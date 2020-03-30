Dublin, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EV Charging Cables - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global EV Charging Cables market accounted for $152.54 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $1,595.37 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 29.8% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors propelling market growth are growing adoption of electric vehicles and rising demand for fast charging cables. However, high costs of these charging cables and improvement of wireless EV charging are the restraining factor for the growth of the market.
By power supply type, alternate charging (< =22kW) segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period. It is used in residential and few of the commercial charging stations. This kind of charging offers a low power output and has low cost of installation. It may be a single phase or a 3-phase cable depending on the current and power needs.
On the basis of geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period. Various projects initiated by the government to increase the number of public charging stations are expected to drive the market in the region. The rising installation of advanced charging infrastructure and presence of key players in the electric vehicle supply equipment industry are also expected to drive the market in the region.
Some of the key players in EV Charging Cables Market include Leoni AG, Aptiv Plc, BESEN International Group, Dyden Corporation, TE Connectivity, Brugg Group, Sinbon Electronics, Coroplast, Phoenix Contact, EV Teison, Systems Wire and Cable and General Cable Technologies Corporation.
What the report offers:
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global EV Charging Cables Market, By Jacket Material
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE) Jacket
5.3 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Jacket
5.4 All Rubber Jacket
6 Global EV Charging Cables Market, By Shape
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Coiled Cables
6.3 Straight Cable
7 Global EV Charging Cables Market, By Power Supply Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Direct Charging (>=22kW)
7.3 Alternate Charging (< =22kW)
8 Global EV Charging Cables Market, By Charging Level
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Level 3 (300-600v)
8.3 Level 2 (240 V)
8.4 Level 1 (120 V)
9 Global EV Charging Cables Market, By Cable Length
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Above 10 Meters
9.3 6 Meters to 10 Meters
9.4 2 Meters to 5 Meters
10 Global EV Charging Cables Market, By Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Public Charging
10.3 Private Charging
11 Global EV Charging Cables Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 UK
11.3.3 Italy
11.3.4 France
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.6 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 Japan
11.4.2 China
11.4.3 India
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.5 New Zealand
11.4.6 South Korea
11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.5.1 Argentina
11.5.2 Brazil
11.5.3 Chile
11.5.4 Rest of South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
11.6.1 Saudi Arabia
11.6.2 UAE
11.6.3 Qatar
11.6.4 South Africa
11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launch
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
13.1 Leoni AG
13.2 Aptiv PLC
13.3 BESEN International Group
13.4 Dyden Corporation
13.5 TE Connectivity
13.6 Brugg Group
13.7 Sinbon Electronics
13.8 Coroplast
13.9 Phoenix Contact
13.10 EV Teison
13.11 Systems Wire and Cable
13.12 General Cable Technologies Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dhyxps
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: