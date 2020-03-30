COPPA Compliant, kidSAFE Approved Mobile App and Parenting App NOW SUBSCRIPTION FREE

24.5% Spike in User Activity in Last 28 days

BOCA RATON, FL, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Grom Social Enterprises (OTCQB: GRMM) ("Grom" or the "Company"), is a leading social media platform and original content provider for children between the ages of 5 and 16

Covid-19 has upended the world, and Grom wants parents to know that we are here to support them. No matter what happens, we will continue to provide a safe and secure environment for children to virtually learn, socialize, and explore on our Grom Social app.

The Grom Social app gives kids the ability to be social with other kids from around the world while allowing families to keep tight to the recommended social distancing standards. On our app, kids can post videos, watch exclusive content and kid-friendly videos, chat with other kids, comment, like, view other posts, make friends, and express themselves creatively with video filters and doodles.

Additionally, our Grom Social app teaches kids online safety and digital citizenship, combining fun and learning in one safe and secure, 24/7 monitored platform. So, when you are home, and the stress of the world is creeping into your house, we are here for you. Let your children be social with others, and know we care about their safety as much as you do! What’s more, you can follow them on your Free MamaBear parenting app.

Recent concerns in the news highlight the Grom difference:

The Kids Internet Design and Safety (KIDS) Act was recently introduced by Sens. Ed Markey (D-MA) and Richard Blumenthal (D-CT); if approved, the bill would force companies like YouTube and TikTok to completely change how they treat children’s content on their platforms. Everything from ads, app design, and some kinds of harmful content would see new limitations when a child under the age of 16 uses the platform (THE VERGE 3/5/2020).

Google Play, the repository for Android apps, has once again been caught hosting fraudulent and potentially malicious apps, with the discovery of more than 56 apps—many of them for children—that were installed on almost 1.7 million devices (arsTECHNICA 3/24/20).

We not only provide this opportunity for children to socialize in a safe COPPA-compliant environment on our app but, with our Grom Educational Services subsidiary, we provide web-filtering for schools. Our NetSpective WebFilter can protect your children on and off-campus via remote log on agents on school distributed devices.

Grom Social and our subsidiaries have put the safety and security of kids at the forefront since our inception. No matter what happens, we will continue to provide a safe and secure environment for children via our Netspective WebFilter and through our Grom Social App, allowing kids to virtually learn, socialize, and explore the world safely from their home.



About Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (OTCQB: GRMM) is a leading social media platform and original content provider of entertainment for children 16 years and under; providing safe and secure digital environments for kids that can be monitored by their parents or guardians. The Company has several operating subsidiaries, including Grom Social, which delivers its content through mobile and desktop environments (web portal and apps) that entertain children, let them interact with friends, access relevant news, and play proprietary games while teaching them about being a good digital citizen. The Company owns and operates Top Draw Animation, Inc., which produces award-winning animation content for some of the largest international media companies in the world. Grom Social Enterprises also includes Grom Educational Services, which has provided web filtering services for K-12 schools, government, and private businesses. For more information, please visit gromsocial.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues and any payment of dividends on our common stock, statements related to our financial performance, expected income, distributions, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods and the other risks set forth in Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors. Among other matters, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including, but not limited to general stock market conditions. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in the expansion of our existing and new service lines, noting there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. Additional service offerings may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s) based upon the various geopolitical locations where we will be providing services, the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or other information contained herein. Stockholders and potential investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements in this report are reasonable, we cannot assure stockholders and potential investors that these plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. Except to the extent required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, a change in events, conditions, circumstances or assumptions underlying such statements, or otherwise.





