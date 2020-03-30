|Series
|RIKV 20 0513
|RIKV 20 0715
|RIKV 21 0115
|Settlement Date
|04/01/2020
|04/01/2020
|04/01/2020
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|20,450
|15,250
|18,000
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)
|99.741
|/
|2.226
|99.386
|/
|2.118
|98.265
|/
|2.199
|Total Number of Bids Received
|5
|20
|24
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|60,450
|39,550
|27,500
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|3
|14
|14
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|3
|14
|14
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated
|99.741
|/
|2.226
|99.386
|/
|2.118
|98.265
|/
|2.199
|Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated
|99.810
|/
|1.632
|99.507
|/
|1.699
|98.498
|/
|1.900
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full
|99.741
|/
|2.226
|99.386
|/
|2.118
|98.265
|/
|2.199
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)
|99.742
|/
|2.217
|99.433
|/
|1.955
|98.361
|/
|2.076
|Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|99.810
|/
|1.632
|99.507
|/
|1.699
|98.498
|/
|1.900
|Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|99.732
|/
|2.303
|99.300
|/
|2.417
|97.913
|/
|2.655
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)
|99.737
|/
|2.260
|99.369
|/
|2.177
|98.264
|/
|2.201
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|2.96
|2.59
|1.53
