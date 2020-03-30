PRESS RELEASE

Ergomed’s PrimeVigilance Announces Provision of Clinical Safety Services for COVID-19 Clinical Trial Program



Guildford, UK – 30 March 2020: Ergomed plc (LSE: ERGO) ('Ergomed' or the 'Company'), a company focused on providing specialised services to the pharmaceutical industry, today announces that it will provide drug safety services through its specialist pharmacovigilance provider, PrimeVigilance, for an ongoing US clinical trial to assess the effect of a rheumatoid arthritis treatment on patients with severe COVID-19 infection.



Dr Miroslav Reljanović, Executive Chairman of Ergomed, said: “COVID-19 represents a severe and pressing challenge for all involved in the development of new medicines and we are proud to be expanding our involvement in the field by bringing our expertise in drug safety and pharmacovigilance to this program. The rapid initiation of clinical trials and establishment of appropriate safety monitoring will be critical to providing new treatments which may improve outcomes for patients.”



ENDS

Enquiries:

Ergomed plc Tel: +44 (0) 1483 402 975 Miroslav Reljanović (Executive Chairman) Richard Barfield (Chief Financial Officer) Numis Securities Limited Tel: +44 (0) 20 7260 1000 Freddie Barnfield / Huw Jeremy (Nominated Adviser) James Black (Broker) Consilium Strategic Communications – for UK enquiries Tel: +44 (0) 20 3709 5700 Chris Gardner / Sue Stuart ergomed@consilium-comms.com Matthew Neal / Olivia Manser

About Ergomed plc