TORONTO, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CB2 Insights (CSE:CBII; OTCQB: CBIIF) (“CB2” or the “Company”), a leading data-driven company focused on bringing real-world evidence driven from the point-of-care to the medical cannabis community, has launched the medical cannabis industry’s first interactive dashboard which gives any industry stakeholders access to key patient insights derived from the Company’s clinical operations. The tool (link: https://cb2insights.ca/data ) is free to use and was created in order to answer hundreds of inbound questions from global industry stakeholders including government agencies and major research groups. The dashboard also allows users to submit additional data requests directly to the Company’s research and data team.



“Over the last several months, we have seen hundreds of requests for data and insights from stakeholders such as government bodies, researchers, pharma companies, physicians, hospital networks, cultivators, and the list goes on,” said Prad Sekar, CEO of CB2 Insights. “This new interactive tool will allow these groups to access the primary insights that they are requesting quickly and gain real-time results. But with the millions of data points that we monitor, they also have the opportunity to discuss with us how they can receive more tailored results that match their needs. And more importantly, solidify CB2 Insights as one of the sole providers of these types of insights in this industry.”

The tool provides users with the ability to filter results of over hundreds of thousands of anonymized de-identified clinical interactions in categories such as primary medical condition, age grouping, previous cannabis experience, other medication being used, cannabinoid profile usage and the patient’s positive and negative effects of their cannabis treatment. With millions of datapoints, the Company has the ability to provide an unparalleled amount of customized insights to stakeholders.

“Accurate, structured data is at the center of everything healthcare companies do in this day and age,” said Tom Brogan, Director, CB2 Insights and former IQVIA Executive. “Access to the type of medical cannabis data that CB2 holds is not only rare, it is essential to truly transition these alternative treatments into mainstream healthcare. This new tool is certainly a powerful bridge to expedite that process across a wide range of industry stakeholders.”

CB2 Insights owns one of the largest group of multi-state medical cannabis evaluation and education centres with multiple clinic brands operating in states such as Colorado, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Maine and others. Within these operations, physicians, nurse practitioners and cannabis educators treat and support more than 100,000 patients each year across 60 different primary conditions. With high patient diversity seeking treatment for everything from chronic pain to sleep disorders to anxiety and depression, CB2 Insights has access to anonymized and de-identified insights into one of the world’s largest and richest data sets derived from the point-of-care. In turn, the Company’s goal is to make these insights available to key industry stakeholders and shifting many of their reliance solely on anecdotal data only so they may advance the application, acceptance and regulation of medical cannabis and cannabis derived treatments to improve patient outcomes globally.

The new dashboard is being made free to all stakeholders to use directly through CB2 Insights’ website. Users can submit requests for additional insights and data categories below the dashboard. CB2 Insights’ research and data teams have been receiving hundreds of requests and will continue to work directly with stakeholders to advance the understanding of how medical cannabis can play a role in traditional healthcare models.

All interested parties can access CB2 Insights’ interactive dashboard here: https://cb2insights.ca/data .

About CB2 Insights

CB2 Insights (CSE:CBII) is a global leader in clinical operations, technology & analytics solutions and research and development services with a mission to mainstream medical cannabis into traditional healthcare. Providing immediate market access through its wholly-owned clinical network across 12 jurisdictions, proprietary data-driven technology solutions and comprehensive contract research services designed for those in both the medical cannabis and traditional life sciences industries, CB2 Insights is able to support its partners across the entire data and research spectrum.

CB2’s Clinical Operations business unit leverages extensive experience to develop clinical models with standard operating procedures, advanced workflows, training and ongoing management support. CB2 also owns and operates its own specialty clinics including the brands Canna Care Docs and Relaxed Clarity which assess nearly 100,000 patients seeking medical cannabis treatment to provide immediate market access to US-based product manufacturers for clinical trial and research programs.

The Company has built both electronic data capture (EDC) and clinical data management software (CDMS) which work to support its partners of any size to execute their data and clinical strategies.

CB2 also offers comprehensive contract research organization (CRO) services including full scale clinical trial management, trial design, monitoring and other key research functions used by licensed producers, multi-state operators and traditional pharmaceutical companies entering the medical cannabis space.

For more information please visit www.cb2insights.com .

