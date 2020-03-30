Dublin, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dating Apps Market, By Age (18-25 years, 26-34 years, 35-50 years, & above 50 years), By Gender (Male, Female), By Subscription (Annually, Quarterly, Monthly, & Weekly), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Dating Apps Market is expected to surpass $ 8.4 billion by 2024. Online dating comprises online services that offer a platform on which its members can flirt, chat or fall in love. In contrast to matchmaking services, online dating focuses on casual contacting and easy flirting among its members. The users normally carry out the search on their own. While doing so, they can apply search filters about criteria such as age, location and other attributes.



Increasing proliferation of smartphones and rise in internet penetration are the key factors driving the online dating apps market. Additionally, significant increase in the number of singles globally, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific is expected to spur the growth of market during forecast period. Furthermore, dating apps are quick, convenient and easy to use. Moreover, dating apps take less effort than online dating and even one can limit who contacts them by indicating their interests, thereby further fueling consumer adoption.



The Global Dating Apps Market is segmented based on age, gender, subscription, company and region. Based on age, the market can be fragmented into 18-25 years, 26-34 years, 35-50 years and above 50 years. The 18-25 years segment is projected to dominate the market since this is the ideal age when people start looking for a partner. Based on gender, the market can be divided into male and female. The male population dominates the market as the females generally hesitate in using such platforms for finding their ideal match. Based on subscription, the free version dominates the market since they have more users as compared to the premium ones.



Regionally, the dating apps market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America region is the fastest growing region in the overall dating apps market.



The major players operating in the dating apps market are Match Group, Inc. (OkCupid, PlentyOfFish, Tinder, and Match.com), Badoo, eHarmony, Inc., Grindr LLC, FTW & Co (Happn), , Spark Networks, Inc., The Meet Group, Inc., Zoosk Inc., RSVP.com.au Pty. Ltd., The League and others. Major companies are developing new features in their in order to stay competitive in the market. For instance, in 2018, Badoo, one of the key players in the online dating services market, announced the addition of live video chat feature to its apps that gives its user a chance to talk face-to-face. Hence, adoption of technology is one of the most influential trends in the online dating services market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Application Overview



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Voice of Customer



5 Global Dating Apps Industry Overview



6 Global Dating Apps Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size and Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share and Forecast

6.2.1. By Age (18-25years, 26-34years, 35-50years, above 50 years)

6.2.2. By Gender (Male, Female)

6.2.3. By Subscription (Premium Annually, Premium Monthly & Non-Premium)

6.2.4. By Company

6.2.5. By Region

6.3. Product Market Map



7 North America Dating Apps Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size and Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Age

7.2.2. By Gender

7.2.3. By Subscription

7.2.4. By Country

7.3. United States Dating Apps Market Outlook

7.3.1. Market Size and Forecast

7.3.1.1. By Value

7.3.2. Market Share and Forecast

7.3.2.1. By Gender

7.3.2.2. By Subscription

7.4. Canada Dating Apps Market Outlook

7.4.1. Market Size and Forecast

7.4.1.1. By Value

7.4.2. Market Share and Forecast

7.4.2.1. By Gender

7.4.2.2. By Subscription

7.5. Mexico Dating Apps Market Outlook

7.5.1. Market Size and Forecast

7.5.1.1. By Value

7.5.2. Market Share and Forecast

7.5.2.1. By Gender

7.5.2.2. By Subscription



8 Europe Dating Apps Market Outlook



9 South America Dating Apps Market Outlook



10 Middle East & Africa Dating Apps Market Outlook



11 Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12 Market Trends & Developments



13 Pricing Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1. Competition Benchmarking

14.2. Company Profiles (Leading companies)

14.2.1. Badoo

14.2.2. eHarmony, Inc.

14.2.3. Grindr LLC

14.2.4. FTW & Co (Happn)

14.2.5. Match Group, Inc. (OkCupid, PlentyOfFish, Tinder, and Match.com)

14.2.6. Spark Networks, Inc.

14.2.7. The Meet Group, Inc.

14.2.8. Zoosk Inc.

14.2.9. RSVP.com.au Pty. Ltd.

14.2.10. The League



15 Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y7fycb

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900