TORONTO, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firm Capital Property Trust (the “Trust”), (TSXV: FCD.UN) is issuing this press release regarding the impact of COVID-19 and information on the financial stability of the Trust.

Over the past several weeks, this pandemic has driven business, market and economic turmoil to inconceivable levels. Since 2012 the Trust has demonstrated a track record of delivering returns to unitholders while maintaining a strong financial position. In return, unitholders have seen their distributions increased seven times in seven years by a total of almost 43% since 2012, representing a 4.5% average annual increase. However, the effect of the global markets as well as the provisions and regulations various national authorities have implemented, have had a negative effect on the Trust’s unit price, alongside many other similar REITs in the marketplace. Like other entities, the Trust has been impacted by what management believes is an overselling of the Trust's trust units.

We would like to assure unitholders that the Trust has been taking proactive action to mitigate the impact of COVID-19. As stated in our prior press releases, the Trust is conservatively levered at a 48% Debt to Gross Book Value ratio (“Debt/GBV”), has $9 million of cash availability on its revolving credit facility and is expected to increase liquidity once it completes several mortgage financings that are in progress over the next two months. Further, as press released on March 27, 2020, the Trust plans to file an application with the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") to commence a Normal Course Issuer Bid or NCIB to purchase up to 2,824,296 of its trust units, being 10% of the Public Float (as defined in the policies of the TSXV). The board of trustees of the Trust is of the opinion that the recent market prices of its trust units do not reflect the underlying value of its assets and future prospects, and that repurchasing trust units is one way of creating unitholder value.

The Trust remains confident in its financial position to mitigate the short and long-term challenges of COVID-19. From a portfolio perspective, as at March 30, 2020, we provide to you the following update:

Portfolio Size: The Trust’s investment portfolio is approximately $465 million, which is slightly over the $458 million reported as at December 31, 2019. Further, the investment portfolio is diversified across both geographies and asset classes as detailed in the Q4/2019 MD&A with 77% of our retail assets, or 47% of total assets, in solid 50/50 partnerships with First Capital REIT and Crombie REIT;

ABOUT FIRM CAPITAL PROPERTY TRUST (TSXV: FCD.UN)

Firm Capital Property Trust is focused on creating long-term value for Unitholders, through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. In partnership with management and industry leaders, The Trust’s plan is to co-own a diversified property portfolio of multi-residential, flex industrial, net lease convenience retail, and core service provider professional space. In addition to stand alone accretive acquisitions, the Trust will make joint acquisitions with strong financial partners and acquisitions of partial interests from existing ownership groups, in a manner that provides liquidity to those selling owners and professional management for those remaining as partners. Firm Capital Realty Partners Inc., through a structure focused on an alignment of interests with the Trust sources, syndicates and property and asset manages investments on behalf of the Trust. For the complete financial statements, Management’s Discussion & Analysis and supplementary information, please visit www.sedar.com or the Trust’s website at www.firmcapital.com

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

