BOCA RATON, Fla., March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GNLN) (“Greenlane” or “the Company”), one of the largest global sellers of premium cannabis accessories and specialty vaporization products, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.
Fourth Quarter and Full Year Highlights
Aaron LoCascio, Greenlane’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “2019 was a historic year for us. We are proud of the progress we made in our first year as a public company – in particular, our ability to advance our business goals while navigating turbulent industry headwinds throughout the year. Over the second half of the year, we undertook a large-scale shift in our business model by beginning to successfully move away from high-volume, low-margin products and sales, in favor of high-margin sales and the promotion of our house brands and products. We’ve concentrated on identifying cost-cutting opportunities and putting in place a thoughtful plan to leverage our scale to drive sustained, long-term growth and profitability. We believe the sequential increase of our fourth quarter margins by 396 basis points demonstrates the strength of our business and our ability to adapt to changing market conditions, while continuing to deliver on our targets. We are confident these steps best position us to become cash-flow positive in the near future, as we move forward.”
Fourth Quarter 2019 Results
Full Year 2019 Results
(1) Adjusted net loss and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. See additional information regarding use of non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures further below.
Conference Call Information
Greenlane will hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET today, March 30, 2020, to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2019 results. Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial +1 (877) 705-6003 from the U.S. or +1 (201) 493-6725 from international locations. A telephone replay will become available approximately two hours after the call concludes and will remain available through Monday, April 6, 2020, by dialing +1 (844) 512-2921 from the U.S. or +1 (412) 317-6671 from international locations, and entering confirmation code 13700742.
There will also be a simultaneous, live webcast available on the Greenlane website under Investors: Events & Presentations at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=138666.
Presentation of Financial Information
This press release includes historical consolidated results for the periods presented of Greenlane Holdings, LLC, the predecessor of Greenlane Holdings, Inc., for financial reporting purposes. Accordingly, the consolidated financial statements for periods prior to the completion of the IPO on April 23, 2019 have been adjusted to combine the previously separate entities for presentation purposes. Amounts for the period from January 1, 2019 through April 22, 2019, as of December 31, 2018, and for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018 presented in the consolidated financial statements herein represent the historical operations of Greenlane Holdings, LLC. The amounts as of December 31, 2019 and for the period from April 23, 2019 through December 31, 2019 reflect the consolidated operations of Greenlane Holdings, Inc.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement Greenlane’s consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (U.S. GAAP), Greenlane uses Adjusted Net (Loss) Income and Adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP measures, in this press release. Greenlane defines Adjusted Net (Loss) Income as net (loss) income before equity-based compensation expense, changes in the fair value of its convertible notes, debt placement costs for the convertible notes, and nonrecurring expenses primarily related to its transition to being a public company. The debt placement costs related to the convertible notes issued are reported in the interest expense line item in the consolidated statement of operations and comprehensive loss. Non-recurring expenses related to its transition to being a public company, which are reported within general and administrative expenses in the Company's consolidated statements of operations, represent fees and expenses primarily attributable to consulting fees and incremental audit and legal fees. Greenlane defines Adjusted EBITDA as net (loss) income before interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, equity-based compensation expense, other income, net (which includes a gain recognized on an equity investment and a gain due to the reversal of the tax receivable liability), changes in fair value of its convertible notes, and non-recurring expenses primarily related to its transition to being a public company.
The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. These measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes.
Greenlane discloses Adjusted Net (Loss) Income and Adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP performance measures, because management believes these metrics assist investors and analysts in assessing the Company’s overall operating performance and evaluating how well Greenlane is executing its business strategies. You should not consider Adjusted Net (Loss) Income or Adjusted EBITDA as alternatives to net (loss) income determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP as indicators of Greenlane’s operating performance.
For more information on Greenlane's non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures, please see the "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" table in this press release.
Forward Looking Statements
Certain matters within this press release are discussed using forward-looking language as specified in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and, as such, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results or performance to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements include, among others: comments relating to the current and future performance of the Company’s business; growth in demand for the Company’s products; growth in the market for cannabis, nicotine and hemp-derived CBD products; the Company’s marketing and commercialization efforts; and the Company’s financial outlook and expectations. For a description of factors that may cause the Company’s actual results or performance to differ from its forward-looking statements, please review the information under the heading “Risk Factors” included in the final prospectus relating to the Company’s initial public offering filed pursuant to Rule 424(b) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, which was filed with the SEC on April 22, 2019, and the Company's other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.
About Greenlane Holdings, Inc.
Greenlane (Nasdaq: GNLN) is one of the largest global sellers of premium cannabis accessories and liquid nicotine products. The Company operates as a powerful house of brands, third party brand accelerator and distribution platform for consumption devices and lifestyle brands serving the global cannabis, CBD, and liquid nicotine market. These products are marketed to an expansive customer base of more than 11,000 retail locations, including licensed cannabis dispensaries, and smoke and vape shops. Greenlane has an established track record of partnering with brands through all stages of product lifecycle, providing a range of services including product development, go-to-market strategy, sales and marketing support, market research, customer service, direct-to-consumer fulfillment, warranty repair, supply chain management, and distribution. In addition to owning and operating its own brands, Greenlane is the partner of choice for many of the industry’s leading players including PAX Labs, (Canopy-owned) Storz & Bickel, JUUL, Grenco Science, Firefly, DaVinci, Social CBD (f/n/a Select CBD), Sherbinski, Bloom Farms, Mary’s Nutritionals, Cookies and dozens of others. Greenlane’s house brands is comprised of child-resistant packaging innovator Pollen Gear; VIBES rolling papers; the Marley Natural accessory line; the Keith Haring Collection accessory line, Aerospaced & Groove grinders, and Higher Standards, which is both an upscale product line and an innovative retail experience with flagship stores at New York City’s famed Chelsea Market, Atlanta’s Ponce City Market, and in Malibu, California. The company also owns and operates Vapor.com, an industry leading e-commerce platform which offers convenient, flexible shopping solutions directly to consumers. For additional information, please visit: https://gnln.com/.
GREENLANE HOLDINGS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|December 31,
2019
|December 31,
2018
|(unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash
|$
|47,773
|$
|7,341
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $936 and $658 at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively
|8,091
|8,218
|Inventories, net
|43,360
|29,502
|Vendor deposits
|11,120
|7,917
|Deferred offering costs
|—
|2,284
|Other current assets
|4,924
|1,843
|Total current assets
|115,268
|57,105
|Property and equipment, net
|13,165
|11,641
|Intangible assets, net
|6,301
|3,662
|Goodwill
|11,982
|5,446
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|4,695
|—
|Other assets
|2,091
|167
|Total assets
|$
|153,502
|$
|78,021
|LIABILITIES
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|11,310
|$
|20,226
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|10,422
|6,969
|Customer deposits
|3,152
|3,071
|Current portion of notes payable
|178
|168
|Current portion of operating leases
|1,084
|—
|Current portion of finance leases
|116
|—
|Total current liabilities
|26,262
|30,434
|Convertible notes
|—
|40,200
|Notes payable, less current portion and debt issuance costs, net
|8,018
|8,176
|Operating leases, less current portion
|3,844
|—
|Finance leases, less current portion
|194
|—
|Other liabilities
|620
|237
|Total long-term liabilities
|12,676
|48,613
|Total liabilities
|38,938
|79,047
|Commitments and contingencies
|REDEEMABLE CLASS B UNITS
|—
|10,033
|STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY/MEMBERS’ DEFICIT
|Members’ deficit
|—
|(10,773
|)
|Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 10,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019
|—
|—
|Class A common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 125,000 shares authorized; 9,999 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2019
|100
|—
|Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 10,000 shares authorized; 5,975 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019
|1
|—
|Class C Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 100,000 shares authorized; 77,791 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019
|8
|—
|Additional paid-in capital
|32,563
|—
|Accumulated deficit
|(9,597
|)
|—
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(72
|)
|(286
|)
|Treasury stock, at cost, 187 shares as of December 31, 2019
|(515
|)
|—
|Total stockholders’ equity attributable to Greenlane Holdings, Inc./members’ deficit
|22,488
|(11,059
|)
|Non-controlling interest
|92,076
|—
|Total stockholders’ equity/members’ deficit
|114,564
|(11,059
|)
|Total liabilities, redeemable Class B units and stockholders’ equity/members’ deficit
|$
|153,502
|$
|78,021
GREENLANE HOLDINGS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|For the three months ended
December 31,
|For the year ended December 31,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|Net sales
|$
|37,236
|$
|51,556
|$
|185,006
|$
|178,935
|Cost of sales
|30,422
|$
|42,152
|153,616
|143,200
|Gross profit
|6,814
|9,404
|31,390
|35,735
|Operating expenses:
|Salaries, benefits and payroll taxes
|7,800
|8,736
|29,473
|19,175
|General and administrative
|8,044
|5,681
|23,593
|17,549
|Depreciation and amortization
|725
|479
|2,705
|1,492
|Total operating expenses
|16,569
|14,896
|55,771
|38,216
|Loss from operations
|(9,755
|)
|(5,492
|)
|(24,381
|)
|(2,481
|)
|Other (expense) income, net:
|Change in fair value of convertible notes
|—
|—
|(12,063
|)
|—
|Interest expense
|(113
|)
|(2,896
|)
|(975
|)
|(3,192
|)
|Other income, net
|403
|86
|9,073
|104
|Total other expense, net
|290
|(2,810
|)
|(3,965
|)
|(3,088
|)
|Loss before income taxes
|(9,465
|)
|(8,302
|)
|(28,346
|)
|(5,569
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|(31
|)
|(23
|)
|10,935
|319
|Net loss
|(9,434
|)
|(8,279
|)
|(39,281
|)
|(5,888
|)
|Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest
|(6,579
|)
|—
|(10,595
|)
|—
|Net loss attributable to Greenlane Holdings, Inc.
|$
|(2,855
|)
|$
|(8,279
|)
|$
|(28,686
|)
|$
|(5,888
|)
|Net loss attributable to Class A common stock per share - basic and diluted (1)
|$
|(0.27
|)
|$
|(0.95
|)
|Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding - basic and diluted (1)
|10,430
|10,145
|Other comprehensive income (loss):
|Foreign currency translation adjustments
|155
|(57
|)
|193
|(77
|)
|Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instrument
|104
|—
|(206
|)
|—
|Comprehensive loss
|(9,175
|)
|(8,336
|)
|(39,294
|)
|(5,965
|)
|Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest
|(6,382
|)
|—
|(10,620
|)
|—
|Comprehensive loss attributable to Greenlane Holdings, Inc.
|$
|(2,793
|)
|$
|(8,336
|)
|$
|(28,674
|)
|$
|(5,965
|)
(1) Basic and diluted net loss per Class A common stock is presented only for the period after our organizational transactions.
GREENLANE HOLDINGS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
|For the year ended December 31,
|2019
|2018
|(unaudited)
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net loss (including amounts attributable to non-controlling interests)
|$
|(39,281
|)
|$
|(5,888
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|2,705
|1,489
|Debt issuance costs on convertible notes
|—
|2,637
|Reversal of TRA liability
|(5,721
|)
|—
|Change in deferred tax asset, net
|10,894
|—
|Unrealized gain on equity investment
|(1,537
|)
|—
|Equity-based compensation expense
|7,777
|4,060
|Change in fair value of convertible notes
|12,063
|—
|Provision for doubtful accounts
|352
|658
|Provision for slow moving or obsolete inventory
|915
|(36
|)
|Loss from equity method investments in associated entities
|—
|234
|Other
|32
|(87
|)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of the effects of acquisitions:
|Accounts receivable, net
|635
|(4,993
|)
|Vendor deposits
|(1,503
|)
|(5,579
|)
|Inventories
|(12,954
|)
|(11,941
|)
|Deferred offering costs
|(1,238
|)
|(2,284
|)
|Other current assets
|(1,993
|)
|(709
|)
|Accounts payable
|(11,261
|)
|2,664
|Accrued expenses
|3,132
|3,692
|Customer deposits
|80
|2,505
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(36,903
|)
|(13,578
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|(1,159
|)
|785
|Purchases of property and equipment, net
|(2,020
|)
|(10,897
|)
|Purchase of intangible assets, net
|(53
|)
|(29
|)
|Investment in equity securities
|(500
|)
|(75
|)
|Net cash used in by investing activities
|(3,732
|)
|(10,216
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from issuance of Class A common stock sold in initial public offering, net of underwriting costs
|83,003
|—
|Deferred offering costs paid
|(3,523
|)
|—
|Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes
|8,050
|38,875
|Payment of debt issuance costs
|(1,734
|)
|(187
|)
|Payments on long-term debt
|—
|(565
|)
|Proceeds from notes payable
|—
|8,500
|Payments on notes payable
|(169
|)
|(53
|)
|Proceeds from line of credit, net
|—
|(611
|)
|Payments of finance lease obligations
|(107
|)
|(122
|)
|Deferred acquisition costs paid
|(110
|)
|—
|Acquisition of treasury stock
|(515
|)
|Redemption of Class A and Class B units of Greenlane Holdings, LLC
|(3,018
|)
|(15,075
|)
|Member distributions
|(898
|)
|(1,630
|)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|80,979
|29,132
|Effects of exchange rate changes on cash
|88
|(77
|)
|Net increase in cash
|40,432
|5,261
|Cash, as of beginning of the period
|7,341
|2,080
|Cash, as of end of the period
|$
|47,773
|$
|7,341
|SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION
|Cash paid during the period for interest
|$
|975
|$
|3,182
|Cash paid during the period for income taxes
|$
|498
|$
|125
|Cash paid for amounts included in the measurement of lease liabilities:
|Operating cash flows for operating leases
|$
|1,119
|$
|—
|Non-cash investing activities and financing activities:
|Conversion of convertible notes to Class A common stock
|$
|60,313
|$
|—
|Redeemable Class B Units issued for acquisition of a subsidiary
|$
|6,664
|$
|8,890
|Deferred offering costs included in "Accounts payable" and "Accrued expenses and other current liabilities"
|$
|—
|$
|1,500
|Contingent consideration for the acquisition of Conscious Wholesale included in "Accrued expenses and other current liabilities"
|$
|1,609
|$
|—
|Purchase consideration for the acquisition of Conscious Wholesale included in "Accrued expenses and other current liabilities"
|$
|3,029
|$
|—
|Purchases of property, plant, and equipment with unpaid costs accrued in "Other liabilities"
|$
|414
|$
|53
|Leased assets obtained in exchange for new finance lease liabilities
|$
|86
|$
|—
|Leased assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities
|$
|5,573
|$
|—
|Spin off of equity investment in a subsidiary
|$
|—
|$
|682
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Year Ended December 31,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|(in thousands)
|Net loss
|$
|(9,434
|)
|$
|(8,279
|)
|$
|(39,281
|)
|$
|(5,888
|)
|Debt placement costs for convertible notes (1)
|—
|—
|422
|—
|Transition to being a public company (2)
|—
|245
|775
|1,030
|Equity-based compensation expense
|1,694
|4,060
|7,756
|4,060
|Change in fair value of convertible notes
|—
|—
|12,063
|—
|Adjusted net loss
|$
|(7,740
|)
|$
|(3,974
|)
|$
|(18,265
|)
|$
|(798
|)
(1) Debt placement costs related to the issuance of convertible notes in January 2019.
(2) Includes certain non-recurring fees and expenses primarily attributable to consulting fees and incremental audit and legal fees incurred in connection with Greenlane's transition to being a public company.
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Year Ended December 31,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|(in thousands)
|Net loss
|$
|(9,434
|)
|$
|(8,279
|)
|$
|(39,281
|)
|$
|(5,888
|)
|Other income, net (1)
|(403
|)
|(86
|)
|(9,073
|)
|(104
|)
|Transition to being a public company (2)
|—
|245
|775
|1,030
|Interest expense
|113
|2,896
|975
|3,192
|(Benefit from) provision for income taxes
|(31
|)
|(23
|)
|10,935
|319
|Depreciation and amortization
|725
|479
|2,705
|1,492
|Equity-based compensation expense
|1,694
|4,060
|7,756
|4,060
|Change in fair value of convertible notes
|—
|—
|12,063
|—
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(7,336
|)
|$
|(708
|)
|$
|(13,145
|)
|$
|4,101
(1) Includes rental income, interest income, unrealized gains on an equity security, a gain related to the adjustment of TRA liability, and other miscellaneous income.
(2) Includes certain non-recurring fees and expenses primarily attributable to consulting fees and incremental audit and legal fees incurred in connection with Greenlane's transition to being a public company.
