SELBYVILLE, Del., March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Material Handling Robots Market report provides a detailed analysis of the recent trends and developments propelling the product adoption across the industrial sector, an in-depth understanding of the industry in terms of the regional growth along with the competitive landscape, including major industry players, their market share as well as expansion strategies.

According to a new research report, the global material handling robots market size was estimated to be worth US$5,810.4 million in 2020 and will reach a valuation of US$13,800 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13%. Majority of the growth can be attributed to a rapid increase in the number of manufacturing facilities worldwide.

Material handling robots simplify manufacturing operations and considerably minimize manufacturing time. These robots offer excellent accuracy and reliability and eliminate the need for any significant human intervention. The adoption of material handling robots will be primarily driven by substantial cost reduction offered by this equipment.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/2417827/

Material putting robots, sorting systems, picking systems, and sliding belts are among the most commonly used types of robotic equipment across industrial units. Even though the initial investment in the deployment of these robots is high, automated material handling can provide a significant competitive advantage in the long run in terms of production efficiency by minimizing human effort, manufacturing cost and time.

In the packaging industry, material handling robotic equipment is used for operations such as picking, placing, palletizing, and depalletizing. These robots help maintain performance consistency during production, provide a greater degree of flexibility, and boost overall material handling efficiency. The deployment of material handling robots minimizes ergonomic threats in the facility. In addition, they help optimize the lean management systems, further improving business outcomes.

In a production plant, material handling robots are widely used for various case-picking functions. The lifting capacity of these robots can be up to 150lbs (68kg) or more. Most of these robots feature a twin arm manipulator that can lift and handle almost any warehouse material, equipment, or machinery. These can handle carts for manufacturing process or contentment centers for picking and carrying components to lines of operation. Another great advantage of these robots is that they reduce the risk of workplace fatigue or injury, which is why they are experiencing a robust demand across the globe.

Leading providers of industrial robotic technology are adopting various organic as well as inorganic growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive edge. Investments in product development, collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions are a few of the strategies. Manufacturers in China are focusing on expanding the production capacity of industrial material handling robots over the next few years.

Majority of these robots are low-end products. This can be associated with high initial investments along with the lack of core technologies and high competitiveness. These firms are substantially reliant on importing robot controllers, reducers, and servo motors from European and Japanese companies such as Harmonic, Nabtesco, and SUMITOMO, among others.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-material-handling-robots-market-research-report-2020

The analysis of global material handling robots industry on the basis of type, application, and regional analysis:

Material Handling Robots Market Type Analysis (Revenue, 2020 – 2026, USD Million)

Articulated Material Handling Robots

SCARA Material Handling Robot

Parallel Material Handling Robot

Material Handling Robots Market Application Analysis (Revenue, 2020 – 2026, USD Million)

Automotive

Chemical, Rubber and Plastic

Electrical and Electronics

Metal and Machinery

Food, Beverages and Pharmaceuticals

Material Handling Robots Market Regional Analysis (Revenue, 2020 – 2026, USD Million)

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Related Report:

Global Automated Material Handling (AMH) Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

Automated Material Handling Market will exceed USD 6774.2 million by 2025; as per a new research report. Growing presence of start-up companies offering robotic solutions for warehouse automation, increasing popularity of AMH equipment among leading industries, significant recovery in global manufacturing, and rising labor cost and safety concerns are the key factors driving the AMH equipment market growth

The Automated Material Handling (AMH) market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

About US:

Market Study Report, LLC. is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, LLC. to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, LLC. is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.

Contact Us: Corporate Sales, Market Study Report LLC Phone: 1-302-273-0910 Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150 Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com