Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems Market (by Product Type), 2018-2030

7.1 Key Findings and Opportunity Assessment

7.2 Conventional Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems (MISS)

7.2.1 Endoscopes and Endoscopic Systems

7.2.1.1 Rigid Endoscopes

7.2.1.1.1 Urology Rigid Endoscopes

7.2.1.1.1.1 Cystoscopes

7.2.1.1.1.2 Resectoscopes

7.2.1.1.1.3 Nephroscopes

7.2.1.1.1.4 Other Urology Endoscopes

7.2.1.1.2 Laparoscopes

7.2.1.1.3 Arthroscopes

7.2.1.1.4 Gynecology Endoscopes

7.2.1.1.5 Neuroendoscopes

7.2.1.1.6 ENT Endoscopes

7.2.1.1.7 Other Rigid Endoscopes

7.2.1.2 Flexible Endoscopes

7.2.1.2.1 Gastrointestinal Flexible Endoscopes

7.2.1.2.1.1 Gastroscopes

7.2.1.2.1.2 Duodenoscopes

7.2.1.2.1.3 Enteroscopes

7.2.1.2.1.4 Colonoscopes

7.2.1.2.1.5 Sigmoidoscopes

7.2.1.2.1.6 Other GI Endoscopes

7.2.1.2.2 Urology Flexible Endoscopes

7.2.1.2.3 Gynecology Flexible Endoscopes

7.2.1.2.4 Bronchoscopes

7.2.1.2.5 Laryngoscopes

7.2.1.2.6 Pharyngoscopes

7.2.1.2.7 ENT Endoscopes

7.2.1.3 Capsule Endoscopy

7.2.1.3.1 Workstations and Data Recorders

7.2.1.3.2 Capsules

7.2.1.3.3 Others (Services and Patency System)

7.2.2 Video and Visualization Systems

7.2.2.1 Cameras

7.2.2.1.1 Single-Chip Cameras

7.2.2.1.2 3-Chip Cameras

7.2.2.2 Displays and Monitors

7.2.2.2.1 Wireless Displays and Monitors

7.2.2.2.2 Wired Displays and Monitors

7.2.2.3 Video Recorders

7.2.2.3.1 Standalone

7.2.2.3.2 Inbuilt

7.2.2.4 Camera Heads

7.2.2.4.1 Charged Couple Device (CCD)

7.2.2.4.2 Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor (CMOS)

7.2.2.5 Light Sources

7.2.2.5.1 LED

7.2.2.5.2 Xenon

7.2.2.5.3 Laser

7.2.2.5.4 Halogen

7.2.2.6 Video Converters

7.2.2.7 Video Processors

7.2.2.8 Printers

7.2.3 Instruments and Accessories

7.2.3.1 Insufflators

7.2.3.2 Irrigation Systems

7.2.3.3 Endoscope Tip Protector, Tubing and Water Systems

7.2.3.4 Procedure Kits

7.2.3.5 Forceps

7.2.3.6 Retrieval Kits

7.2.3.7 Injection Needles

7.2.3.8 Energy Devices

7.2.3.9 Closure Devices

7.2.3.10 Hand Instruments

7.2.3.11 Access Devices

7.2.3.12 Others

7.2.4 Others

7.3 Surgical Robotics

7.3.1 Robotic Systems

7.3.2 Robotic Surgery Instruments and Accessories

7.3.3 Services



8 Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems Market (by Application), 2018-2030

8.1 Key Findings and Opportunity Assessment

8.2 Conventional Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems Market Share (by Application), 2018-2030

8.2.1 Conventional Minimally Invasive General Surgery

8.2.2 Conventional Minimally Invasive Urology Surgery

8.2.3 Conventional Minimally Invasive Gynecology Surgery

8.2.4 Conventional Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Surgery

8.2.5 Conventional Minimally Invasive Cardiovascular Surgery

8.2.6 Conventional Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery

8.2.7 Others

8.3 Surgical Robotics Market Share (by Application), 2018-2030

8.3.1 Robotic-Assisted General Surgery

8.3.2 Robotic-Assisted Urology Surgery

8.3.3 Robotic-Assisted Gynecology Surgery

8.3.4 Robotic-Assisted Orthopedic Surgery

8.3.5 Robotic-Assisted Cardiovascular Surgery

8.3.6 Robotic-Assisted Neurosurgery

8.3.7 Others



9 Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems Market (by End User), 2018-2030

9.1 Key Findings and Opportunity Assessment

9.2 Conventional Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems Market Share (by End User), 2018-2030

9.2.1 Hospitals

9.2.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

9.2.3 Specialty Clinics

9.3 Surgical Robotics Market Share (by End User), 2018-2030

9.3.1 Hospitals

9.3.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

9.3.3 Specialty Clinics



10 Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems Market (by Region)

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems Market

10.3 Europe Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems Market

10.4 Asia-Pacific Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems Market

10.5 Latin America Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems Market

10.6 Middle East and Africa Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems Market

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Overview

11.2 Auris Health, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)

11.3 Boston Scientific Corporation

11.4 Cook Medical

11.5 Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc.

11.6 Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

11.7 Medrobotics Corporation

11.8 Medtech SA (Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.)

11.9 Mazor Robotics Ltd. (Medtronic plc)

11.10 Olympus Corporation

11.11 Renishaw plc

11.12 Restoration Robotics, Inc.

11.13 Smith & Nephew plc

11.14 Stereotaxis, Inc.

11.15 Mako Surgical Corp. (Stryker Corporation)

11.16 THINK Surgical, Inc.

11.17 TransEnterix, Inc.



