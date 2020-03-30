OMAHA, Neb., March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FitLife Brands, Inc. (“FitLife” or the “Company”) (OTC Pink: FTLF), an international provider of innovative and proprietary nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers marketed under the brand names NDS Nutrition™, PMD®, SirenLabs®, CoreActive®, Metis Nutrition™, iSatori™, Energize, and BioGenetic Laboratories, today announced results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019.

Highlights for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 include:

  • Total revenue increased 5.3% to $3.7 million.
  • Direct-to-consumer online sales increased to 18% of total revenue, compared to 11% in the same quarter last year.
  • Gross profit improved 11.1% to $1.4 million.
  • Gross margin increased to 38.3% compared to 36.3% in the same quarter last year.
  • Operating expense declined 11.3% to $1.3 million.
  • Net income increased to $73,000, compared to a net loss of ($244,000) last year, representing the first time in several years that the Company has been profitable in the historically slow fourth quarter.
  • The Company ended the quarter with $0.3 million of cash and no borrowings on the line of credit.
  • During the quarter, the Company repurchased 17,277 common shares, 50 shares of Series A preferred stock, and a warrant to purchase 3,260 shares of common stock.
  • During the quarter, all remaining Series A preferred stock was converted into common stock

Highlights for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 include:

  • Total revenue increased 14.2% to $19.5 million.
  • Direct-to-consumer online sales increased to 12% of total revenue, compared to 5% in 2018.
  • Gross profit improved 19.5% to $8.1 million.
  • Gross margin increased to 41.3% in 2019 compared to 39.5% last year.
  • Operating expense declined 10.0% to $5.5 million in 2019, compared to $6.1 million in 2018.
  • Net income increased 430% to $2.7 million in 2019, compared to $0.5 million in 2018.
  • Net income per share available to common shareholders in 2019 increased to $2.57 per share, or $2.41 per diluted share, compared to $0.37 per basic and diluted share in 2018.
  • Including the effect of the reverse/forward split, the Company repurchased 198,731 common shares during the year, or approximately 18% of the shares outstanding as of the beginning of the year.
  • Subsequent to year-end, as previously disclosed, the Company drew the full $2.5 million available on its line of credit to ensure financial flexibility in the current uncertain economic environment.

For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019, total revenue was $3.7 million versus $3.5 million in the same quarter last year, an increase of 5.3%.  The increase was primarily attributable to continued growth in our online direct-to-consumer business.  During the fourth quarter of 2019, online sales accounted for approximately 18% of the Company’s revenue, compared to 11% during the fourth quarter of 2018.

Gross profit improved to $1.4 million, an increase of 11.1% from the fourth quarter of 2018.  Gross margin improved from 36.3% to 38.3% over the same time period.  The improvement in gross margin was driven by product mix and higher online sales volumes. 

Total operating expenses decreased 11.3% from $1.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 to $1.3 million in the same quarter of 2019, driven by continued cost control.

During 2019, the Company was profitable during the historically slow fourth quarter, generating a net income of $73,000 compared to a net loss of ($244,000) during the fourth quarter of 2018.  For the full year, basic earnings per share available to common shareholders was $2.57, compared to $0.37 in 2018, and diluted earnings per share available to common shareholders was $2.41, compared to $0.37 in 2018.

For the full year 2019, including the effects of the reverse/forward split implemented during April 2019, the Company repurchased 198,731 shares of common stock, representing approximately 18% of the common stock outstanding at the beginning of the year.  In addition, the Company repurchased 50 shares of Series A preferred stock and a warrant to acquire 3,260 shares of common stock. 

Dayton Judd, the Company’s Chairman and CEO, commented “By all accounts, the Company’s performance during 2019 was solid.  We have returned to growth in old channels and continued growth in new channels, all while reducing operating expenses and improving the balance sheet.  That said, the current economic environment is expected to materially impact the Company’s brick and mortar wholesale customers.  In light of the uncertainty and in order to preserve its financial flexibility, the Company elected to draw the full $2.5 million available under its line of credit.”

About FitLife Brands
FitLife Brands is a developer and marketer of innovative and proprietary nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers. FitLife markets over 80 different dietary supplements to promote sports nutrition, improved performance, weight loss and general health primarily through domestic and international GNC® franchise locations as well as through more than 25,000 additional domestic retail locations and, increasingly, online. FitLife is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.  For more information please visit our new website at www.fitlifebrands.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this release that are forward looking involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to be materially different from any future performance that may be suggested in this news release.  Such factors may include, but are not limited to, the ability to of the Company to continue to grow revenue, and the Company's ability to continue to achieve positive cash flow given the Company's existing and anticipated operating and other costs.  Many of these risks and uncertainties are beyond the Company's control.  Reference is made to the discussion of risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made.

FITLIFE BRANDS, INC. 
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 
      
ASSETS: December 31, December 31, 
   2019   2018  
  
CURRENT ASSETS 
Cash $265,000  $259,000  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of doubtful accounts, $27,000 and $10,000 respectively  2,366,000   1,879,000  
Inventories, net of allowance for obsolescence of $130,000 and $107,000, respectively  2,998,000   3,523,000  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  72,000   223,000  
Total current assets  5,701,000   5,884,000  
      
Property and equipment, net  136,000   189,000  
Right of use asset, net of amortization of $226,000  254,000   -  
Goodwill  225,000   225,000  
Security deposits  10,000   10,000  
TOTAL ASSETS $6,326,000  $6,308,000  
      
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: 
  
CURRENT LIABILITIES: 
Accounts payable $2,010,000  $2,628,000  
Accrued expense and other liabilities  464,000   420,000  
Product returns  256,000   446,000  
Lease liability - current portion  46,000   -  
Notes payable - related parties  -   500,000  
Total current liabilities  2,776,000   3,994,000  
      
LONG-TERM LEASE LIABILITY, net of current portion  208,000   -  
      
TOTAL LIABILITIES  2,984,000   3,994,000  
  
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: 
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding 
as of December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 
Preferred stock Series A Preferred, $0.01 par value 1,000 shares authorized; 0 
and 600 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively  -   -  
  Common stock, $0.01 par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized; 1,054,516 and 1,111,943     
issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 respectively  12,000   11,000  
Treasury stock, 198,731 shares  (1,619,000)  -  
Additional paid-in capital  32,055,000   32,107,000  
Accumulated deficit  (27,106,000)  (29,804,000) 
Total stockholders' equity $3,342,000  $2,314,000  
  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $6,326,000  $6,308,000  
      
FITLIFE BRANDS, INC. 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS 
    
  Years Ended 
  December 31, 
   2019   2018  
      
      
 Revenue $19,497,000  $17,077,000  
 Cost of goods sold  11,436,000   10,332,000  
 Gross profit  8,061,000   6,745,000  
      
OPERATING EXPENSES:     
  General and administrative  3,049,000   3,333,000  
  Selling and marketing  2,379,000   2,690,000  
  Depreciation and amortization  52,000   69,000  
  Total operating expenses  5,480,000   6,092,000  
OPERATING INCOME  2,581,000   653,000  
      
OTHER EXPENSES (INCOME)     
  Interest expense  47,000   133,000  
  Gain on settlement  (171,000)  -  
  Total other expenses (income)  (124,000)  133,000  
      
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES  2,705,000   520,000  
      
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES  7,000   11,000  
      
NET INCOME  2,698,000   509,000  
      
PREFERRED STOCK DIVIDEND  (63,000)  (105,000) 
      
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $2,635,000  $404,000  
      
NET INCOME PER SHARE AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS:     
  Basic  2.57   0.37  
      
  Diluted $2.41  $0.37  
      
  Basic weighted average common shares  1,026,204   1,094,358  
      
  Diluted weighted average common shares  1,092,312   1,094,358  
      
FITLIFE BRANDS, INC. 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS 
      
  Years ended December 31, 
   2019   2018  
      
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:     
  Net income $2,698,000  $509,000  
  Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:     
  Depreciation and amortization  52,000   69,000  
  Allowance for doubtful accounts  17,000   (103,000) 
  Allowance for inventory obsolescence  23,000   58,000  
  Common stock issued for services  71,000   163,000  
  Fair value of options issued for services  111,000   130,000  
  Loss on disposal of assets  -   34,000  
  Right of use asset net of amortization and lease liability  (2,000)  -  
  Changes in operating assets and liabilities:     
  Accounts receivable - trade  (505,000)  1,334,000  
  Inventories  502,000   (707,000) 
  Deferred tax asset  -   -  
  Prepaid income tax  -   -  
  Prepaid expense  151,000   (2,000) 
  Customer note receivable  -   5,000  
  Security deposit  -   12,000  
  Accounts payable  (618,000)  (346,000) 
  Accrued liabilities and other liabilities  (50,000)  (192,000) 
  Product returns  (189,000)  (706,000) 
  Net cash provided by operating activities  2,261,000   258,000  
      
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:     
  Proceeds from the sale of assets  -   4,000  
  Net cash provided by investing activities  -   4,000  
      
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:     
  Proceeds from issuance of notes payable  300,000   500,000  
  Proceeds from issuance of Series A preferred stock  -   600,000  
  Dividend payments on preferred stock  (63,000)  -  
  Repurchases of common stock  (1,524,000)   
  Repurchases of preferred stock  (168,000)   
  Repayment of line of credit  -   (1,950,000) 
  Repayments of term loan  -   (415,000) 
  Repayments of note payable  (800,000)  -  
  Net cash used in financing activities  (2,255,000)  (1,265,000) 
      
CHANGE IN CASH  6,000   (1,003,000) 
CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD  259,000   1,262,000  
CASH, END OF PERIOD $265,000  $259,000  
      
Supplemental disclosure operating activities     
Cash paid for interest $47,000  $133,000  
      
Non-cash investing and financing activities     
Accretion of beneficial conversion feature on Series A preferred stock $-  $105,000  
Recording of lease asset and liability upon adoption of ASU-2016-02 $343,000  $-  
Conversion of Series A preferred stock into common stock $567,000  $-  
      
      
