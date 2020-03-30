Dublin, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surface Inspection - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Surface Inspection market accounted for $2.56 billion in 2018. Factors like growing wages in emerging countries and increasing demand for quality assurance and automation are driving the growth of the market. However, high labor costs are hampering market growth.



Based on End User, the semiconductor segment is likely to experience large demand due increasing adoption of high-level integration and high-level component density by Printed Circuit Board manufacturers. By geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due to low production costs, government initiatives for foreign direct investments and a rising population.



Some of the key players in Global Surface Inspection market include ISRA VISION AG, AMETEK, Inc., IMS Messsysteme GmbH , Matrox Electronic Systems Ltd., Microscan Systems, Inc., Omron Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Toshiba Corporation and VITRONIC GmbH.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Surface Inspection Market, By Surface Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 3D

5.3 2D



6 Global Surface Inspection Market, By System

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Camera System

6.3 Computer System



7 Global Surface Inspection Market, By Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Software

7.3 Processors

7.4 Optics

7.5 Lighting Equipment

7.6 Frame Grabbers

7.7 Camera



8 Global Surface Inspection Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Automotive

8.3 Semiconductor

8.4 Food & Packaging

8.5 Non-Woven

8.6 Plastic & Rubber

8.7 Postal & Logistics

8.8 Printing

8.9 Glass & Metal

8.10 Electrical & Electronics

8.11 Medical & Pharmaceuticals



9 Global Surface Inspection Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling



ISRA VISION AG

AMETEK, Inc.

IMS Messsysteme GmbH

Matrox Electronic Systems Ltd.

Microscan Systems, Inc.

Omron Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

VITRONIC GmbH

