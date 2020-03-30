To Nasdaq Copenhagen



30 March 2020



FIXING OF COUPON RATES



Fixing of coupon rates effective from 1 April 2020

Effective from 1 April 2020, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 1 April 2020 to 30 June 2020:

Uncapped bonds

DK0009512857, (32H), maturity in 2021, new rate as at 1 April 2020: 1.0550% pa

DK0009514200, (32H), maturity in 2021, new rate as at 1 April 2020: -0.1008% pa

DK0009514390, (32H), maturity in 2022, new rate as at 1 April 2020: -0.0108% pa

DK0009515603, (32H), maturity in 2022, new rate as at 1 April 2020: 0.1470% pa

DK0009515793, (32H), maturity in 2022, new rate as at 1 April 2020: 0.1470% pa

DK0009520447, (32H), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 1 April 2020: 0.1470% pa

DK0009520520, (32H), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 1 April 2020: 0.1470% pa

DK0009523110, (32H), maturity in 2022, new rate as at 1 April 2020: 1.0550% pa

DK0009523383, (32H), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 April 2020: 1.0550% pa

DK0009526808, (32H), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 1 April 2020: 1.0550% pa

Questions may be directed to Nicolaj Legind Jensen, Executive Vice President, Treasury, tel +45 44 55 11 10, or Jens Theil, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 50.

Attachment