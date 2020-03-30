REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Instaclustr , the leading provider of fully managed solutions for scalable open source technologies, today announced the general availability of Instaclustr Managed Elasticsearch . The addition of Elasticsearch to the Instaclustr Managed Platform expands Instaclustr’s one-stop destination for deploying, managing, analyzing, optimizing, and monitoring all components of enterprises’ data layer and related infrastructure. Elasticsearch joins Apache Cassandra , Apache Kafka , and Apache Spark as fast, scalable, resilient, and highly flexible 100% open source solutions available under Instaclustr’s expert management and support.



Instaclustr-managed Elasticsearch is available on AWS. This is the first managed service offering for the Open Distro for Elasticsearch outside of AWS’ own service (as the original sponsors of the Open Distro). Instaclustr is also the first in the industry to offer enterprise support contracts for the Open Distro for Elasticsearch, ideal for customers requiring support around Elasticsearch installations that they manage themselves (including on-prem).

Elasticsearch’s linearly-scalable search technology delivers uniquely powerful and flexible real-time search, analytics, and visualization capabilities – making it possible to search “anything digital” at incredible speed. Based on Apache Lucene and first launched a decade ago under the Apache 2.0 open source license, Elasticsearch has earned its status as the de-facto search technology solution for enterprises. The popularity comes from its elastic scaling capabilities, which allow users to start small and very easily scale deployments to handle growing data and search traffic volumes. Importantly, Elasticsearch is a distributed technology built to provide high availability, reliability, and fault tolerance –further adding to its readiness for large-scale, production-ready deployments.

Despite its advantages, Elasticsearch is complex and technically challenging to operate. Building and maintaining an efficient and scalable Elasticsearch deployment requires significant in-house personnel expertise and expense. For enterprises managing Elasticsearch internally, these burdens can absorb resources that are often more effectively directed to product development and other core business-growth initiatives.

With an Elasticsearch-as-a-Service offering based on the Open Distro for Elasticsearch , Instaclustr is adding to its platform of complementary and open source data-layer technologies . Providing these technologies in their open source versions frees customers from “open core” alternatives that drive up license costs and promote vendor lock-in.

Key features and benefits of Instaclustr Managed Elasticsearch include:

Cluster provisioning, configuration, and monitoring using the Instaclustr Management Console or REST APIs;

Support for Amazon Web Services, with support for Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform to follow;

Easy horizontal scaling;

Choice between running Elasticsearch via Instaclustr’s cloud provider account at a fixed, infrastructure-inclusive cost or using a preferred cloud provider account;

Ability to deploy Elasticsearch as a Private Network Cluster for enhanced security;

Security features that include encryption of data in transit and at rest, and access management via IP ranges or security groups;

Compliance with SOC 2 security standards;

security standards; Daily backups & restore;

Assisted migration onto the Instaclustr Managed Platform with zero downtime;

Continual monitoring and alerting;

Flexibility in deployment configuration – for example, customers can deploy an Instaclustr Managed cluster within their existing VPC to avoid cross-VPC network costs;

Ready-made for production deployments with SLAs available up to 99.99% (more details on Instaclustr Managed Elasticsearch availability and latency SLAs here );

); Highly responsive 24x7 support from Instaclustr’s expert team (more details on support and support SLAs here );

); New features will continue to be added, such as new Elasticsearch plugins.

“As many enterprises continue to realize, Elasticsearch is a tremendously advantageous open source solution for fast, scalable, resilient, and highly flexible distributed search and analytics,” said Ben Slater, Chief Product Officer, Instaclustr. “Adding a new technology to the Instaclustr Managed Platform is never a decision we take lightly or make hastily. We have seen first-hand how enterprises are benefiting from Elasticsearch in production environments during an extensive early access program, and are now very excited to launch the general availability of Instaclustr Managed Elasticsearch. This is absolutely the easiest way for businesses to get the most out of Elasticsearch while keeping costs down and their teams focused on business-critical product development.”

To begin a free trial of Instaclustr Managed Elasticsearch visit here, or contact the Instaclustr sales or customer support teams.

About Instaclustr

Instaclustr delivers reliability at scale through our integrated data platform of open source technologies such as Apache Cassandra®, Apache Kafka®, Apache Spark™ and Elasticsearch. We enable companies to focus internal development and operational resources on building cutting edge customer-facing applications. Instaclustr now has more than 50 million node hours and 5 PB of data under management across its open source technology suite.

For more information, visit Instaclustr.com and follow us @Instaclustr.