Toronto, Ontario, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eight time award winner Josie Ho (Contagion, Lucky Day, Rajah) and 852 Films co-founder Conroy Chan (The Heavenly Kings, Open Grave, How to Talk to Girls at Parties) are producing the new film ‘Habit’ alongside Donovan Leitch (Sunset Strip, Jerk All-Stars, Last Party 2000), Michael Suppes (Dreamland), Chris Pak Yu Mung, Chan Pang Chung, Damon Lawner and Libby Mintz. A Martingale Pictures, Voltage Pictures, Cloudlight and Elevated Films production. Executive Producers include Cassian Elwes, Conroy Chan, David Unger, Will French, Adam Edelman, Suki Kaiser, Paul Miloknay, Bella Thorne and Nicolas Chartier. Hong Kong born Josie Ho takes a central on-screen role and continues to exude creative brilliance whilst maintaining an air of precision, as she does in all of her films. Ho left a lasting impression in her slasher film “Dream Home” (2010), directed by Pan Ho-cheun, which lead her to achieve multiple awards including the Best Actress Award at the 43rd Sitges Film Festival. Habit’s all-star cast and music legends also include Bella Thorne, Jamie Hince, Soko, Gavin Rossdale & Alison Mosshart. The production was shot in Los Angeles. ‘Habit’ tells an intriguing story of a wild, party girl with a Jesus fetish who becomes involved in a vicious drug deal and masquerades as a Nun to escape. Janell Shirtcliff directed the film. The PAGE Award winning screenwriter Suki Kaiser penned the screenplay, based on a story authored by Libby Mintz (Modern Family, CSI, Shameless) and Janell Shirtcliff. # # # ABOUT 852 FILMS Founded in 2007, 852 Films is a globally recognized international film entertainment company. It set out to develop original stories and pursue projects that are independent and alternative to the mainstream. 852 Films works with top tier talent from Hollywood to Asia and produces compelling content for modern film and television audiences. 852’s ‘Dream Home’ released in 2010 garnered nominations at the Hong Kong, Taiwan Golden Horse and Sitges Film Festival. Their production “Revenge A Love Story” received awards at the Puchon, Taiwan Golden Horse and Moscow Film Festival. 2015 saw 852 Films win best film at Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Awards for their production ‘Full Strike’ then later being selected for Osaka Asian Film Festival. 852 Films investments into John Cameron Mitchell’s “How To Talk To Girls At Parties” in 2017 starred Elle Fanning and Nicole Kidman was a nominee at the Cannes Film Festival.

