Toronto, ON, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt the Canadian economy, Advocis – The Financial Advisors Association of Canada – has been in pursuit of how to best assist Canadians during this uncertain time.

Inspired by the Government of Ontario’s recently launched “Ontario Together” program, Advocis is now pleased to announce the fully-national launch of Advocis Connect – a free online service that will match Canadian small businesses with financial advisors who can provide high-level advice on the state of their small business, as well as answer questions on navigating any government relief programs which may be available to them.

Through a simple online form, small business owners in every province and territory can submit their contact information, after which they will be paired with a volunteer financial advisor in their area within 1-2 business days.

Advocis Connect advisors, all of whom are members of Advocis and bound to its Code of Conduct, are proud to be participating in the program, which they recognize allows them to use their skills and abilities to uniquely serve their communities in this time of great difficulty. “The motto of Advocis is nos solis nobis – which translates to ‘not for ourselves alone’,” said Greg Pollock, President and CEO of Advocis. “Through Advocis Connect, we are working with our 13,000+ members across Canada to live up to those words, and dedicating resources within our association to coordinate them effectively so that small business owners across the country can weather this unprecedented storm.”

Small business owners who are interested in participating are invited to visit: https://info.advocis.ca/advocis-connect for more information.

Media Contact

Julie Martini, Vice-President, Public Affairs and Marketing

Advocis, The Financial Advisors Association of Canada

416-342-9864

JMartini@advocis.ca

About Advocis

Advocis, The Financial Advisors Association of Canada, is the largest voluntary professional membership association of financial advisors in Canada, representing more than 13,000 members and 40 Chapters across the country. Advocis offers designations, continuing education opportunities, industry-leading publications and membership in a chapter network with comprehensive mentorship programs, study groups and practice development resources. For more information, visit http://advocis.ca.

-30-

Julie Martini Advocis, The Financial Advisors Association of Canada 416-342-9864 JMartini@advocis.ca