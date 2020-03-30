TORONTO, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datametrex AI Limited (the “Company” or “Datametrex”) is pleased to share that the Company is currently working with various agencies within the United States Government on the mass amount of social media surrounding #coronavirus and #covid19. We will provide greater detail on the work we are doing once it is completed and our clients approve it for public dissemination.



“We are thrilled to be working with the US Government on this very important issue. We recently completed work for Democracy Labs on #disinformation in social media regarding #covid19 and #coronavirus and secured a relationship with Carnegie Mellon University IDeaS . Both announcements assisted in getting Nexalogy in front of the Government Agencies for this current opportunity in the United States. The solid foundation we have built over the past years with our Canadian Government clients like DRDC, the Canadian Military and NATO have positioned Datametrex to be able to provide military grade solutions for todays social media challenges”, says Marshall Gunter CEO of Datametrex AI.

About Datametrex AI Limited

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology focused company with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly owned subsidiary, Nexalogy (www.nexalogy.com).



Additional information on Datametrex is available at: www.datametrex.com

