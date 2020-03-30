Series RIKV 20 0513RIKV 20 0715RIKV 21 0115
Settlement Date  04/01/2020  04/01/2020  04/01/2020 
Total Amount Allocated (MM)  20,450  15,250  18,000 
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)  99.741  /  2.226  99.386  /  2.118  98.265  /  2.199 
Total Number of Bids Received  5  20  24 
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)  60,450  39,550  27,500 
Total Number of Successful Bids  3  14  14 
Number of Bids Allocated in Full  3  14  14 
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated  99.741  /  2.226  99.386  /  2.118  98.265  /  2.199 
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated  99.810  /  1.632  99.507  /  1.699  98.498  /  1.900 
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full  99.741  /  2.226  99.386  /  2.118  98.265  /  2.199 
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)  99.742  /  2.217  99.433  /  1.955  98.361  /  2.076 
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)  99.810  /  1.632  99.507  /  1.699  98.498  /  1.900 
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)  99.732  /  2.303  99.300  /  2.417  97.913  /  2.655 
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)  99.737  /  2.260  99.369  /  2.177  98.264  /  2.201 
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)  100.00 %  100.00 %  100.00 % 
Bid to Cover Ratio  2.96  2.59  1.53 