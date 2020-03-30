LOS ANGELES, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (the “Company” or “Omni-Lite”; TSXV: OML), a leading developer and manufacturer of mission critical, precision components utilized by Fortune 100 companies in the defense and aerospace industries, today provided a business update against the backdrop of the continued spread of the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) and its evolving impact on the global community.



The Company’s operations are deemed an “Essential Critical Infrastructure Business” in accordance with the applicable governing authorities. The Company continues to provide unwavering support and execution of its programs for its key customers with our critical and specialized manufacturing operations and is monitoring the guidance disseminated by, among others, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO), and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

David Robbins, Omni-Lite’s President and CEO, commented, “Over the past few weeks, our country, and countries around the globe, have undertaken unprecedented actions in response to COVID-19. The safety and wellness of our employees, our customers and vendors, and the public is a top priority. We have elevated our operational awareness, policies and controls to address the entire continuum of our mission-critical operations. Our dedicated and reliable employees are engaged in their roles to fully support and deliver on the execution of our customer’s programs and platforms, and I extend my heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to each and every one of our associates.”

Mr. Robbins continued, “We have a diversified base of customers and programs that are experiencing varying degrees of impact. This is a moment in time that our organization’s performance, dedication and resilience can shine, as we look to utilize our production capacity and research & development investments to serve the short-term and long-term outsourcing requirements and needs of our tier 1 and tier 2 defense and aerospace OEMs.”

Liquidity & Capital Structure

The Company has a solid balance sheet and has the financial flexibility to draw on its US$3.0 million revolving credit facility that matures in December 2022 to supplement our current cash balances. Senior management remains highly focused and disciplined with the Company’s cost structure and capital allocations, and to that end, have identified and implemented a number of cost efficiency actions and measures to mitigate the ever-changing uncertainties and risks in our marketplace.

About Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. is an innovative company that develops and manufactures mission critical, precision components utilized by Fortune 100 companies in the aerospace and defence industries.

