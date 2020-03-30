New York, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Analysis of the Critical Care Patient Monitoring Market, US and EU5, Forecast to 2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05878608/?utm_source=GNW





Further, external factors like value-based care adoption and consolidation of hospital systems are expected to provide strong impetus for the development of more efficient and cost-effective critical care monitoring solutions. The revenue growth from the sale of standalone bedside monitors is expected to decline gradually over the years due to the decrease in ICU bed utilization and the improvements in preventive care. However, the rise in demand for improved care quality is expected to drive the overall critical care solution market and push market participants to shift their focus from products to solutions. ICU digitalization is seen as a major trend across regions. Companies are already actively working and commercializing solutions for data management, clinical decision support systems and wireless monitoring. With the adoption of new-age technologies like advanced sensors, telemetry, artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing, effective integration and assessment of data from diverse sources like imaging, clinical notes and patient history has become possible, thus leading to improved health outcomes and patient experience. Digitalized solutions have also led to a reduction in care/medication, hospital stay, readmission and staff workload, resulting in an improvement in overall cost efficiency for critical care.

