Dublin, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Concrete Repair Mortars - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Concrete Repair Mortars market accounted for $2 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $3.6 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.



Some of the factors such as rising population and the increasing life span of existing buildings are fuelling the growth of the market. However, stringent regulations in emerging countries are likely to hamper the profit boundaries of the market.



Based on Type, Polymer Modified Cementitious (PMC) Mortars segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the several benefits of polymer modification, such as tensile strength, high workability, and adhesion. By geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due to high population is putting pressure on the existing infrastructure, which is also deteriorating at fast rate due to the use of shoddy materials are the driving factors for this region.



Some of the key players in Global Concrete Repair Mortars market include Adhesive Technology Corporation, Aquafin, Inc., Ardex GmbH, BASF SE, Chembond Chemicals Limited, Dayton Superior, Flexcrete Technologies Ltd, Fosroc International Ltd., Garon Product Inc., M C Building Chemicals, Perma Construction Aids Pvt Ltd., Pidilite Industries Ltd, Remmers Baustofftechnik GmhH, Ronacrete Ltd., Saint-Gobain Weber S.A., TCC Materials, The Euclid Chemical Co. and W. R. Meadows, Inc.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

