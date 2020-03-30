MILLBRAE, Calif., March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stem, Inc. , the global leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-driven energy storage services, today announced the debut of Stem University, an online certification program that provides required educational classes and tools for solar companies that are in the Stem Partner Program to gain expertise in storage. A first-of-its-kind resource, Stem University leverages the company's decade of experience in delivering an end-to-end blueprint for storage success across the entire energy lifecycle.



Stem's Premier and Certified Partners are required to complete Stem University coursework in three initial distinct certification tracks: sales, sales analytics and deployment. Additional certifications in commercial operations, product and back up power will be added to Stem University. Once a partner has one or more employees who have completed these tracks, they will become officially "Stem Certified." To continue in the Stem Partner Program, certifications must be renewed annually.

“Our solar partners continue to come to us for guidance and advice on how to deploy and monetize storage within their implementations,” said Alan Russo, Chief Revenue Officer, at Stem. “As the market leader in intelligent storage, we believe it is our responsibility to share our broader domain expertise with the industry so they can take advantage of sophisticated storage use cases, more easily navigate local permitting requirements and understand the full benefits of solar+storage deployments. Our unique Stem University program will enable our partners to learn what it takes to optimize storage in commercial and industrial deployments, and ultimately drive greater savings and new revenue opportunities.”

Wood Mackenzie recently projected that global energy storage deployments will grow more than 12x from 2020 to 2024 . Stem has taken several steps to ensure its solar developers are in the strongest position to leverage these opportunities. The company has built a robust partner program with more than 50 active solar partners, which delivered over 159MWh in 2019. This network originated more than 50% of Stem’s business last year.

Stem University extends the company’s leadership in solar, offering these innovative education resources exclusively to companies participating in the Stem Partner Program. Courses available in Stem University are designed to provide hands-on business and technical training for sales professionals, sales analysts and project managers. These resources also provide partners with background on how to identify and address customer needs, creating mutually beneficial deployments that add value for all parties.

For more information, visit https://university.stem.com/

About Stem, Inc.

Stem provides solutions that address the challenges of today’s dynamic energy market. By combining advanced energy storage solutions with Athena™ AI, a world-class artificial intelligence (AI)-powered analytics platform, Stem enables customers and partners to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation and grid power. Stem’s solutions help enterprise customers benefit from clean, adaptive energy infrastructure and achieve a wide variety of goals, including expense reduction, resilience, sustainability, environmental and corporate responsibility and innovation. Stem also offers full support for solar partners interested in adding storage to standalone, community or commercial solar projects – both behind and in front of the meter.

Headquartered in Millbrae, Calif., Stem is directly funded by a consortium of leading investors including Activate Capital, Angeleno Group, BNP Paribas, Constellation Technology Ventures, Iberdrola (Inversiones Financieras Perseo), GE Ventures, Magnesium Capital, Mithril Capital Management, Mitsui & Co. LTD., Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, RWE Supply & Trading, Temasek and Total Energy Ventures. For more information, www.stem.com .