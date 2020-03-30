SECURITIES REPURCHASING PROGRAMME
(Decided by the annual shareholders’ meeting of 17 May 2019)
Disclosure of trading in own shares
Period from 20 to 26 March 2020
Issuer : COMPAGNIE GENERALE DES ETABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN
LEI : 549300SOSI58J6VIW052
Types of securities: ordinary shares (ISIN : FR 0000121261)
Full details of the programme disclosed on 7 January 2020
Purchases effected during the period:
|1
Trading days
|2
Numbers of shares purchased (*)
|3
Weighted average unit prices of transactions
(in €)
|4
Amounts
(in €)
|5
Purpose of redemption
|6
Market
|
20/03/20
|
NONE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
23/03/20
|
NONE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
24/03/20
|
NONE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
25/03/20
|
NONE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
26/03/20
|
23’479
|
76,0552
|
1’785’700,00
|
Annulation
|
OTC
|Totals of columns 2 and 4, and weighted average unit price of purchases effected during the period (column 3)
|
23’479
|
76,0552
|
1’785’700,00
|-
|-
(*) Shares purchased through a derivative instrument are included. Are excluded transactions carried out in connection with the execution of a contract to increase share market liquidity.
Attachment
Michelin
BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT, FRANCE
Modèle EN déclaration hebdo 30.03.2020FILE URL | Copy the link below
Michelin LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: