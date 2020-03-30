Dublin, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High Flow Ventilators Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global high flow ventilators market studied is anticipated to witness a CAGR of nearly 6.1% during the forecast period.



Increasing cases of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and respiratory emergencies are the major factors augmenting the market growth. As per the World Health Organization, more than 251 million people were suffering from COPD in 2016, which amounts to approximately 5% of all deaths occurred globally.



High flow ventilators are majorly used in COPD, end-stage cancer, bronchiectasis, and do-not-intubate patients. It eliminates most of the anatomic dead space and create a reservoir with high FiO2 in the nasal cavity. The aforementioned factors boosting the market growth.



Increasing target population base requiring long-term treatment for chronic respiratory conditions is expected to drive the demand. According to WHO, globally, the percentage of individuals aged 60 years and above is likely to increase twofold from 12% in 2015 to 22% by 2050.



Developments, in terms of efficiency, design, and safety resulted in significant benefits, such as a first-line treatment may reduce a patient's escalation up the acuity curve, resulting in better patient outcomes and reduced costs of care, is also augmenting the growth of this market.



Improving healthcare infrastructure along with the rising number of surgeries increases the demand for cost saving and high-end technologies in critical care boosting the overall market growth. However, economic impact of respiratory disorders may hamper the demand for high flow ventilators market.



Key Market Trends



Portable High Flow Ventilators Dominate the Market



Portable high flow ventilators is expected to dominate the global high flow ventilators market through the forecast period. This can be attributed to rising adoption of these ventilators due to an integrated gaussmeter, superior monitoring capabilities, and advanced modes. The transport of patients within the hospital setting is a common event that exposes patients to risks normally not encountered in the stationary environment. As per the study of the Respiratory Care, almost 68% of patients suffer from transport-related adverse events, which can be eliminated by the high-flow ventilators.



The device will transform ventilatory care through its small size, portability, ease of use, versatility and extended battery life. By costing as little as a third of other ICU ventilators and offering both invasive and noninvasive capabilities, the device is ideally suited, no matter what their location or severity. These factors expected to impel the segment development.



Asia-Pacific Considered to Be the Most Lucrative Region



Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register a lucrative growth over the forecast period. Rising prevalence of respiratory diseases, booming medical tourism industry, and growing investments by market players in the region are some additional factors anticipated to fuel the regional growth. Growing medical tourism in Asian countries is attracting the attention of leading global players to set up in numerous emerging economies with significant growth potential. Moreover, infrastructural development and improved healthcare policies promoting better care provision will drive the regional market further.



North America accounted for the largest market share in 2018 and is estimated to maintain the dominance over the coming years. Moreover, rising geriatric population in the U.S. is leading to the increasing incidences of respiratory disorders, which further bode well for the regional market growth.



Competitive Landscape



The major players include companies such as Getinge AB, Hamilton Medical, HERSILL, Koninklijke Philips, Medtronic, ResMed, VYAIRE and ZOLL Medical Corporation. These companies are actively involved in product innovations and technological advancements to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in November 2018, Royal Philips announced the Philips V60 Plus ventilator has received CE mark approval. This comprehensive solution integrating both NIV and high flow therapy (HFT) in a single device. It was developed to help clinicians in improving the care levels of ventilated patients.



