TORONTO, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardinal Resources Limited (Cardinal or Company) (ASX:CDV, TSX:CDV), an advanced West African gold developer, is pleased to provide a corporate update to shareholders and commentary as to how the Company is managing the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Nordgold

The Company advises that further to the press release dated 16 March 2020, the Company is working constructively with Nordgold. A confidentiality agreement has been executed with Nordgold and the Company has provided Nordgold with full access to the Cardinal data room to allow Nordgold to complete its due diligence as requested.

It should be noted that whilst Nordgold has already acquired a 19.9% interest in the Company’s shares, it has not made any formal offer to Cardinal. Cardinal will advise shareholders if a formal offer is received from Nordgold or there are any other material developments.

Sprott Loan Facility

On 27 February 2020, Cardinal announced that it had repaid US$8.0 million to Sprott Private Resources Lending (Collector), L.P. (Sprott). Given the unexpected downturn in global equity markets and uncertainties as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company has executed an agreement to redraw US$5.0 million from Sprott. The US$5.0 million may be redrawn by Cardinal in two equal tranches, with funding for the first tranche expected to be received imminently.

As consideration for the redraw, Cardinal has agreed to pay a redraw fee as well as apply a 5% redemption premium on all future repayments of the facility. The material terms (including interest rate) of the Credit Agreement with Sprott remain otherwise unchanged.

Upon completion of the redraw of the entire USD$5.0 million facility, the loan position will be approximately US$24 million. With current cash of AU$3.2 million, and redraw of the entire facility being approximately AU$8.4 million (US$5.0 million), Cardinal will have approximately A$11.6 million cash and facilities (excluding fees). The Company reasonably expects the Loan Facility will be fully repaid prior to the maturity date of 1 March 2021.

Personnel and Wellbeing

Following advice from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Australian, Ghanaian and Canadian Governments, Cardinal has enacted changes to its exploration programme primarily focused on the safety and wellbeing of our workforce.

All international travel has been suspended, while on the ground in Ghana, the workforce has been reduced to key personnel only. According to WHO Situation Report 68 (28 March 2020), there had been 138 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ghana, including cases via local transmission. Four (4) deaths from Covid-19 have been recorded in Ghana.

While fieldwork has been scaled back for at least the next four weeks, the Namdini project team is still actively working on adding value to the project. In February, the Company was awarded key water extraction permits, while earlier this month, the Government approved our Resettlement Action Plan, which will have significant health and wellbeing benefits for our local community. Further, the company announced the approval of the Namdini Mining Licence expansion from 19km2 to 63km2 (ASX/TSX press release “26 March 2020 Cardinal Expands Namdini Mining Licence Area”).

Regional Exploration Update

First pass limited drilling to test one of the newly identified targets at Ndongo was completed with no mineralisation of economic potential intersected. Even though this very limited scout drilling has not returned economic mineralisation, recognisable altered, silicified, sulphidic zones were intersected and provide confidence in the potential for additional drilling.

The first pass scout drilling programme of 23 shallow RC holes with 2 diamond tails was completed to test Target Zone 2 at Ndongo (Figure 1 & Tables 1 and 2 in Schedule 1). Drilling comprised 1,960m of RC and 244.07m of core, totaling approximately 2,203.57m.

The drilling encountered zones of variable chlorite‐silica‐carbonate‐sericite alteration with sulphides (mainly pyrite with very minor arsenopyrite). Results were intermittent including 3m @ 0.7g/t Au in NDRC342, 1m @ 3.2g/t Au in NDRC339, 1m @ 0.7g/t Au in NDRC329 and 1m @ 0.7g/t Au in NDRC334 (Figure 1). Geological interpretation is ongoing and this process will incorporate all new assay results, geophysical dataset and geochemical data analysis for further targeting.

Figure 1: Ndongo Target 2 Drill Locations

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8cf2c6cb-0173-4a61-94a4-d8131d25d078

ABOUT CARDINAL

Cardinal Resources Limited (ASX/TSX: CDV) is a West African gold‐focused exploration and development Company that holds interests in tenements within Ghana, West Africa. Cardinal is readying for development of the world‐class Namdini Gold Project located in Northern Ghana, subject to concluding project development financing. Once developed, the Namdini Gold Project is expected to produce over 360,000 ounces per annum for the first two years of operation and over the life of mine is expected to produce an average of 287,000 ounces per annum. The Definitive Feasibility Study completed in late 2019, indicated compelling economics, including a post‐tax NPV 5 of over US$958 million which is capable of generating over US$1.55 billion in undiscounted project cashflow (assuming a gold price of US$1,550/oz).

The Company is focused on the development of the Namdini Project, for which the Company has published a gold Ore Reserve of 5.1Moz (138.6 Mt @ 1.13 g/t Au; 0.5 g/t cut‐off), inclusive of 0.4Moz Proved (7.4 Mt @ 1.31 g/t Au; 0.5 g/t cut‐off) and 4.7Moz Probable (131.2 Mt @ 1.12 g/t Au; 0.5 g/t cut‐off).

The Company announced completion of the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS), which was released 28 October 2019. The technical report on the DFS, prepared in accordance with NI 43‐101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators, was issued on SEDAR at www.sedar.com on 28 November 2019.

Cardinal confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in its announcement of the Ore Reserve of 3 April 2019, its completed Feasibility of 28 October 2019 and the information on the drill results noted in this announcement. All material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning this estimate continue to apply and have not materially changed.

Authorised for release by the CEO/MD of Cardinal Resources Limited.

Competent / Qualified Person Statement

The information in this press release that relates to Exploration Results is based on information prepared by Mr. Paul Abbott, a full-time employee of Cardinal Resources, who is a member of the Geological Society of South Africa. Mr. Abbott has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person, as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves".

The scientific and technical information in this announcement that relates to Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves at the Namdini Gold Project has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Richard Bray, a Registered Professional Geologist with the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and Mr. Ekow Taylor, a Chartered Professional Geologist with the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy.

SCHEDULE 1

NDONGO DRILL RESULTS

Hole ID Depth (m) Dip (°) Azimuth (°) Grid_ID mEast mNorth mRL NDRC325 85 -50 130 UTM WGS84 Zone 30 North 756,382 1,196,424 222 NDRC326 76 -50 130 UTM WGS84 Zone 30 North 756,298 1,196,475 220 NDRC327 84 -50 130 UTM WGS84 Zone 30 North 756,207 1,196,530 218 NDRC329 85 -50 130 UTM WGS84 Zone 30 North 756,499 1,197,081 221 NDRC330 85 -50 130 UTM WGS84 Zone 30 North 756,597 1,197,028 225 NDRC331 66 -50 130 UTM WGS84 Zone 30 North 756,131 1196577.51 218 NDRC332 85 -50 130 UTM WGS84 Zone 30 North 756,232 1,196,792 220 NDRC333 76 -50 130 UTM WGS84 Zone 30 North 756,309 1,196,734 221 NDRC334 72 -50 130 UTM WGS84 Zone 30 North 756,401 1,196,681 222 NDRC335 60 -50 130 UTM WGS84 Zone 30 North 756,487 1,196,633 224 NDRC336 85 -50 130 UTM WGS84 Zone 30 North 756,543 1,196,598 224 NDRC337 84 -50 130 UTM WGS84 Zone 30 North 756,437 1,196,652 223 NDRC338 78 -50 130 UTM WGS84 Zone 30 North 756,679 1,196,971 226 NDRC339 85 -50 130 UTM WGS84 Zone 30 North 756,543 1,197,056 224 NDRC340 85 -50 130 UTM WGS84 Zone 30 North 756,624 1,198,888 215 NDRC341 85 -50 130 UTM WGS84 Zone 30 North 756,740 1,197,879 215 NDRC342 85 -50 130 UTM WGS84 Zone 30 North 756,671 1,198,854 215 NDRC343 85 -50 130 UTM WGS84 Zone 30 North 756,359 1,198,120 231 NDRC344 72 -50 130 UTM WGS84 Zone 30 North 756400 1198094 229 NDRC345 85 -50 130 UTM WGS84 Zone 30 North 756443 1198066 231 NDRC346 85 -50 130 UTM WGS84 Zone 30 North 756779 1197859 225 NDRC347 85 -50 130 UTM WGS84 Zone 30 North 756827 1197824 215

Table 1: Meta‐Data Listing of Drill Holes

Hole_ID mFrom mTo mWidth Au g/t NDRC329 61 62 1 0.7 NDRC334 31 32 1 0.7 NDRC339 74 75 1 3.2 NDRC342 0 3 3 0.7

Table 2: Summary of Individual Intercepts

Notes:

Samples are analysed for Au (SGS Lab FAA505 method) using is a 50g charge Fire Assay fusion with AAS instrument finish.

Grid coordinates are in WGS84 Zone 30 North.

The intercepts were calculated, using a greater than 0.5 g/t Au cut‐off, which approximates the cut‐off for Reasonable Prospects of Eventual Economic Extraction (“RPEEE”) as per the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (“JORC Code”) 2012 and the Canadian Institute of Mining (“CIM”) 2010 guidelines, and internal dilution of no more than 3m at <0.5g/t Au.

