TORONTO, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U3O8 Corp. (NEX: UWE.H), (OTCQB: UWEFF) (“U3O8” or the “Company”) announces that, further to the press release dated March 2, 2020, the letter of intent (“LOI”) between the Company and Diagnostic Lab Corporation, Inc. to negotiate and complete a proposed reactivation transaction, has been terminated in accordance with the provisions of the LOI, and the transaction contemplated therein will not proceed.



The Company will continue to evaluate other acquisition opportunities with a view to completing a reactivation transaction in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. Submissions are being made to the TSX Venture Exchange to allow for the resumption of trading. Progress in this regard will be announced as information becomes available.

Postponement of Fourth Quarter and Full Year Filings

The Company is postponing the reporting of its fourth quarter, and full year, 2019 audited Financial Statements, Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) and Annual Information Form as a result of delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company aims to file these documents by the end of April under the terms of the 45-day extension announced by the Ontario Securities Commission under the “Ontario Instrument 51-502”, dated March 23, 2020.

Both Argentina and Colombia have implemented lockdowns in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has impacted the Company’s ability to obtain all of the information required for its year-end audit. Consequently, the Company’s audit will not be completed in the usual timeframe by the end of March, and the Company sincerely appreciates the extension adopted by the Ontario Securities Commission.

The Company confirms that management and the Company’s insiders remain subject to an Insider Trading Black Out period as per its internal Insider Trading Policy. The only material change to the Company since the filing of its third quarter Financial Statements and MD&A in November 2019 is the LOI and its subsequent termination announced today.

About U3O8 Corp.

U3O8 Corp. is focused on exploration and development of deposits of uranium and battery commodities in South America. Battery commodities that occur with uranium resources include vanadium, nickel, zinc and phosphate. The Company’s mineral resources estimates were made in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, and are contained in the following deposits:

Laguna Salada Deposit, Argentina – a PEA shows this near surface, free-digging uranium - vanadium deposit has low production-cost potential; and

– a PEA shows this near surface, free-digging uranium - vanadium deposit has low production-cost potential; and Berlin Deposit, Colombia – a PEA shows that Berlin also has low-cost uranium production potential due to revenue that would be generated from by-products of phosphate, vanadium, nickel, rare earths (yttrium and neodymium) and other metals that occur within the deposit.

A PEA is preliminary in nature, it includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the preliminary economic assessment will be realized.

The Company also owns approximately 39% of South American Silica, a private company with frac sand properties in Uruguay.

