VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP. (the "Company" or “First Majestic”) is pleased to announce its updated Mineral Reserve and Resource estimates for the San Dimas, Santa Elena and La Encantada producing mines as well as its existing non-material mineral assets in Mexico with an effective date of December 31, 2019.

Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves (“P&P”) at the Company’s three producing silver mines totaled 85.1 million ounces of silver and 733,000 ounces of gold, or 146.5 million silver equivalent ounces, representing a 4% decrease compared to previous estimates Consolidated P&P grades increased by 6% to 320 AgEq g/t (186 g/t silver and 1.6 g/t gold) Excluded 16.6 million silver equivalent ounces from Mineral Reserves as a result of placing the San Martin, La Parrilla and Del Toro operations on temporary suspension



Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources (“M&I”) for the Company’s seven properties increased by 3% to 267.8 million silver equivalent ounces primarily due to the upgrading of 3.3 million ounces of silver and 219,000 ounces of gold, or 21.6 million silver equivalent ounces, from Inferred to Indicated Resources at Santa Elena’s Ermitaño project Indicated grades at Ermitaño increased by 15% to 449 AgEq g/t (70 g/t silver and 4.59 g/t gold)



Inferred Mineral Resources at the Company’s seven properties increased by 8% to 228.7 million silver equivalent ounces

“Our exploration efforts in 2019 were successful at replacing mine depletion at San Dimas and improving resources at the Ermitaño project near Santa Elena,” stated Keith Neumeyer, President and CEO. “Reserves at San Dimas remained relatively unchanged at 101.3 million silver equivalent ounces following robust production of 13.8 million silver equivalent ounces in 2019. At the Ermitaño project, we significantly increased the Indicated Resource by 245% to 30.4 million silver equivalent ounces and improved the grade by 15% to 449 AgEq g/t following a successful infill drill program designed to improve the confidence of the deposit. With an updated total resource of 67.9 million silver equivalent ounces, this project is expected to increase production and reduce costs at Santa Elena once production commences in 2021.”

The following table shows the total tonnage mined from each of the Company’s producing properties during 2019, including total ounces of silver, silver equivalent ounces and tonnage mined. A portion of the production from each mine came from material other than Reserves, as set out below under the heading “Material Mined from Areas Not in Reserves”.

2019 PRODUCTION TABLE

Units SAN DIMAS SANTA ELENA LA ENCANTADA SAN MARTIN LA PARRILLA DEL TORO TOTAL Ore Processed Tonnes 691,576 875,435 890,008 101,362 167,535 106,083 2,831,999 Material Mined from Reserves Tonnes 641,859 804,976 392,074 68,188 121,401 82,752 2,111,250 Material Mined from Areas Not In Reserves Tonnes 49,717 70,459 497,934 33,174 46,134 23,331 720,749 Silver Produced Ounces 6,305,672 2,435,604 3,083,410 555,595 557,603 303,234 13,241,118 Silver-Equivalent Produced from Other Metals (1) Ounces 7,525,955 3,880,673 16,307 136,946 562,887 190,402 12,313,170 Silver-Equivalent Produced Ounces 13,831,627 6,316,277 3,099,717 692,541 1,120,490 493,636 25,554,288

(1) Silver-equivalent ounces are estimated considering: metal price assumptions, metallurgical recovery for the corresponding mineral type/mineral process and the metal payable of the corresponding contract of each mine. Details as to the method of calculation can be found in the applicable tables in each mine section of the 2019 Annual Information Form.

(2) Totals may not add up due to rounding.

Metal price assumptions used to estimate the 2019 Mineral Reserves were $17.00/oz for silver, $1,350/oz for gold and $0.95/lb for lead. This compares to the previous metal price assumptions of $17.00/oz for silver, $1,250/oz for gold and $1.00/lb for lead used to calculate the Company’s 2018 Mineral Reserves.

RESERVES AND RESOURCES UPDATE

As of December 31, 2019, Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves at the Company’s three operating mines (San Dimas, Santa Elena and La Encantada) totaled 85.1 million ounces of silver and 733,000 ounces of gold, or 146.5 million silver equivalent ounces, representing a 4% decrease in metal content compared to prior estimates. This variation takes into consideration the effect of mine depletion offset by the conversion of Mineral Resources to Mineral Reserves. Additionally, consolidated P&P grades increased by 6% to 320 AgEq g/t (186 g/t silver and 1.6 g/t gold) at the three operating mines.

The Company reclassified the San Martin, La Parrilla and Del Toro mines as non-material properties following management’s decision to place these operations on temporary suspension in 2019. As a result, a total of 16.6 million silver equivalent ounces were excluded from Mineral Reserves comprised of 5.6 million silver equivalent ounces at San Martin, 2.3 million silver equivalent ounces at La Parrilla and 8.7 million silver equivalent ounces at Del Toro. These excluded ounces will remain in M&I Resources subject to sufficient economic improvements at Del Toro and La Parrilla, as well as a reduction in security concerns at San Martin, to justify a restart of operations.

The Company’s consolidated Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources have increased by 3% in terms of silver equivalent metal content as the result of the exploration programs designed to sustain mineral resources in San Dimas and Santa Elena. Indicated Mineral Resources at Santa Elena’s Ermitaño project increased by 245% to 4.7 million ounces of silver and 311,000 ounces of gold, or 30.4 million silver equivalent ounces. Furthermore, Indicated Resource grades at Ermitaño increased by 15% to 449 AgEq g/t (70 g/t silver and 4.59 g/t gold) following another successful exploration program in 2019 which primarily focused on infill drilling of the main ore body.

Consolidated Inferred Mineral Resources increased by 6% in terms of silver equivalent metal content as a result of the exploration programs designed to identify new mineral resources. In addition, consolidated Inferred grades increased by 2% to 405 AgEq g/t (224 g/t silver, 2.03 g/t gold, 0.31% lead and 0.31% zinc).

The complete 2019 Mineral Reserve and Resource estimates for all metals, tonnage and grades are shown below in the following tables:

PROVEN AND PROBABLE MINERAL RESERVES WITH AN EFFECTIVE DATE OF DECEMBER 31, 2019 Mine Category Mineral Type Tonnage Grades Metal Content k tonnes Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Pb (%) Ag-Eq (g/t) Ag (k Oz) Au (k Oz) Ag-Eq (k Oz) SAN DIMAS Proven (UG) Sulphides 1,918 313 4.38 - 671 19,270 270 41,360 Probable (UG) Sulphides 3,199 327 3.12 - 582 33,650 321 59,900 Total Proven and Probable (UG) Sulphides 5,117 322 3.59 - 615 52,920 591 101,260 SANTA ELENA Proven (UG) Sulphides 819 120 1.57 - 252 3,170 42 6,640 Probable (UG) Sulphides 1,900 91 1.34 - 202 5,530 82 12,360 Probable (Pad) Oxides 898 32 0.64 - 86 920 19 2,470 Total Proven and Probable (UG+Pad) Oxides + Sulphides 3,616 83 1.22 - 185 9,620 142 21,470 LA ENCANTADA Probable (UG) Oxides 576 221 - - 221 4,090 - 4,090 Probable (UG) Oxides - Flotation 809 147 - 2.35 196 3,820 - 5,090 Probable (Tailings) Oxides 4,128 110 - - 110 14,600 - 14,600 Total Probable (UG) Oxides + Tailings 5,513 127 - 0.34 134 22,510 - 23,780 Consolidated FMS Proven (UG) All mineral types 2,737 255 3.54 - 546 22,440 312 48,000 Probable (UG) All mineral types 11,510 169 1.14 0.17 266 62,610 421 98,510 Total Proven and Probable All mineral types 14,246 186 1.60 0.13 320 85,050 733 146,510

(1) Mineral Reserves have been classified in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (“CIM”) Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, whose definitions are incorporated by reference into National Instrument 43-101 (NI43-101).

(2) The Mineral Reserves statement provided in the table above is based on internal estimates prepared as of December 31, 2019. The information provided was reviewed and prepared under the supervision of Ramon Mendoza Reyes, PEng, and a Qualified Person ("QP") for the purposes of NI43-101.

(3) Silver-equivalent grade is estimated considering metal price assumptions, metallurgical recovery for the corresponding mineral type/mineral process and the metal payable of the corresponding contract of each mine. Assumptions details are listed in each mine section of the 2019 Annual Information Form.

(4) Metal prices considered for Mineral Reserves estimates were $17.00/oz Ag, $1,350/oz Au and $0.95/lb Pb.

(5) A two-step constraining approach has been implemented to estimate reserves for each mining method in use: A General Cut-Off Grade (GC) was used to delimit new mining areas that will require development of access and infrastructure and all sustaining costs. A second Incremental Cut-Off Grade (IC) was considered to include laterally adjacent mineralized material which recoverable value pays for the following costs: variable cost of mining and processing, indirect costs, treatment costs, administration costs and plant sustaining costs, but excludes: fixed costs of mining and processing, and development sustaining costs.

(6) The cut-off grades, metallurgical recoveries, payable terms and modifying factors used to convert Mineral Reserves from Mineral Resources are different for all mines. These cut-off grades and economic parameters are listed in the applicable section describing each mine in the Company’s 2019 Annual Information Form.

(7) Tonnage is expressed in thousands of tonnes; metal content is expressed in thousands of ounces.

(8) Totals may not add up due to rounding.

MEASURED AND INDICATED MINERAL RESOURCES WITH AN EFFECTIVE DATE OF DECEMBER 31, 2019 Mine Category Mineral Type Tonnage Grades Metal Content k tonnes Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) Ag-Eq (g/t) Ag (k Oz) Au (k Oz) Ag-Eq (k Oz) MATERIAL PROPERTIES SAN DIMAS Measured (UG) Sulphides 1,860 487 6.99 - - 1,050 29,110 418 62,810 Indicated (UG) Sulphides 2,957 438 4.26 - - 782 41,620 405 74,290 Total Measured and Indicated (UG) Sulphides 4,816 457 5.32 - - 885 70,730 823 137,100 SANTA ELENA Measured Santa Elena (UG) Sulphides 757 165 2.19 - - 346 4,020 54 8,420 Indicated Santa Elena (UG) Sulphides 2,050 113 1.58 - - 244 7,450 104 16,080 Indicated Ermitano (UG) Sulphides 2,107 70 4.59 - - 449 4,730 311 30,390 Indicated (Leach Pad) Oxides 919 36 0.74 - - 97 1,070 22 2,870 Total Measured and Indicated (UG+Pad) Oxides + Sulphides 5,833 92 2.62 - - 308 17,270 491 57,760 LA ENCANTADA Indicated Veins Systems (UG) Oxides 691 326 - - - 326 7,250 - 7,250 Indicated Breccias (UG) Oxides 213 200 - - - 200 1,370 - 1,370 Indicated Ojuelas (UG) Oxides - Sulphides 854 216 - 2.90 8.93 314 5,950 - 8,630 Indicated (Tailings) Oxides 4,121 111 - - - 111 14,730 - 14,730 Total Measured and Indicated (UG) Oxides + Tailings 5,880 155 - 0.42 1.30 169 29,300 - 31,980 MATERIAL Total Measured All mineral types 2,617 394 5.60 - - 847 33,130 472 71,230 PROPERTIES Total Indicated All mineral types 13,913 188 1.88 0.18 0.55 348 84,170 843 155,610 Total Measured and Indicated All mineral types 16,529 221 2.47 0.15 0.46 427 117,300 1,315 226,840 NON-MATERIAL PROPERTIES SAN MARTÍN Measured (UG) Oxides 44 293 0.24 - - 312 410 0 440 Indicated (UG) Oxides 719 321 0.61 - - 369 7,390 14 8,530 Total Measured and Indicated (UG) Oxides 763 319 0.58 - - 366 7,800 14 8,970 LA PARRILLA Indicated (UG) Sulphides 944 187 0.08 1.98 1.83 321 5,680 2 9,720 Indicated (UG) Oxides 145 272 0.15 - - 284 1,270 1 1,320 Total Measured and Indicated (UG) Oxides + Sulphides 1,089 198 0.09 1.72 1.59 316 6,950 3 11,040 DEL TORO Indicated (UG) All Mineral Types 660 215 0.36 4.32 4.82 506 4,560 8 10,730 Total Measured and Indicated (UG) All Mineral Types 660 215 0.36 4.32 4.82 506 4,560 8 10,730 LA GUITARRA Measured (UG) Sulphides 384 292 1.84 - - 434 3,610 23 5,360 Indicated (UG) Sulphides 398 270 1.40 - - 378 3,460 18 4,840 Total Measured and Indicated (UG) Sulphides 782 281 1.62 - - 406 7,070 40 10,200 NON-MATERIAL Total Measured All mineral types 428 292 1.67 - - 421 4,020 23 5,800 PROPERTIES Total Indicated All mineral types 2,866 243 0.46 1.65 1.72 382 22,360 42 35,140 Total Measured and Indicated All mineral types 3,294 249 0.62 1.43 1.49 387 26,380 65 40,940 CONSOLIDATED Total Measured All mineral types 3,045 379 5.05 - - 787 37,150 495 77,030 FMS Total Indicated All mineral types 16,779 198 1.64 0.43 0.75 354 106,530 885 190,750 Total Measured and Indicated All mineral types 19,824 225 2.16 0.36 0.63 420 143,680 1,380 267,780

(1) Mineral Resources have been classified in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (“CIM”) Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, whose definitions are incorporated by reference into National Instrument NI 43-101.

(2) The Mineral Resources information provided above is based on mineral resource estimates prepared as of December 31, 2019 by FMS Internal QPs, who have the appropriate relevant qualifications, and experience in geology and resource estimation. The information provided was compiled by David Rowe, CPG, Internal QP for First Majestic, and reviewed by Ramon Mendoza Reyes, PEng, Internal QP for First Majestic.

(3) Metal prices considered for Mineral Resources estimates were $18.50/oz Ag, $1,450/oz Au, $1.05/lb Pb and $1.30/lb Zn.

(4) Silver-equivalent grade is estimated considering: metal price assumptions, metallurgical recovery for the corresponding mineral type/mineral process and the metal payable of the corresponding contract of each mine. Assumptions details are listed in each mine section of the 2019 Annual Information Form.

(5) The cut-off grades used to estimate Mineral Resources are different for all mines. The cut-off grades and economic parameters are listed in the applicable section describing each mine section of the 2019 Annual Information Form.

(6) Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources are inclusive of the Mineral Reserves.

(7) Tonnage is expressed in thousands of tonnes; metal content is expressed in thousands of ounces. Totals may not add up due to rounding.

(8) San Martin, La Parrilla, Del Toro and La Guitarra are currently in temporary suspension of production activities and are considered non-material properties.

INFERRED MINERAL RESOURCES WITH AN EFFECTIVE DATE OF DECEMBER 31, 2019 Mine / Project Category Mineral Type Tonnage Grades Metal Content k tonnes Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) Ag-Eq (g/t) Ag (k Oz) Au (k Oz) Ag-Eq (k Oz) MATERIAL PROPERTIES SAN DIMAS Inferred Total (UG) Sulphides 5,871 341 3.58 - - 630 64,350 676 118,840 SANTA ELENA Inferred Santa Elena (UG) Sulphides 1,409 97 1.21 - - 197 4,400 55 8,910 Inferred Ermitaño (UG) Sulphides 3,733 58 3.08 - - 312 6,980 370 37,490 Inferred Total (UG) Sulphides 5,142 69 2.57 - - 281 11,380 425 46,400 LA ENCANTADA Inferred Veins Systems (UG) Oxides 794 321 - - - 321 8,190 - 8,190 Inferred Breccias (UG) Oxides 663 262 - - - 262 5,580 - 5,580 Inferred Ojuelas (UG) Oxides - Sulphides 217 179 - 2.05 8.22 248 1,250 - 1,730 Inferred (Tailings) Oxides - - - - - - - - - Inferred Total (UG) Oxides + Tailings 1,675 279 - 0.27 1.07 288 15,020 - 15,500 Total Inferred Material Properties All mineral types 12,687 222 2.70 0.04 0.14 443 90,750 1,101 180,740 NON-MATERIAL PROPERTIES SAN MARTÍN Inferred Total (UG) Oxides 2,078 229 0.43 - - 263 15,270 29 17,570 LA PARRILLA Inferred (UG) Sulphides 466 250 0.07 - - 256 3,750 1 3,830 Inferred (UG) Oxides 898 191 0.10 1.80 2.25 329 5,510 3 9,500 Inferred Total (UG) Oxides + Sulphides 1,364 211 0.09 1.18 1.48 304 9,260 4 13,330 DEL TORO Inferred Total (UG) All Mineral Types 824 201 0.17 4.04 2.04 397 5,340 4 10,510 LA GUITARRA Inferred Total (UG) Sulphides 610 288 0.60 - - 334 5,640 12 6,530 Total Inferred Non-Material Properties All mineral types 4,876 227 0.31 1.01 0.76 306 35,510 49 47,940 Total Inferred Consolidated FMS All mineral types 17,563 224 2.03 0.31 0.31 405 126,260 1,150 228,680

(1) Mineral Resources have been classified in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (“CIM”) Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, whose definitions are incorporated by reference into National Instrument NI 43-101.

(2) The Mineral Resources information provided above is based on mineral resource estimates prepared as of December 31, 2019 by FMS Internal QPs, who have the appropriate relevant qualifications, and experience in geology and resource estimation. The information provided was compiled by David Rowe, CPG, Internal QP for First Majestic, and reviewed by Ramon Mendoza Reyes, PEng, Internal QP for First Majestic.

(3) Metal prices considered for Mineral Resources estimates were $18.50/oz Ag, $1,450/oz Au, $1.05/lb Pb and $1.30/lb Zn.

(4) Silver-equivalent grade is estimated considering: metal price assumptions, metallurgical recovery for the corresponding mineral type/mineral process and the metal payable of the corresponding contract of each mine. Assumptions details are listed in each mine section of the 2019 Annual Information Form.

(5) The cut-off grades used to estimate Mineral Resources are different for all mines. The cut-off grades and economic parameters are listed in the applicable section describing each mine section of the 2019 Annual Information Form.

(6) Tonnage is expressed in thousands of tonnes; metal content is expressed in thousands of ounces. Totals may not add up due to rounding.

(7) San Martin, La Parrilla, Del Toro and La Guitarra are currently in temporary suspension of production activities and are considered non-material properties.

The Company also announces that its 2019 Annual Information Form has been filed on SEDAR. In addition, a Form 40-F report has been filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and is available on EDGAR. Both documents are also available on the Company’s website at www.firstmajestic.com.

Shareholders may also receive a copy of First Majestic’s Annual Report which includes the audited financial statements, without charge, upon request to First Majestic, Suite 1800 - 925 West Georgia Street Vancouver, B.C., Canada, V6C 3L2 or to info@firstmajestic.com.

Mr. Ramon Mendoza Reyes, Vice President Operations and Technical Services for First Majestic, is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information disclosed in this news release.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

First Majestic is a mining company focused on silver production in Mexico and is aggressively pursuing the development of its existing mineral property assets. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine. Production from these mines are projected to be between 11.8 to 13.2 million silver ounces or 21.5 to 24.0 million silver equivalent ounces in 2020.

