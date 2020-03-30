SHENZHEN, China, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP, the “Company”), a leading provider of internet-based smart display screens, and a new-media ecosystem that enables targeted advertising and online retails, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement (the “Purchase Agreement”) with two investors (the “Investors”) on March 27, 2020.



In this financing, the Company is issuing to the investors an aggregate of 1,714,286 ordinary shares, no par value (the “Ordinary Shares”), convertible notes with principal amount of $1,480,000 and warrants to purchase 320,000 Ordinary Shares at $1.5 per share. The gross proceeds to the Company from the financing are $2.0 million before deducting estimated offering expenses.

“We appreciate the Investor’s confidence in our management team and our growth strategy, and strive to serve customers well and create long-term value for shareholders, " said Mr. Jianghuai Lin, Chairman and CEO of TAOP.

Taoping Inc. (formerly known as China Information Technology, Inc.) (TAOP), is a leading provider of smart display terminals and solutions for targeted advertising and online retails. The Company provides the integrated end-to-end digital advertising solutions enabling customers to distribute and manage ads on cloud-based ad display screens. Connecting owners of Taoping screens, advertisers and consumers, it builds up a resource sharing "Smart IoT Screen Network- Taoping App - Taoping Go (e-Store)" media ecosystem to ultimately achieve the mission "our technology makes advertising and branding affordable and effective for everyone." To learn more, please visit http://www.taop.com/ .

