PRESS RELEASE
Ergomed’s PrimeVigilance Announces Provision of Clinical Safety Services for COVID-19 Clinical Trial Program
Guildford, UK – 30 March 2020: Ergomed plc (LSE: ERGO) ('Ergomed' or the 'Company'), a company focused on providing specialised services to the pharmaceutical industry, today announces that it will provide drug safety services through its specialist pharmacovigilance provider, PrimeVigilance, for an ongoing US clinical trial to assess the effect of a rheumatoid arthritis treatment on patients with severe COVID-19 infection.
Dr Miroslav Reljanović, Executive Chairman of Ergomed, said: “COVID-19 represents a severe and pressing challenge for all involved in the development of new medicines and we are proud to be expanding our involvement in the field by bringing our expertise in drug safety and pharmacovigilance to this program. The rapid initiation of clinical trials and establishment of appropriate safety monitoring will be critical to providing new treatments which may improve outcomes for patients.”
About Ergomed plc
Ergomed provides specialist services to the pharmaceutical industry spanning all phases of clinical development, post-approval pharmacovigilance and medical information. Ergomed’s fast-growing, profitable services business includes an industry leading suite of specialist pharmacovigilance (PV) solutions, integrated under the PrimeVigilance brand, a full range of high-quality contract research and trial management services under the Ergomed brand (CRO), and an internationally recognised specialist expertise in orphan drug development, under PSR. For further information, visit: http://ergomedplc.com.
