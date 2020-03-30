RICHMOND, Va., March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richmond, VA — GRID2020, Inc., a leading distribution transformer monitoring solutions provider announced today the release of its pioneering Remote Grid Monitoring capability within the US, Ontario Canada, and abroad as COVID-19 continues to spread. Necessity is indeed the “Mother of Invention.”



“The COVID-19 pandemic has created an immediate need for remote, perpetual electricity grid monitoring,” said Alan Snook, President of GRID20/20. “Our ability to provide safe, continuous home-bound grid oversight, combined with critical Automated Alerts and pinpointed Outage Notifications is of paramount value given this extraordinary period,” said Snook.

The company’s Advanced Transformer Infrastructure (ATI)TM solution leverages fast installation enabled patented intra-grid sensors, encrypted intra-grid data security, and global remote data access capability. From home, operators can literally visualize and monitor their ongoing intra-grid conditions, identify existing problems to proactively remediate, and accelerate power restoration via immediate power outage notifications. Thereby practicing self-isolation and social distancing to ensure the utility workforce remains healthy during this unprecedented period.

“As many people have been required to work in isolation, creating a new home-bound workforce that is striving to serve needs and support our economy, uninterrupted electricity service is imperative. By providing operators with the ability to use our ‘Hands-Free’ perpetual grid monitoring capability, we are facilitating important grid Reliability during this period of workforce isolation,” commented Snook.

The company presently maintains an available inventory of its patented OptaNODE® intra-grid sensors to provide immediate grid monitoring support. And, the company’s ISO 9001 manufacturer is classified as “essential,” thereby readying GRID20/20 to deliver substantial ongoing rollout support to grid operators.

As vital Stimulus funding avenues are now emerging, operators will have immediate access to capital for adopting this vital Remote, Perpetual Grid Monitoring Solution. With most of us being relegated to working from home for an undetermined period, we must ensure the lights stay on continuously; electricity is the lifeblood of our economy, also supporting medical providers, first responders, military bases, etc. The Advanced Transformer Infrastructure (ATI) solution aids this undeniable need.

The company is able to ship product immediately, provide online sensor installation training in 15 minutes, remotely stand up secure online intra-grid data access for operators, drive Automated Alerts when intra-grid conditions go out of tolerance, and provide immediate Outage Notifications to accelerate power restoration.

“The new normal has arrived,” said Snook. “Our game-changing grid monitoring solution will help to get us through this COVID-19 pandemic, and will serve the evolving needs of operators for decades.”

For information: www.grid2020.com, or info@grid2020.com.

Contact: K.B. Forbes, kb@kbforbes.com

Phone: +1 (202) 320-1212