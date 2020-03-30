OMAHA, Neb., March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FitLife Brands, Inc. (“FitLife” or the “Company”) (OTC Pink: FTLF), an international provider of innovative and proprietary nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers marketed under the brand names NDS Nutrition™, PMD®, SirenLabs®, CoreActive®, Metis Nutrition™, iSatori™, Energize, and BioGenetic Laboratories, today announced results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019.



Highlights for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 include:

Total revenue increased 5.3% to $3.7 million.

Direct-to-consumer online sales increased to 18% of total revenue, compared to 11% in the same quarter last year.

Gross profit improved 11.1% to $1.4 million.

Gross margin increased to 38.3% compared to 36.3% in the same quarter last year.

Operating expense declined 11.3% to $1.3 million.

Net income increased to $73,000, compared to a net loss of ($244,000) last year, representing the first time in several years that the Company has been profitable in the historically slow fourth quarter.

The Company ended the quarter with $0.3 million of cash and no borrowings on the line of credit.

During the quarter, the Company repurchased 17,277 common shares, 50 shares of Series A preferred stock, and a warrant to purchase 3,260 shares of common stock.

During the quarter, all remaining Series A preferred stock was converted into common stock

Highlights for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 include:

Total revenue increased 14.2% to $19.5 million.

Direct-to-consumer online sales increased to 12% of total revenue, compared to 5% in 2018.

Gross profit improved 19.5% to $8.1 million.

Gross margin increased to 41.3% in 2019 compared to 39.5% last year.

Operating expense declined 10.0% to $5.5 million in 2019, compared to $6.1 million in 2018.

Net income increased 430% to $2.7 million in 2019, compared to $0.5 million in 2018.

Net income per share available to common shareholders in 2019 increased to $2.57 per share, or $2.41 per diluted share, compared to $0.37 per basic and diluted share in 2018.

Including the effect of the reverse/forward split, the Company repurchased 198,731 common shares during the year, or approximately 18% of the shares outstanding as of the beginning of the year.

Subsequent to year-end, as previously disclosed, the Company drew the full $2.5 million available on its line of credit to ensure financial flexibility in the current uncertain economic environment.

For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019, total revenue was $3.7 million versus $3.5 million in the same quarter last year, an increase of 5.3%. The increase was primarily attributable to continued growth in our online direct-to-consumer business. During the fourth quarter of 2019, online sales accounted for approximately 18% of the Company’s revenue, compared to 11% during the fourth quarter of 2018.

Gross profit improved to $1.4 million, an increase of 11.1% from the fourth quarter of 2018. Gross margin improved from 36.3% to 38.3% over the same time period. The improvement in gross margin was driven by product mix and higher online sales volumes.

Total operating expenses decreased 11.3% from $1.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 to $1.3 million in the same quarter of 2019, driven by continued cost control.

During 2019, the Company was profitable during the historically slow fourth quarter, generating a net income of $73,000 compared to a net loss of ($244,000) during the fourth quarter of 2018. For the full year, basic earnings per share available to common shareholders was $2.57, compared to $0.37 in 2018, and diluted earnings per share available to common shareholders was $2.41, compared to $0.37 in 2018.

For the full year 2019, including the effects of the reverse/forward split implemented during April 2019, the Company repurchased 198,731 shares of common stock, representing approximately 18% of the common stock outstanding at the beginning of the year. In addition, the Company repurchased 50 shares of Series A preferred stock and a warrant to acquire 3,260 shares of common stock.

Dayton Judd, the Company’s Chairman and CEO, commented “By all accounts, the Company’s performance during 2019 was solid. We have returned to growth in old channels and continued growth in new channels, all while reducing operating expenses and improving the balance sheet. That said, the current economic environment is expected to materially impact the Company’s brick and mortar wholesale customers. In light of the uncertainty and in order to preserve its financial flexibility, the Company elected to draw the full $2.5 million available under its line of credit.”

About FitLife Brands

FitLife Brands is a developer and marketer of innovative and proprietary nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers. FitLife markets over 80 different dietary supplements to promote sports nutrition, improved performance, weight loss and general health primarily through domestic and international GNC® franchise locations as well as through more than 25,000 additional domestic retail locations and, increasingly, online. FitLife is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. For more information please visit our new website at www.fitlifebrands.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release that are forward looking involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to be materially different from any future performance that may be suggested in this news release. Such factors may include, but are not limited to, the ability to of the Company to continue to grow revenue, and the Company's ability to continue to achieve positive cash flow given the Company's existing and anticipated operating and other costs. Many of these risks and uncertainties are beyond the Company's control. Reference is made to the discussion of risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made.

FITLIFE BRANDS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS ASSETS: December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 CURRENT ASSETS Cash $ 265,000 $ 259,000 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of doubtful accounts, $27,000 and $10,000 respectively 2,366,000 1,879,000 Inventories, net of allowance for obsolescence of $130,000 and $107,000, respectively 2,998,000 3,523,000 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 72,000 223,000 Total current assets 5,701,000 5,884,000 Property and equipment, net 136,000 189,000 Right of use asset, net of amortization of $226,000 254,000 - Goodwill 225,000 225,000 Security deposits 10,000 10,000 TOTAL ASSETS $ 6,326,000 $ 6,308,000 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 2,010,000 $ 2,628,000 Accrued expense and other liabilities 464,000 420,000 Product returns 256,000 446,000 Lease liability - current portion 46,000 - Notes payable - related parties - 500,000 Total current liabilities 2,776,000 3,994,000 LONG-TERM LEASE LIABILITY, net of current portion 208,000 - TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,984,000 3,994,000 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 Preferred stock Series A Preferred, $0.01 par value 1,000 shares authorized; 0 and 600 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively - - Common stock, $0.01 par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized; 1,054,516 and 1,111,943 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 respectively 12,000 11,000 Treasury stock, 198,731 shares (1,619,000 ) - Additional paid-in capital 32,055,000 32,107,000 Accumulated deficit (27,106,000 ) (29,804,000 ) Total stockholders' equity $ 3,342,000 $ 2,314,000 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 6,326,000 $ 6,308,000 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements





FITLIFE BRANDS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Years Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Revenue $ 19,497,000 $ 17,077,000 Cost of goods sold 11,436,000 10,332,000 Gross profit 8,061,000 6,745,000 OPERATING EXPENSES: General and administrative 3,049,000 3,333,000 Selling and marketing 2,379,000 2,690,000 Depreciation and amortization 52,000 69,000 Total operating expenses 5,480,000 6,092,000 OPERATING INCOME 2,581,000 653,000 OTHER EXPENSES (INCOME) Interest expense 47,000 133,000 Gain on settlement (171,000 ) - Total other expenses (income) (124,000 ) 133,000 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 2,705,000 520,000 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 7,000 11,000 NET INCOME 2,698,000 509,000 PREFERRED STOCK DIVIDEND (63,000 ) (105,000 ) NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ 2,635,000 $ 404,000 NET INCOME PER SHARE AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS: Basic 2.57 0.37 Diluted $ 2.41 $ 0.37 Basic weighted average common shares 1,026,204 1,094,358 Diluted weighted average common shares 1,092,312 1,094,358 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements





