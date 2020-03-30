Dublin, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EV Charging Cables - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global EV Charging Cables market accounted for $152.54 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $1,595.37 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 29.8% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors propelling market growth are growing adoption of electric vehicles and rising demand for fast charging cables. However, high costs of these charging cables and improvement of wireless EV charging are the restraining factor for the growth of the market.



By power supply type, alternate charging (< =22kW) segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period. It is used in residential and few of the commercial charging stations. This kind of charging offers a low power output and has low cost of installation. It may be a single phase or a 3-phase cable depending on the current and power needs.



On the basis of geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period. Various projects initiated by the government to increase the number of public charging stations are expected to drive the market in the region. The rising installation of advanced charging infrastructure and presence of key players in the electric vehicle supply equipment industry are also expected to drive the market in the region.



Some of the key players in EV Charging Cables Market include Leoni AG, Aptiv Plc, BESEN International Group, Dyden Corporation, TE Connectivity, Brugg Group, Sinbon Electronics, Coroplast, Phoenix Contact, EV Teison, Systems Wire and Cable and General Cable Technologies Corporation.



Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global EV Charging Cables Market, By Jacket Material

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE) Jacket

5.3 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Jacket

5.4 All Rubber Jacket



6 Global EV Charging Cables Market, By Shape

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Coiled Cables

6.3 Straight Cable



7 Global EV Charging Cables Market, By Power Supply Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Direct Charging (>=22kW)

7.3 Alternate Charging (< =22kW)



8 Global EV Charging Cables Market, By Charging Level

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Level 3 (300-600v)

8.3 Level 2 (240 V)

8.4 Level 1 (120 V)



9 Global EV Charging Cables Market, By Cable Length

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Above 10 Meters

9.3 6 Meters to 10 Meters

9.4 2 Meters to 5 Meters



10 Global EV Charging Cables Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Public Charging

10.3 Private Charging



11 Global EV Charging Cables Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.2 UK

11.3.3 Italy

11.3.4 France

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.6 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 Japan

11.4.2 China

11.4.3 India

11.4.4 Australia

11.4.5 New Zealand

11.4.6 South Korea

11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.5.1 Argentina

11.5.2 Brazil

11.5.3 Chile

11.5.4 Rest of South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa

11.6.1 Saudi Arabia

11.6.2 UAE

11.6.3 Qatar

11.6.4 South Africa

11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launch

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies



13 Company Profiling

13.1 Leoni AG

13.2 Aptiv PLC

13.3 BESEN International Group

13.4 Dyden Corporation

13.5 TE Connectivity

13.6 Brugg Group

13.7 Sinbon Electronics

13.8 Coroplast

13.9 Phoenix Contact

13.10 EV Teison

13.11 Systems Wire and Cable

13.12 General Cable Technologies Corporation



