The Global Cereal Bar market accounted for $11.1 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $22.75 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. While the factors like increasing purchasing power parity and growing use of dried fruit snacks by consumers are driving the growth of the market. However, high production cost of raw materials is restraining market growth.



Based on Application, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets segment is likely to have a huge demand due to consumers in this sector are likely to be more selective pertaining to existence of several brands in the market that offer varied cost, quantity, and quality. By geography, Europe is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to increasing force on urban consumers to maintain the work-life balance, is augmenting the need for ready to eat snacks are driving the market in this region.



Some of the key players in Global Cereal Bar market include Yoga Bar, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., PepsiCo, Inc., NuGo Nutrition, Nestle S.A., McKee Foods Corporation, Mars, Inc., Kind LLC, Kellogg Company, General Mills, Inc., Freedom Foods Group Limited, and Clif Bar & Company.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Cereal Bar Market, By Flavor

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Strawberry

5.3 Peanut Butter

5.4 Honey

5.5 Chocolate

5.6 Caramel

5.7 Banana



6 Global Cereal Bar Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Energy Nutrition Bars

6.3 Granola/Muesli Bars

6.4 Snack Bars



7 Global Cereal Bar Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

7.3 Specialty Stores

7.4 Online Stores

7.5 Department Stores



8 Global Cereal Bar Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Yoga Bar

10.2 The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

10.3 PepsiCo, Inc.

10.4 NuGo Nutrition

10.5 Nestle S.A.

10.6 McKee Foods Corporation

10.7 Mars, Inc.

10.8 Kind LLC

10.9 Kellogg Company

10.10 General Mills, Inc.

10.11 Freedom Foods Group Limited

10.12 Clif Bar & Company



