Dublin, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Single Cell Sequencing Market: Focus on Products, Applications, Technologies, End Users, Country Data (17 Countries), and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering



The single cell sequencing industry analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 15.24% during the forecast period, 2019-2029. The single-cell sequencing market generated $1,234 million in revenue in 2018, in terms of value.

The global single cell sequencing market growth has been primarily attributed to the major drivers in this market such as increasing focus on non-invasive therapy by decreasing dependence on trial and error medicine, analysis of gene expression level and protein expression level simultaneously through single cell genomics, the emergence of new sequencing techniques, and advancements in cell isolation techniques.

However, there are significant challenges that are restraining the market growth. These challenges include the uncertain reimbursement and regulatory policies, high capital requirement, unavailability of bioinformatics solutions, and high cost of targeted therapeutic drugs and gene sequencing procedures.



Expert Quote



Research programs such as Single Cell Analysis Project and Human Cell Atlas have been initiated to enhance this technology, consequentially increasing the awareness and adoption among patients and healthcare providers.



Key Companies in the Market



The key manufacturers who have been contributing significantly to the global single cell sequencing market include 10x Genomics, Inc., 1CellBio, MissionBio, NanoString Technologies, Inc., Fluidigm Corporation, Fluxion Biosciences, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Celsee, Inc., BGI Genomics Co. Ltd. GE LifeSciences, Illumina, Inc., Takara Bio, Inc., Perkin Elmer, and Inc. QIAGEN N.V., among others.



Prominent Questions Answered

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global single cell sequencing market?

What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the global single cell sequencing market?

How is each segment of the global single cell sequencing market expected to grow during the forecast period and what is the estimated revenue to be generated by each of the segments by the end of 2029?

What is the expected compound growth rate to be witnessed by the leading players in the market during the forecast period 2019-2029?

What are the key applications in the global single cell sequencing market? What are the major segments of these applications?

Who are the key manufacturers the global single cell sequencing market, and what are their contributions?

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

1 Research Scope



2 Research Methodology



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Business Drivers

3.1.1 Need for Non-Invasive Diagnosis

3.1.2 Advancements in Single Cell Sequencing Techniques

3.1.3 Increase in Adoption of Personalized Medicine

3.2 Business Challenges

3.2.1 Lack of Tools for Computational Analysis

3.2.2 High Capital Requirement

3.2.3 Lack of Infrastructure and Expertise

3.3 Legal Requirements and Regulations

3.3.1 Legal Requirements and Framework in the U.S.

3.3.2 Legal Requirements and Regulations in Europe

3.3.3 Legal Requirements and Framework in Asia-Pacific

3.3.3.1 China

3.3.3.2 Japan

3.4 Opportunity MAP (Markets - Applications - Products)

3.4.1 Expansion into Emerging Markets

3.4.2 Expansion into New Research Application

3.4.3 Expansion of the Product Portfolio



4 Global Single Cell Sequencing Market (by Workflow), 2018-2029

4.1 Single Cell Isolation

4.1.1 Fluorescence-Activated Cell Sorting (FACS)

4.1.2 Laser Capture Microdissection (LCM)

4.1.3 Microfluidics

4.1.4 Digital Dielectrophoretic Sorting (DEPArray)

4.1.5 Other Technologies

4.2 Single Cell Amplification

4.2.1 Multiple Displacement Amplification (MDA)

4.2.1.1 Micro-Capillary Array Emulsion Multiple Displacement Amplification (MiCA-eMDA)

4.2.1.2 Single Droplet Multiple Displacement Amplification (sd-MDA)

4.2.1.3 Compartmented Droplet Multiple Displacement Amplification (Cd-MDA)

4.2.2 Multiple Annealing and Looping-Bases Amplification (MALBAC)

4.2.3 Polymerase Chain Reaction (ddPCR and DOP-PCR)

4.2.4 Linear Amplification via Transposon Insertion (LIANTI)

4.2.5 Other Technologies

4.3 Single Cell Sequencing

4.3.1 Single Cell Transcriptome Sequencing (Sc-RNA Sequencing)

4.3.2 Single Cell Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS)

4.3.3 Single Cell Genome and Transcriptome Parallel Sequencing

4.3.4 Single Cell Hi-C Sequencing

4.3.5 Single Cell Reduced Representation Bisulfite Sequencing (scRRBS)

4.3.6 Single Cell Whole-Genome Bisulfite Sequencing (WGBS)

4.4 Affiliated Technological Advancements

4.4.1 Advancements in Imaging Techniques for Single Cell Sequencing

4.4.2 Advancements in Single Cell Collection and Analysis System



5 Global Single Cell Sequencing Market, by Product, 2018-2029 ($Million)

5.1 Instruments

5.1.1 Next-Generation Sequencing Systems

5.1.2 Polymerase Chain Reaction

5.1.3 Microarray Systems

5.1.4 Flow Cytometer

5.1.5 Others

5.2 Consumables

5.2.1 Assay Kits

5.2.2 Beads

5.2.3 Microplates

5.2.4 Other Consumables



6 Global Single Cell Sequencing Market (by Application), $Million, 2018-2029

6.1 Oncology

6.2 Immunology

6.3 Neurology

6.4 Microbiology

6.5 Pre-Natal Diagnosis (NIPT)

6.6 Others



7 Global Single Cell Sequencing Market (by End User), $Million, 2018-2029

7.1 Single Cell Sequencing End User Types

7.1.1 Research and Academic Laboratories

7.1.2 Biopharmaceutical and Biotech Companies

7.1.3 Others (Hospitals, Clinics, and Diagnostic Labs)

7.2 Single Cell Sequencing End User Preferences

7.2.1 End User Preference and Satisfaction Level of Different Instruments (by Brand)

7.2.2 End User Preference for Cell Types Used in Single Cell Sequencing

7.2.3 End User Preferred Technology for Single Cell Isolation

7.2.4 End User Perception for Challenges in Single Cell Sequencing



8 Global Single Cell Sequencing Market: Competitive Landscape

8.1 Growth Rates and Market Shares of Key Players

8.2 Business Strategies

8.2.1 Product Launches

8.2.2 Expanding Presence through Partnerships, Joint Ventures, and Collaborations

8.3 Corporate Developments

8.3.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

8.3.2 Funding



9 Global Single Cell Sequencing Market, by Region, 2018-2029 ($Million)

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America

9.2.1 U.S.

9.2.2 Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 France

9.3.3 U.K.

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest-of-Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.3 Australia

9.4.4 India

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 Singapore

9.4.7 Rest-of-APAC

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.2 Mexico

9.5.3 Rest-of-Latin America

9.6 Rest-of-the-World



10 Company Profiles

10.1 10x Genomics Inc.

10.1.1 Company Overview

10.1.2 Role of 10x Genomics in the Global Single Cell Sequencing Market

10.1.3 SWOT Analysis

10.2 Becton, Dickinson and Company

10.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

10.4 BGI Genomics Co. Ltd.

10.5 Celsee Inc.

10.6 Fluidigm Corporation

10.7 Fluxion Biosciences

10.8 Illumina, Inc.

10.9 Mission Bio

10.10 NanoString Technologies, Inc.

10.11 PerkinElmer, Inc.

10.12 QIAGEN N.V.

10.13 Takara Bio, Inc.

10.14 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/96xbcg

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900