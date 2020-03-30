Íslandsbanki hf. has today announced an invitation to holders of its outstanding SEK 350,000,000 floating rate notes due 28 July 2020 to tender their Notes for purchase by the Bank for cash payment.



The offer is part of Íslandsbanki's continuing effort to maintain a strong balance sheet position while efficiently applying surplus liquidity.

The Offer is being made on the terms and subject to the conditions contained in the Tender Offer dated 30 March 2020 and is subject to the offer restrictions set out and as more fully described in the Tender Offer.

The Tender offer will expire at 12 p.m. CET on 3 April 2020.

The Dealer Manager is Nordea Bank Abp.

For further information: Investor Relations - ir@islandsbanki.is .

